ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

I’m a TikToker who makes recipes etched on gravestones

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLXfy_0kfJabkK00

She makes food to die for.

Rosie Grant loves trying out new recipes, but with a twist — they all come from a gravestone.

The digital librarian, who lives in Washington D.C., began cooking recipes she found on headstones after wandering around cemeteries during the pandemic.

“You can walk in nature, learn a little bit of history about different local cemeteries and people buried there,” Grant told NPR in January. “And then, yeah, like, posting about actually, like, cooking through these different recipes has been a lot of fun.”

Grant has even flown to different states in search of some new recipes from beyond the grave, filming them and posting her adventures to TikTok under the username @ghostlyarchive where she regularly amasses millions of views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkkVh_0kfJabkK00
Grant test recipes from gravestones all over the U.S.
TikTok/ ghostlyarchive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnCwF_0kfJabkK00
The D.C. resident turned her hobby into viral TikToks.
TikTok/ ghostlyarchive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03JeIt_0kfJabkK00
Grant loves sharing her recipe finds with her followers.
TikTok/ ghostlyarchive

Her account initially started as a project while she was a graduate student at the University of Maryland and taking a class that involved her creating a social media account. She also held an internship in the archives of the Congressional Cemetery, which required her to graveyards often.

She then began posting facts and tours about the cemeteries in the area. When she started expanding to include the recipes on gravestones in January last year, she saw her account go viral .

@ghostlyarchive

4 more recipes #gravestonerecipe #recipegravestone #cookingfromscratch #bakersoftiktok #gravetok #cemeterytok #recipesoftiktok #recipes

♬ Flowers – Miley Cyrus

Grant says she has several recipes that she loves, but her favorite is the first one she made: a simple spritz cookie.

“It’s the gravestone of Naomi Miller-Dawson in Brooklyn, N.Y,” Grant shared with Scott Simon on NPR. “Her final, I guess, gift to her family was leaving the family recipe that she had never shared in life.”

Grant’s videos are often flooded with comments from followers who have been inspired to bake recipes found on gravestones or thinking ahead for a recipe they may share.

“The recipe is such a nice addition to a tombstone. It reminds you this person had a mind, hands, they created things the same way we do. Rip,” one user gushed.

“There’s something so beautiful about the dead leaving behind the recipes that nourished them in life,” agreed another. “I think their spirits must be so happy.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

‘Boxes of documents in Boston’ latest reveal in Biden classified saga

WASHINGTON — Emails released Friday by the National Archives reveal references to President Biden’s lawyers handing over boxes of documents in Boston — confirming a little-known detail in the chronology of Biden’s classified documents scandal. “Please ensure that the boxes in your office in Boston remain secure in a locked space and are not accessed by anyone,” National Archives official Gary Stern wrote on Nov. 7 to Biden attorneys Patrick Moore and Bob Bauer. The email was sent five days after Biden’s lawyers say they discovered classified documents at Biden’s post-vice presidency office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington. CNN reported in...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Landlord gets backlash for claiming 20-somethings have ‘no pressures’ in viral rant

An Australian landlord has been absolutely roasted after taking to social media to complain about her tenants not paying rent. Liz Hammond, who owns a rental property in Sydney, decided to have a “little bit of a whinge” on TikTok this week about issues she was having with her tenants. A message note on the video read “non-paying tenants rage” and was accompanied by a caption claiming she and her partner are “top landlords” so she didn’t want any “accusations” from “crusaders”. “I have got a little bit of a whinge. Not sure if you are interested, but let me just put you in the...
MONTANA STATE
Mozelle Martin

History: Dark Truth of 17 Nursery Rhymes

When I became a mother, I was so excited to bring my baby home. Middle-of-the-night bottle feedings and diaper changes turned into late-night lullabies and bedtime stories. Because I was a huge animal lover, my mother used to taunt me every night by adding words to "The North Wind Doth Blow" nursery rhyme just to make me cry. So, I was guarded and read all words and symbolism before choosing what to read to my own child.
Jules

Pope Gregory’s War on Cats

The medieval times were not a good time to live in if you were a cat person. You see, if the pope hates anything, then everyone has to hate it, too. Something similar to this happened during the time of Pope Gregory when every cat lover had to put away their cat just to satisfy the pope. It’s one thing to dislike a specific feline animal because you find it annoying or whatever the reason might be. However, Pope Gregory took it to a new level by declaring war on the innocent specie.
Maiya Devi Dahal

The Sacred Cenote: The Mysterious Well at the Center of Chichén Itzá

Chichén Itzá is one of the most famous and intriguing ruins of the ancient Mayan civilization, located in the heart of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula. At the center of this complex lies a large, round well known as the Sacred Cenote, which holds a special place in the hearts of archaeologists and the public alike. Despite its prominence, the cenote remains shrouded in mystery and continues to be the subject of much speculation and investigation.
allvipp.com

Photos: William and Kate Met With Love and Hate On New Trip

Prince William and Princess Kate are finally visiting Cornwall! It's the couple's first trip there since they gained new royal titles in the county. When William became heir to the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, he and his wife became the new Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.
Upworthy

Man captures magical scenes of acorn characters and the wildlife that stumbles upon them

No matter how old we get, there's a part of us that revels in the magical wonder of childhood. One toy designer-turned-acorn artist has tapped straight into that wonder with the worlds he creates for his "Becorns" and the creatures who stumble upon them. Becorns are David Bird's name for the tiny characters he creates out of acorns and sticks. He has made over 100 of them, all with different personalities and names (such as Bing, Cooper, Big Boone and Vildegarde), and they are absolutely precious.Meet Dink, for instance:Dink may be having a solo moment of awe here, but Becorns aren't usually on their own when Bird captures them in photos. After setting up a scene and waiting patiently, Bird might catch one of his Becorn friends examining an insect, bathing with a bird or sparring with a squirrel.
sheenmagazine.com

Author Ruth Curry Shares with the World Dark Family Secrets in Her New Tell-All Book

Every family has secrets, but some family secrets are nightmares—something no one could imagine would have happened. Surviving your family’s abusive past is never easy … especially when you remember everything that happened like it was yesterday, while others in the family seem to forget. This is the case in the shocking, unbelievable, and tragic story and events that took place in the book, My Dysfunctional Secret Family, by author Ruth Curry. The author takes you back in time into her life where her family struggles were real and sexual abuse ignored. Shedding light on Southern Black family secrets is a no-no, but for author Ruth Curry it is lifting a weight off her shoulders.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
189K+
Followers
78K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy