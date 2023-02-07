ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

ECSO: Escambia High School on lockdown after student fight

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuDfC_0kfJaWHZ00

Escambia High School is on lockdown after students began a fight, according to Escambia County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Morgan Lewis.

Lewis told the News Journal that Escambia High entered lockdown after students began fighting. She said they were notified of the lockdown around 9:30 a.m.

According to a statement from Escambia School District Communication Coordinator Cody Strother, it is unclear whether a fight broke out among students or if a student reported a threat.

In case you missed it:Woodham, Beulah art teacher charged for 'sexual relationship' with 15-year-old student

"Based on information received from a student, the school was placed into an elevated state of security while an investigation was initiated," Strother told the News Journal. "The school has since been moved to a less elevated level of security, and we anticipate it returning to normal operations very soon.

"Because the safety of our students and staff is our top priority, we will always err on the side of caution as we investigate reports like this one," he added.

Lewis said the school resource officers on site are handling the situation and backup deputies were not called.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 9

Jane Doe
3d ago

well when you don't have a choice to send your kid there because everyone lives in a lowrank county , how can you explain that. noone should judge anyone about a school a neighborhood unless your there . because I live in the slums and I'd tell you , you would not make it with that mouth

Reply
2
Related
WMBB

Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday.  High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting.  After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Body camera video released in deadly ECSO deputy-involved shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Newly released body camera video -- shows the moments a man was shot and killed by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies following a standoff last October. The Florida State Attorney clearing deputies in the case after reviewing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation of the deputy-involved shooting of Colin West.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

44-year-old Pace man charged with molesting girl

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pace man is charged with molesting a girl in Santa Rosa County. Thaddaus Austin Brigham was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery (domestic violence). The victim is between ages 12-18. According to the arrest report, the incidents took place between October 2022...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

1 person injured in shooting in Ensley, deputies investigating

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Ensley that sent one person to the hospital. ECSO said they responded to a shooting call at 1:13 p.m., near Figland Ave., and West Devane Street in Ensley. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound, who has now […]
ENSLEY, FL
WKRG News 5

3 shot at Spirit gas station on Schillinger Road: Mobile Police

UPDATE (Feb. 10, 11 a.m.): Mobile Police released additional details about the Thursday night shooting that sent three people to a hospital. Police said the victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were sitting in a car when one or more shooters approached the car and warned the victims not to more. When the victims tried […]
MOBILE, AL
wtoc.com

Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months

ROMAN FOREST, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas woman is wanted by police for allegedly abandoning her two young children and leaving them alone for nearly two months. Police said the children, who are 12 and 3 years old, were found in deplorable conditions with very little food. “There was no...
ROMAN FOREST, TX
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Catholic Church deacon being investigated by DCF

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, a deacon at Little Flower Catholic Church is being investigated by the Florida Department of Children and Families. The diocese said on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, Little Flower Catholic School received a complaint from three students regarding Deacon Tom Gordon, a deacon serving at Little […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people have been shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams, according to MPD. MPD said one juvenile was shot in the leg and has a non-life-threatening injury. The other two were adults and one is dealing with a life-threatening injury. MPD...
MOBILE, AL
Destin Log

Okaloosa County School District selects Teacher of the Year

Royal Preston, construction teacher at Okaloosa Technical College, was recently named Okaloosa County School District Teacher of the Year. Preston is a product of Okaloosa County Schools. During his senior year, he spent half his school day studying carpentry at the Bay Area Vo-Tech School, now the Okaloosa Technical College (CTE), where he teaches Carpentry and Building Trades.
niceville.com

Search of home leads to trafficking charge, arrest of Crestview man

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview man has been arrested following a search where law enforcement reportedly found crystal methamphetamine. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Holt, 49, of Crestview, was arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Wingard Street in Crestview.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WPMI

Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County

Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy