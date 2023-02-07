ECSO: Escambia High School on lockdown after student fight

Escambia High School is on lockdown after students began a fight, according to Escambia County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Morgan Lewis.

Lewis told the News Journal that Escambia High entered lockdown after students began fighting. She said they were notified of the lockdown around 9:30 a.m.

According to a statement from Escambia School District Communication Coordinator Cody Strother, it is unclear whether a fight broke out among students or if a student reported a threat.

"Based on information received from a student, the school was placed into an elevated state of security while an investigation was initiated," Strother told the News Journal. "The school has since been moved to a less elevated level of security, and we anticipate it returning to normal operations very soon.

"Because the safety of our students and staff is our top priority, we will always err on the side of caution as we investigate reports like this one," he added.

Lewis said the school resource officers on site are handling the situation and backup deputies were not called.

This is a developing story.