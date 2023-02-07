ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri lawmakers weigh proposal coined 'most extreme Don't Say Gay bill' in the U.S.

By Galen Bacharier, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NAGQu_0kfJaQzD00

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri school employees would be banned from talking about gender and sexual orientation under a proposal heard by a Senate committee Tuesday morning.

Senate Bill 134, put forward by Sen. Mike Moon of Ash Grove, would ban all discussions in K-12 schools relating to gender identity and sexual orientation, making exceptions only for licensed mental health providers who have permission from a student's parent or guardian. Under the bill, students, teachers, counselors, nurses and other school staff would be barred from discussing a wide range of LGBTQ+ issues both within the classroom setting and in informal situations.

Moon's legislation goes a step further than a Florida law that made national headlines with its prohibition against including gender identity and sexual orientation in curriculum for kindergarten through third grade. The proposed Missouri bill, as currently written, would include all grade levels through high school. It does not outline specific penalties for violating the law.

"These discussions and conversations will not be had," Moon said. "This bill is not intended to promote hate of a certain group. ... I don't purport myself to be a bigot, I am not."

Missouri legislature:Follow live updates from the state capitol this week

The bill could potentially bar schools from discussing or teaching books that include LGBTQ+ themes or characters, LGBTQ+ history in Missouri and the United States, or even speaking to students about bullying or harassment if it was related to sexual orientation or gender identity.

"I don't think I've ever felt more disrespected by a single piece of legislation than this one," said Sen. Greg Razer, a Kansas City Democrat and one of Missouri's few openly gay lawmakers. "You are erasing me as a human from our public schools, saying I can't even be discussed."

Moon disputed those characterizations of the bill, arguing that "the media is not telling the truth here" and that "this is about protecting vulnerable children." Razer responded that "I don't know what vulnerable child you're trying to protect, but it sure wasn't me."

The bill's hearing in a Senate committee comes as the Republican-led legislature weighs a variety of proposals targeting LGBTQ+ youth. Other measures seek to prohibit transgender girls from playing on girls' youth sports teams, and to ban gender-affirming health care for minors. The Senate has also weighed another bill imposing restrictions on school curriculum, focused on how race and U.S. history are taught.

Several residents and conservative activists testified in favor of the bill. Representatives of state associations of social workers and school counselors opposed the bill, arguing it would leave many of their members, who are not licensed mental health providers, with their hands tied to help students. Other advocates said it would harm LGBTQ+ students who don't have an adult they're comfortable speaking with about their identity.

Katy Erker-Lynch, the executive director of advocacy group PROMO Missouri, said the bill "follows the lead of Florida's" law but "does so with broader impact and implications than any bill" in the country. PROMO called it the "most extreme 'Don't Say Gay' bill in the United States" in a news release this week.

The president of PFLAG Springfield, Aaron Schekorra, said the legislation could also impact extracurricular clubs that involve LGBTQ+ groups and identities, which he said are "a huge source of support for vulnerable teenagers."

"The teacher may be the most stable adult in those children's lives," Schekorra said. "There are so many circumstances in which you find teachers, counselors and club sponsors in schools being that literal lifeline for these kids. This bill ... does nothing more other than take away that lifeline."

Sen. Andrew Koenig, a Republican from St. Louis and chairman of the committee, cut off testimony for the legislation after about two hours, leaving a full hearing room and crowd gathered in the hallway unable to testify in person. The committee did not vote on the bill Tuesday.

Galen Bacharier covers Missouri politics & government for the News-Leader. Contact him at gbacharier@news-leader.com or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

Comments / 104

Tess Tickle
3d ago

There are now no boundaries and there is no bottom to the barrel. When you are demanding tolerance and acceptance where do you draw the line at giving it? Do you leave God out of it? Is it every man for himself? Do you draw the line where you want and I get to draw the line where I want?

Reply(1)
6
Jmom Rodgers
3d ago

I would caution against anything that could potentially set a dangerous precedent against free speech

Reply(21)
10
Guest
3d ago

I say one thing he is not a Christian. Oh wait you're going to say time has changed right? Well let me let you in on a secret mister. The Bible has not changed. You will and all the others will have to face God. Does that mean your going to argue with God about this??

Reply(4)
3
Related
ksgf.com

Changes Proposed To Missouri’s Sunshine Law

(KTTS News) — The Senate has heard testimony about a Republican bill that would amend Missouri’s Sunshine Law. Senator Andrew Koenig from St. Louis sponsors the bill. He says the Sunshine Law has been abused over the years. Koenig says his amendment would keep people’s private information private....
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

As Missouri Republicans gather in Springfield, 2024 primary fights begin piling up

With nearly every statewide office up for grabs next year, Missouri Republicans are jockeying for position in what promises to be crowded primary campaigns.  Gov. Mike Parson will leave office because of term limits. Two Republicans have already jumped into the race to replace him, with a third waiting in the wings and expected to […] The post As Missouri Republicans gather in Springfield, 2024 primary fights begin piling up appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri House Members Accuse GOP of Racism

(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri House has passed a crime package that affects St. Louis and other areas but Republicans did not let some Black lawmakers from the St. Louis region talk about the bill on Thursday. The plan, which is headed to the Senate, includes appointing a special prosecutor to handle violent crime cases in St. Louis and other areas with a high homicide rate. Republicans have been critical of St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner, who has more than 200 pending murder cases. State Representative Marlene Terry, of St. Louis, says she’s appalled that Republican leadership did not allow Democrats to do the people’s work.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices

Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Salon

Missouri GOP votes down bill to ban children from carrying guns

The Republican-led House in Missouri on Wednesday voted against a proposal to ban minors from openly carrying firearms without adult supervision in public. The proposal failed by a 104-39 vote, with only one Republican state representative voting in support of it. Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer told the Associated Press...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records

It would be harder — and more expensive — for the public to get access to some taxpayer-funded government records under legislation debated Thursday by a Missouri Senate committee. The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester, would permit government agencies to withhold more information from the public by creating new exemptions to […] The post Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General confirms launch of investigation into transgender center for harming hundreds of children

Now that the whistleblower has gone public with her allegations about the Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey confirms that two weeks ago the Attorney General’s Office began a full investigation into these shocking allegations. The Office has already received a sworn affidavit from the whistleblower and documents that support her allegations. The Missouri Department of Social Services and the Division of Professional Registration are assisting in the investigation.
MISSOURI STATE
Student Life

Recreational marijuana sales now legal in Missouri

Last week, as a part of Amendment 3, which Missourians voted in favor of last November, the recreational sale of marijuana became legal in the state of Missouri. The amendment expunges criminal records of individuals arrested for possession of marijuana, prohibits law enforcement from searching a vehicle purely on the suspicion that the substance is in a vehicle, and makes the sale of recreational marijuana via dispensaries legal. You must be 21 to legally purchase marijuana and cannot be in possession of more than three ounces of the substance at any one time.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

How gun commerce has changed in Missouri since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Missouri since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
Travel Maven

Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in America

A list that no city wants to be on, there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023. Lawn care company LawnStarter has ranked the dirtiest cities following one of the trashiest times of the year: the winter holiday season. They compared hundreds of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories that include pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri agencies launch investigation into health center for transgender youth

Three Missouri agencies are investigating a multidisciplinary care center in St. Louis catering to transgender children and adolescents after a former employee detailed her experience as a case manager. The whistleblower, Jamie Reed, provided a sworn affidavit about her time at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital earlier this week to […] The post Missouri agencies launch investigation into health center for transgender youth appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Missouri, well

Right now Republicans in the MO House are fighting against an amendment that would say children can’t carry guns in public. (Yep it’s legal right now.) They’re saying it would violate the 2nd amendment to deny a 12 yr old the right to carry an AR-15 down the street. #moleg.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Lawyer: Missouri executed man with appeal still pending

The attorney for a man who was executed this week is calling for an investigation, accusing Missouri officials of moving ahead with the lethal injection while federal appeals were pending. Raheem Taylor, 58, was executed Tuesday night for the 2004 deaths of his girlfriend and her three children in suburban St. Louis. Taylor claimed he was out of state when the family was killed. Investigators don’t deny he was in California when the bodies were found but a medical examiner determined the victims had died up to three weeks earlier — at a time when Taylor was still in Missouri. The innocence claim was turned aside repeatedly in the days leading up to the execution. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, a Democrat, declined to ask a judge for a new hearing, stating the “facts are not there to support a credible case of innocence.” Republican Gov. Mike Parson denied clemency, saying evidence showed that “Taylor committed these atrocities and a jury found him guilty.” The Missouri Supreme Court declined to grant a stay on Monday, and the U.S. Supreme Court did the same about two hours before the execution.
MISSOURI STATE
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy