Missouri lawmakers weigh proposal coined 'most extreme Don't Say Gay bill' in the U.S.

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri school employees would be banned from talking about gender and sexual orientation under a proposal heard by a Senate committee Tuesday morning.

Senate Bill 134, put forward by Sen. Mike Moon of Ash Grove, would ban all discussions in K-12 schools relating to gender identity and sexual orientation, making exceptions only for licensed mental health providers who have permission from a student's parent or guardian. Under the bill, students, teachers, counselors, nurses and other school staff would be barred from discussing a wide range of LGBTQ+ issues both within the classroom setting and in informal situations.

Moon's legislation goes a step further than a Florida law that made national headlines with its prohibition against including gender identity and sexual orientation in curriculum for kindergarten through third grade. The proposed Missouri bill, as currently written, would include all grade levels through high school. It does not outline specific penalties for violating the law.

"These discussions and conversations will not be had," Moon said. "This bill is not intended to promote hate of a certain group. ... I don't purport myself to be a bigot, I am not."

The bill could potentially bar schools from discussing or teaching books that include LGBTQ+ themes or characters, LGBTQ+ history in Missouri and the United States, or even speaking to students about bullying or harassment if it was related to sexual orientation or gender identity.

"I don't think I've ever felt more disrespected by a single piece of legislation than this one," said Sen. Greg Razer, a Kansas City Democrat and one of Missouri's few openly gay lawmakers. "You are erasing me as a human from our public schools, saying I can't even be discussed."

Moon disputed those characterizations of the bill, arguing that "the media is not telling the truth here" and that "this is about protecting vulnerable children." Razer responded that "I don't know what vulnerable child you're trying to protect, but it sure wasn't me."

The bill's hearing in a Senate committee comes as the Republican-led legislature weighs a variety of proposals targeting LGBTQ+ youth. Other measures seek to prohibit transgender girls from playing on girls' youth sports teams, and to ban gender-affirming health care for minors. The Senate has also weighed another bill imposing restrictions on school curriculum, focused on how race and U.S. history are taught.

Several residents and conservative activists testified in favor of the bill. Representatives of state associations of social workers and school counselors opposed the bill, arguing it would leave many of their members, who are not licensed mental health providers, with their hands tied to help students. Other advocates said it would harm LGBTQ+ students who don't have an adult they're comfortable speaking with about their identity.

Katy Erker-Lynch, the executive director of advocacy group PROMO Missouri, said the bill "follows the lead of Florida's" law but "does so with broader impact and implications than any bill" in the country. PROMO called it the "most extreme 'Don't Say Gay' bill in the United States" in a news release this week.

The president of PFLAG Springfield, Aaron Schekorra, said the legislation could also impact extracurricular clubs that involve LGBTQ+ groups and identities, which he said are "a huge source of support for vulnerable teenagers."

"The teacher may be the most stable adult in those children's lives," Schekorra said. "There are so many circumstances in which you find teachers, counselors and club sponsors in schools being that literal lifeline for these kids. This bill ... does nothing more other than take away that lifeline."

Sen. Andrew Koenig, a Republican from St. Louis and chairman of the committee, cut off testimony for the legislation after about two hours, leaving a full hearing room and crowd gathered in the hallway unable to testify in person. The committee did not vote on the bill Tuesday.

Galen Bacharier covers Missouri politics & government for the News-Leader. Contact him at gbacharier@news-leader.com or on Twitter @galenbacharier.