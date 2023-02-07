Apple-Movies-Top-10

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Siriano lined his New York Fashion Week runway Thursday with thousands of multicolored flowers and put wide-brimmed hats worthy of muse Audrey Hepburn on some of his models to top off a big week. First, there was the custom burgundy power suit he made Vice President Kamala Harris for Tuesday’s State of the Union. He nailed it in one trip to Washington, D.C., in one fitting. “And we had the Grammys and fashion week,” Siriano told The Associated Press in a backstage interview. “We had no time and I was like, well, we hope it works. It’s just such an honor. We wanted to make her look really beautiful and powerful.” Then there was his update of Alicia Silverstone’s iconic “Clueless” yellow plaid skirt set for her Rakuten Super Bowl commercial airing Sunday. He even scored a cameo as a student in Cher Horowitz’s debate class.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO