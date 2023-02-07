ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Apple-Movies-Top-10

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Movies US charts:

1. Plane

2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

3. M3GAN

4. Babylon

5. Triangle of Sadness

6. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

7. Alice, Darling

8. Tár

9. Ticket to Paradise

10. Groundhog Day

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Tár

2. To Leslie

3. Aftersun

4. The Fabelmans

5. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

6. On The Line

7. Karen

8. Condor’s Nest

9. Piggy

10. On the Basis of Sex

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NY Fashion Week: Siriano channels Audrey Hepburn in a garden

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Siriano lined his New York Fashion Week runway Thursday with thousands of multicolored flowers and put wide-brimmed hats worthy of muse Audrey Hepburn on some of his models to top off a big week. First, there was the custom burgundy power suit he made Vice President Kamala Harris for Tuesday’s State of the Union. He nailed it in one trip to Washington, D.C., in one fitting. “And we had the Grammys and fashion week,” Siriano told The Associated Press in a backstage interview. “We had no time and I was like, well, we hope it works. It’s just such an honor. We wanted to make her look really beautiful and powerful.” Then there was his update of Alicia Silverstone’s iconic “Clueless” yellow plaid skirt set for her Rakuten Super Bowl commercial airing Sunday. He even scored a cameo as a student in Cher Horowitz’s debate class.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
637K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy