Snow Squalls to Threaten Travelers in Southeast Wyoming
Gusty winds combined with snow could make travel very difficult across portions of southeast Wyoming tonight through Thursday morning. A High Wind Warning is in effect from 8 p.m. this evening through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the central Laramie Range, southwest Platte County, and the north Snowy Range foothills, where gusts up to 65 mph are expected.
Colorado meteorologist warns of 3-to-5-foot snow drifts ahead of incoming storm
In case you haven't heard yet, it's looking like the next big storm to hit Colorado will start rolling into the state on Tuesday afternoon. While the National Weather Service hasn't released their official snowfall forecast yet, some local meteorologists are already releasing their predictions. In one of the more...
UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
Which Wyoming Road Ranks As One Of The Worst In The Country?
Interstate 80 travels through 11 states and is one of the top 10 deadliest and most dangerous to drive in the United States. Wyoming has over 400 miles of I-80 and ranks as one of the worst stretches of road in the country. High Winds, winter weather, black ice, speed...
This Animal Video Would Be Really Odd In Most States, Not Wyoming
Wyoming is the land of 'OH, WOW'. You never know what is coming around the corner. Devil's Tower standing tall above the surrounding areas. the view of Casper from the top of Casper Mountain. looking at a cliff with names of those pioneers that passed through here on the Oregon...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Reminds Motorists That Road Closures Mean Don’t Drive on Them
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding motorists that if a road is closed, that means don't drive on them. The WHP posted a photo to Facebook on Thursday, showing the current conditions of Wyoming 213. "Wyoming 213 still has horrible conditions and is currently closed," the Wyoming Highway Patrol wrote....
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Drone Pilot Says Angry Resident Threatened To Turn Dogs On Him
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. RJ Pieper of Rock Springs is a professional photographer who frequently uses drones, who says he understands that not everybody is always happy when his aerial devices buzz overhead. Testifying before the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee on Friday, he recalled being...
county17.com
Wyoming resident dead, 1 injured after crash near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. – One person is dead and another injured after a head-on crash near Rock Springs on Wednesday evening. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report, a Kia Sportage was heading eastbound on Foothill Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve. The Kia crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ram pickup.
Two Brave Souls Travel 500 Miles Across Wyoming on Dirt Bikes
There have been several adventurous people that have dreamt of conquering Wyoming's roads, but none quite like these two gentlemen. Ari and Zack decided to ride their motorcycles (dirt bikes?), completely across the states, only on non-paved roads. Now for Wyoming, you would think that wouldn't be that hard, but...
These Wyoming Slopes Rank First in U.S. Skiing Destinations
If there's one thing Wyoming's mountain ranges are suitable for, it's skiing. From Laramie to Cody, our state is home to stunning winter landscapes perfect for carving up powder or enjoying a session of nordic skiing. But according to Trip Advisor, only one Wyoming slope is one of the United States Best Places to Ski in 2023. Can you guess where?
kunc.org
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to...
Who’s Putting Up FAKE ‘No Trespassing’ Signs In Wyoming?
Let's say you're hunting, or camping, on public land, and you came across a "No Trespassing" sign. Maybe you should go back. The map or, more typically these days, your GPS, shows that you are safely on BLM land. So what's with the sign?. Sometimes it's put there by someone...
Man Killed, Wyoming Trooper Injured After Van Hits Tow Truck on I-80
A man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured Saturday afternoon when a van plowed into a parked tow truck on Interstate 80, the patrol says. It happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 288, about 22 miles west of Laramie. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a Laramie trooper...
KELOLAND TV
Snow impacting travel in Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions. Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
cowboystatedaily.com
Uh-Oh, Although Pine Beetle Threat Has Subsided, Two More Insects Could Wreak Havoc On Wyo Trees
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s forests were hit in the 2010s with an epidemic of the mountain pine beetle, which left vast swaths of dead trees. Wyoming wasn’t alone. Throughout the Pacific Northwest, the beetle took out around 45 million acres of pine forest....
10+ inches of snow expected to fall on some of Colorado's mountains
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Elk and Parkhead Mountains and Flattops ahead of an early week storm that could bring more than 10 inches of snow. The advisory will be in place from 5 PM on Sunday until 11 PM on Monday...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Emergency Rental Assistance Ends on June 30
Another pandemic program is ending, as the Wyoming Department of Family Services announces that payments to help Wyomingites cover their rent and housing will stop this summer, if not sooner. The Wyoming Department of Family Services will distribute the final rental and utility assistance payments from Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance...
Is It Really True That Wyoming Is A Maple Syrup State?
10 years ago, the University of Wyoming put out a report that said the Cowboy State could actually produce maple syrup. 10 years later, with the help of a grant, the maple syrup production testing is beginning. On as recent episode of the University of Wyoming's Barnyards & Backyards: Rural...
Wyoming boosting pay to attract new patrol troopers
That's expected to change as the state takes what officials are calling unprecedented measures to boost staffing.
Which Wyoming Towns Are The Best To Live In On A Tight Budget?
Living in Wyoming is the most free you can feel in the United States. Wide open country with a small population. The air is as clear and fresh in the Cowboy State than you'll find anywhere. It's not going to make some happy, but experts predict that Wyoming's population could...
