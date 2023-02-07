ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Snow Squalls to Threaten Travelers in Southeast Wyoming

Gusty winds combined with snow could make travel very difficult across portions of southeast Wyoming tonight through Thursday morning. A High Wind Warning is in effect from 8 p.m. this evening through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the central Laramie Range, southwest Platte County, and the north Snowy Range foothills, where gusts up to 65 mph are expected.
UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
Wyoming Drone Pilot Says Angry Resident Threatened To Turn Dogs On Him

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. RJ Pieper of Rock Springs is a professional photographer who frequently uses drones, who says he understands that not everybody is always happy when his aerial devices buzz overhead. Testifying before the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee on Friday, he recalled being...
Wyoming resident dead, 1 injured after crash near Rock Springs

CASPER, Wyo. – One person is dead and another injured after a head-on crash near Rock Springs on Wednesday evening. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report, a Kia Sportage was heading eastbound on Foothill Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve. The Kia crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ram pickup.
These Wyoming Slopes Rank First in U.S. Skiing Destinations

If there's one thing Wyoming's mountain ranges are suitable for, it's skiing. From Laramie to Cody, our state is home to stunning winter landscapes perfect for carving up powder or enjoying a session of nordic skiing. But according to Trip Advisor, only one Wyoming slope is one of the United States Best Places to Ski in 2023. Can you guess where?
Snow impacting travel in Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions. Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
Wyoming Emergency Rental Assistance Ends on June 30

Another pandemic program is ending, as the Wyoming Department of Family Services announces that payments to help Wyomingites cover their rent and housing will stop this summer, if not sooner. The Wyoming Department of Family Services will distribute the final rental and utility assistance payments from Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance...
