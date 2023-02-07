ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Waynesboro

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
 3 days ago
WAYNESBORO — Police said a man was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Sunday night in Waynesboro, according to a report.

The incident took place shortly before 7 p.m. in the 100 block of East Broad Street.

Sgt. Jamie Dunn, a spokesperson for the Waynesboro Police Department, said it's believed the unidentified man was attempting to cross the street when he was hit.

The victim was airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was still hospitalized as of Monday, according to Dunn.

No charges have been filed. The incident remains under investigation.

