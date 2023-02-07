Read full article on original website
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cashEllen EastwoodFlorida State
Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding BoulevardDon JohnsonClay County, FL
This disturbing home is (maybe) so haunted a famous book was written about itEvie M.Saint Augustine, FL
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
The Kiss of Life: The incredible story behind the iconic photoLord GaneshJacksonville, FL
The Floating Cabin In Florida Is The Ultimate Place To Stay Overnight
As far as unique adventures go, we have a floating home in Florida that is the ultimate overnight getaway. HomeAWave is a moored houseboat outside of Jacksonville that is available to rent for a weekend getaway. With cozy accommodations, plus incredible views of the St. Johns River, you won’t ever want to leave once you wake up to these sunrises.
Mark Degner, Bryan Hayes: 18 years since 2 Jacksonville boys disappeared
Bryan Hayes, who was just 13 years old at the time, and Mark Degner, who was 12 years old at the time, were last seen walking out of what was then known as Paxon Middle School.
Family identifies 19-year-old victim in I-295 crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a 19-year-old former Raines High School football player says he died just days after celebrating his birthday. Timothy Hall Jr. was loved by many. His mother said on Facebook that he was "the family adhesive." The Florida Highway Patrol said in a report,...
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Jacksonville, Fla. - Jacksonville is a large city known for having a lower cost of living than the national average. However, one aspect of the otherwise affordable city that can be pricey is renting an apartment.
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cash
In the early days of the pandemic, about 20% of homebuyers bought their new house with cash (defined as having no mortgage information on the deed). Cut to October 2022, and that figure has increased to a whopping 31.9%, close to one-third.
tourcounsel.com
The Avenues | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida
The Avenues (also referred to and often known as Avenues Mall) is a two-level regional shopping mall located on the southside of Jacksonville, Florida, and opened in 1990 on the Interstate 95 corridor, and is off exit 339 at the intersection of U.S. 1 (Philips Highway) and Southside Boulevard. The mall, managed by Simon Property Group, which manages 25% of it, has a parking deck on the northwestern side. Its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, Forever 21, and JCPenney.
Jacksonville Daily Record
North Florida Land Trust buys nearly 219 acres along Intracoastal Waterway
North Florida Land Trust, a Jacksonville conservation nonprofit, acquired about 219 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway in Jacksonville Beach. The group paid $5,000 for four pieces of property comprising salt water marsh and conservation easement. The total just market value of the property is $42,879, according to tax records. The...
Biggby Coffee Opening First Jacksonville Location
The coffee chain Biggby Coffee will open their third Florida location in Jacksonville this year.
travelawaits.com
17 Fabulous Things To Do In Beautiful Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville was named the second-best city to live in Florida by Forbes. It’s also one of the best to visit. It offers a fantastic mix of beaches, art, museums, the USS Orleck, an award-winning zoo, and the largest urban park system in the nation, with 80,000 acres of parks, including seven state parks, two national parks, a national preserve, and 400 city parks and gardens.
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations
A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
Jacksonville highway crash leads to improbable cat rescue
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 10 that caused a highway shutdown for several hours on Monday, Feb. 6 led to an unlikely cat rescue.
Orange Park approves a plan to open Bradley Park to the public
The Town of Orange Park has set March 1 as a tentative opening date for Bradley Park Conservation at Nelson Point. Town Manager Sarah Campbell said at Tuesday night’s meeting that they’ve been working on a plan to open the park safely. She outlined a list of items that should be completed before they can open the park. One of those items was a community cleanup day on Saturday, February 18.
Jacksonville police, fire-rescue find decomposing bodies in northside home
JSO and JFRD found the bodies of a Black man and Black woman in the late stages of decomposition inside a home on E. 61st Street.
One of Jacksonville’s first Black bus drivers dies
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the death of a man who made history by integrating the city’s bus system.
FHP investigating double traffic fatality in Fernandina Beach
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a traffic fatality in Fernandina Beach.
Riverfront 2025: Plans revealed for Riverfront and Downtown Jacksonville development
City leaders proposed big changes to Downtown Jacksonville and the Riverfront by 2025.
Orange Park approves use of golf carts on some city streets
The Orange Park Town Council has approved the use of golf carts on certain town streets. The council approved the measure 4-0. Councilwoman Susana Thompson was not in attendance at Tuesday night’s meeting.
floridapolitics.com
Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor
While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
Jacksonville police investigating alleged burglary on the Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary on the city's Southside. Police say the crime happened in the 4000 block of Southside Boulevard. Following the burglary, police say the victim’s credit card was used to make purchases off Wilson Boulevard. JSO says the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Brightway Insurance: From zero to $1 billion
About 15 years ago, brothers David and Michael Miller, founders of Brightway Insurance LLC, had an idea they were convinced could change how insurance is sold to consumers by neighborhood agencies. Their idea has since grown from one office in North Jacksonville into a $1 billion-a-year business with more than...
