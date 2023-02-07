Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
EVENT ALERT: Via Carota Craft Cocktails Tasting RoomNewyorkStreetfood.comNew York City, NY
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Get Cozy! Have Valentine’s Dinner Inside a Capital Region Enchanted Igloo
You can still eat outside during the winter at these restaurants that offer enchanted igloos. There are a few restaurants that are offering this unique and cool dining option. The Barrel in Bolton Landing, The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, The Inn at Erlowest in Lake George, and La Capital Tacos in Troy.
Six Flags Lake George 2023 Dates to Remember, When Will the Park Open?
We have approximately a month and a half until Spring officially arrives, time to start thinking of warmer weather. I have seen announcements for the New York State Fair and the Dutchess County Fair so I started dreaming of one of my favorite Summer activities, amusement parks!. Before you know...
tourcounsel.com
Aviation Mall | Shopping mall in Queensbury, New York
Aviation Mall is a major regional shopping mall in Glens Falls North, New York. It serves the extreme northern portion of the Capital District (Albany Metropolitan Area) as well as the Glens Falls/Lake George area. The mall has a gross leasable area of 630,000 square feet (59,000 m2). It is owned and managed by The Pyramid Companies.
This Incredible Upstate New York Airbnb Has A Heated Indoor Pool
If you're looking for the perfect getaway in Upstate New York during the winter, this one AirBnB in the Adirondacks as a heated indoor pool. In Gloversville, you'll find this large rental. It's 2000 square feet located in the lower Adirondacks:. There are several outdoor activities to do in the...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Druthers To Take Over Operations at 550 Waterfront
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Druthers Brewing Company is expanding its reach again, signing a lease to take over operations at 550 Waterfront on Saratoga Lake. John Boyle, managing partner at 550 Waterfront, said the lease runs for 10 years. He called it “a nice, synergistic opportunity” for both companies. “It really is a merging of the best of both of our companies,” Boyle said.
Sit & Chill at These Super Cool Ice Bars in Lake George Region
If you are looking for something cool and different to do this winter, head on up to the Lake Geroge region and check out the many ice bars they have to offer. There are full frozen bars you can sit at, enjoy ice luges, fire pits surrounded by ice, and even photo-ops with ice sculptures you can get in or pose with.
The Capital Region’s 5 Best Chicken Wings [RANKED]
Nothing beats a great batch of wings, so which are Albany's best?. As a chicken wing connoisseur, I am always looking for great restaurants to enjoy the wonderfully perfect fried chicken wing. Be it buffalo, garlic parm, barbeque, and beyond, I love 'em all and I am always looking for great spots to try.
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: February 6-10
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, February 6 through 10.
Is Downtown Schenectady ‘Food Desert’ Finally Getting a Grocery Store?
The City of Schenectady is hoping to secure a three million dollar grant to secure a medium-sized grocery store in downtown Schenectady. Without the grant, however, the city doesn't think it would be possible. Where Are They Looking to Build the Grocery Store?. The three million dollar grant under the...
Street closures and parking restrictions for Saratoga’s ChowderFest
Saratoga Springs announced street closures and parking restrictions ahead of the 2023 ChowderFest. The street closures will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday as participants fill Downtown Saratoga to taste delicious chowder.
$19K Take 5 Winning Tickets Sold at Saratoga County Stewart’s!
Check your tickets! There was another Take 5 winning ticket sold. This time it was purchased at a Stewart's Shop in Saratoga County. That winner is cashing in a ticket worth $19,881. Where Was The Winning Ticket Sold?. The midday Take 5 drawing on Monday, February 6th with the numbers...
Capital Region specials for National Pizza Day
Thursday, February 9 is National Pizza Day! To celebrate the day, some restaurants around the Capital Region are offering pizza specials.
spectrumlocalnews.com
What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region
Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
Rotterdam bakery, pizzeria relocating to Colonie
Oh Sugar Bakery and All in the Family Pizzeria are permanently merging and relocating to Colonie. Both are currently located at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam.
One Night In Schenectady, Immerse Yourself In Van Gogh and the Music of the Grateful Dead
Van Gogh, the Immersive Experience debuted in the Capital Region in 2022 and has been so popular that the run has been extended with unique experiences added to the attraction. The latest twist combines a live music performance and the art of Vincent Van Gogh. Surround your senses with 'Gratefully...
No homeless shelter for Spa City
Tonight's meeting is part two of a discussion on where to place a homeless shelter in the Spa City, after the current suggestion was shot down over concerns it was too close to an elementary school.
New pizzeria opening in Rotterdam
A new pizza place will soon be opening at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam. In the same plaza as Poppy's Ice Cream will be Poppy's Pizzeria.
New pizza, burger joint opens in Albany
Fatty’s Uptown has opened in the former Pastina building at 11 Colvin Avenue in Albany. The restaurant is open for takeout and dine-in.
Sovrana throws it back to 1985 for National Pizza Day
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday is the perfect day to enjoy a fresh slice, as it marks National Pizza Day. At Sovrana Pizza & Deli in Albany, cheese slices were discounted to a $1, to embrace the history of the business that first opened in 1985. When you walk into Sovrana, you get a feel […]
These Celebrities Are Coming to Saratoga for the X-Files Fan Fest
If you were watching television in the 1990's, there is a good chance you were watching The X-Files. This sci-fi mystery series starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson had a very impactful and impressionable run from 1993 - 2002. Now you have the chance to see some of the actors and actresses that helped make the show a huge success.
