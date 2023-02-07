Read full article on original website
Mawari Raises $6.5M in Seed Funding
Mawari, a San Jose, CA-based firm offering XR streaming know-how, raised $6.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Blockchange Ventures and Decasonic, with participation from Abies Ventures, Accord Ventures, Anfield Ltd., Outlier Ventures, and Primal Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase its...
Acceldata Raises $50M in Series C Funding
Acceldata, a Campbell, CA-based firm which focuses on knowledge observability, raised $50M in Collection C funding. The spherical was led by March Capital, with participation from Sanabil Investments, Trade Ventures, and current buyers, Perception Companions. Led by CEO Rohit Choudhary, Acceldata has developed an enterprise knowledge observability platform to assist...
TDGA Holdings Raises $20M in Seed Funding
TDGA, the London, UK-based proprietor of Space Hero, raised $20m in Seed funding. As a part of the spherical, Singapore primarily based New Media Holding, proprietor of the World’s largest Creator community and Asia’s largest media community, has invested $5m as a strategic funding. Moreover, NMH has dedicated to be the lead investor for this spherical valuing TDGA at $100m pre cash.
Rebellyous Foods Raises $9.5M in Equity Funding
Rebellyous Foods, a Seattle, WA-based meals manufacturing know-how firm making plant primarily based meat, raised $9.5M in Fairness funding. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to construct its manufacturing know-how. Led by Christie Lagally, founder and CEO, Rebellyous Meals is a meals manufacturing know-how firm working to...
flox Raises $16.5M in Series A Funding
Flox, a New York-based firm that permits organizations to undertake and implement Nix at scale by offering omni-platform developer, take a look at and manufacturing environments outlined (and managed) as code, raised $16.5M in Collection A funding. The spherical, which introduced complete funding raised up to now to $27m, was...
Blobr Raises $5.4M in Funding – FinSMEs
The spherical was led by 10x Founders, with participation from FJ Labs, one other.vc, New Wave and Seedcamp, in addition to angels like Charles Songhurst, Thibaud Elziere, Quentin Nickmans, Amaury Sepulchre, Matthieu Vaxelaire and Chris Adelsbach. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase operations and its...
Rezolve.ai Raises $11M in Series A Funding
Rezolve.ai, a Dublin, CA-based supplier of an AI-powered worker service SaaS platform, raised $11M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by SIG Enterprise Capital with participation from Exfinity Enterprise Companions, 9Unicorns and Tri Valley Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale progress and...
Breef Raises $16M in Funding
Breef, a New York Metropolis, NY and Aspen, CO-based on-line company market, raised $16M in funding. The spherical, which introduced whole funding thus far to $21M, was led by Greycroft, with participation from BDMI Contact Ventures, UTA.VC, The Home Fund, Rackhouse Ventures and Burst Capital. The corporate intends to make...
Latent Technology Raises $2.1M in Pre-Seed Funding
Latent Technology, a London, UK-based supplier of a platform that permits sport builders to construct interactive and immersive worlds, closed a $2.1M pre-seed funding. The spherical was led by Root Ventures and Spark Capital, with participation from gaming fund Bitkraft. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Mazepay Raises €4M in Growth Funding
Mazepay, a Copenhagen, Denmark-based fintech platform for long-tail procurement and B2B funds, raised €4M in Development funding. The spherical was led by Scale Capital with participation from Hambro Perks and Outward VC. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden additional throughout Europe. Based in 2018...
FireCompass Raises $7M in Funding
FireCompass, a Boston, MA-based supplier of a SaaS platform for Steady Automated Purple Teaming (CART) and Assault Floor Administration (ASM), raised $7M in funding. The spherical was led by Cervin and Athera Enterprise Companions with participation from present investor BIF. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its operations throughout U.S. and worldwide […]
Simple HealthKit Raises $8M in Series A Funding
Simple HealthKit, a Fremont, CA-based healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, remedy and follow-up care, raised $8m in Collection A funding. The spherical, which brings complete funding thus far to $12M, was led by Initialized Capital with participation from Kleiner Perkins, Kapor Capital and Quest Enterprise Companions. The corporate...
Uniify RaiseS €3M in Seed Funding
Uniify, a Copenhagen, Denmark-based supplier of a platform to automate monetary buyer onboarding, raised €3m in seed funding. The spherical was led by Folks Ventures, Ahead VC, and Spring Capital with participation from public.com founders Jannick Malling and Leif Abraham, in addition to the founding father of Vivino Heini Zachariassen.
Nevly Raises $1.25M in Pre-Seed Funding
Newly, a Washington, WA-based fintech startup, raised $1.25M in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by Tenacity Enterprise Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development and broaden operations. Based in 2021 by Eric Blue, Nevly introduced the launch of its net app, “Nevly...
Tuned Raises $3.5M in Funding
Tuned, a NYC-based digital listening to well being firm, raised $3.5m in funding. The spherical was led by Distributed Ventures with participation from Idealab NY, and Components Well being Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden operations and its enterprise attain. Led by Danny Aronson,...
Stratus Materials Raises $12M in Series A Financing
Stratus Materials, a Pittsburgh, PA-based developer and producer of cathode energetic supplies for lithium-ion batteries, raised $12M in Collection A funding (in mid-2022). The spherical was led by Breakthrough Power Ventures (BEV) with participation from DNS Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress...
Tioga Cardiovascular Closes $30M Series A Financing
Tioga Cardiovascular, a Los Gatos, CA-based firm that goals to redefine structural coronary heart valve alternative, raised $30M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Cormorant Asset Administration, with participation from The Capital Partnership, AMED Ventures, the PA MedTech VC Fund, and Shifamed angel buyers. The corporate intends...
Fabrum Raises $23M in Series A Funding
Fabrum, a Christchurch, New Zealand-based developer of zero-emission transition applied sciences, raised $23M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by AP Ventures with participation from Fortescue Future Industries, Obayashi Company and K1W1. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its international presence and scale...
Nanoflex Robotics Raises Initial $12M in Funding
Nanoflex Robotics, a Zurich, Switzerland-based magnetically managed medical mushy robotics firm, raised preliminary $12M in funding. The spherical was led by Ascend Capital Companions with participation from Kinled Holding Ltd and Mountain Labs AG. Jerry Hong, CEO of Ascend Capital Companions, will be part of the board of administrators. Led...
Animeta Raises Funding
Animeta, a Singapore-based AI-based self-service creator tech platform, raised a seed funding spherical of undisclosed quantity. Founding buyers included Rajesh Kamat, the managing director of KKR’s Asian Media & Leisure Platform, Emerald Media, and Sameer Manchanda, a serial media entrepreneur. Based by Anish Mehta, Animeta is a creator tech...
