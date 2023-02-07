ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Township, NJ

Person of interest in Heather Kelley case is her boyfriend, family says

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The person of interest in relation to a Portage mother's disappearance is the woman's on-and-off boyfriend, her family confirmed Thursday. The boyfriend had just gotten out of federal prison in summer 2022, according to Heather Kelley's family. The individual is in custody on an unrelated charge, police said.
PORTAGE, MI
Lack of shelf ice on Lake Michigan concerning

St. Joseph, MI — Lake Michigan draws people every season for different activities and sights. That includes seeing shelf ice along the shoreline. But there's something different about this year's ice or the lack of it. There is ice on the lake but in normal years, the ice extends...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
Gov. Whitmer's budget includes over $50M for state police training

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Governor Gretchen Whitmer's budget proposal, she included nearly $500 million dedicated to keeping communities safe. The money will be used to hire, train and retain local cops, firefighters and EMTs, along with upgrading facilities and equipment. Another story: Whitmer unveils $79 billion budget proposal, Michigan's...
MICHIGAN STATE
AG Nessel issues Hawaiian distiller $25,000 for illegal activities in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued a fine Tuesday of $25,000 to a Hawaiian-based distilling company for illegal sales and distribution to Michigan buyers. Island Distillers, Inc. allegedly performed illegal activities under the federal 21st Amendment Enforcement Act and Michigan's...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan schools aim to increase mental health services to students

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More students are struggling with mental health problems, but are schools getting them the help they need?. In December, Portage Public Schools appointed new mental health coordinator to promote wellbeing and resilience of students and staff. Hired: Portage Public Schools appoints new mental health coordinator. News...
PORTAGE, MI
$2.4M to help expand health services for students, says MDHHS

LANSING, Mich. – School-age youth in 26 Michigan schools will benefit from $2.4 million in funding to plan for new health services. The funding will help students in 21 counties. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is funding communities to convene partners and identify locations in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Bi-partisan support needed to continue movement in tax credit bill

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic leaders announced Monday that a plan is in place to give Michiganders a tax break and issue a $180 inflation relief check as soon as possible. However, some pushback has been received from the Republican Party, with lawmakers saying they won't...
MICHIGAN STATE

