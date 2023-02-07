Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Theme Park Fans Speculate That Dorney Park Might Add a Dive CoasterBethany LathamAllentown, PA
I-78 Westbound Lane Closures This Afternoon for Emergency Bridge Repairs in BedminsterMorristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For BuildingJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
WWMTCw
Person of interest in Heather Kelley case is her boyfriend, family says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The person of interest in relation to a Portage mother's disappearance is the woman's on-and-off boyfriend, her family confirmed Thursday. The boyfriend had just gotten out of federal prison in summer 2022, according to Heather Kelley's family. The individual is in custody on an unrelated charge, police said.
WWMTCw
Three West Michigan counties awarded funding for outdoor recreation projects
LANSING, Mich. — Outdoor recreational projects in three West Michigan counties were among 21 who received Michigan Spark grant funding. The grants look to boost the creation, renovation, or redevelopment of public recreation opportunities for Michiganders and visitors, according to Michigan Department of Natural Resources, or DNR. “Under the...
WWMTCw
Lack of shelf ice on Lake Michigan concerning
St. Joseph, MI — Lake Michigan draws people every season for different activities and sights. That includes seeing shelf ice along the shoreline. But there's something different about this year's ice or the lack of it. There is ice on the lake but in normal years, the ice extends...
WWMTCw
Consumers Energy: 30,000 thermostats offered to help with winter heating costs
JACKSON, Mich. — Natural gas customers who are financially vulnerable could get a Google Nest smart thermometer from Consumers Energy. The company announced Friday that they are giving away 30,000 thermometers to help Michiganders facing high household costs, according to Consumers Energy. The effort also comes with a reminder...
WWMTCw
Gov. Whitmer's budget includes over $50M for state police training
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Governor Gretchen Whitmer's budget proposal, she included nearly $500 million dedicated to keeping communities safe. The money will be used to hire, train and retain local cops, firefighters and EMTs, along with upgrading facilities and equipment. Another story: Whitmer unveils $79 billion budget proposal, Michigan's...
WWMTCw
AG Nessel issues Hawaiian distiller $25,000 for illegal activities in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued a fine Tuesday of $25,000 to a Hawaiian-based distilling company for illegal sales and distribution to Michigan buyers. Island Distillers, Inc. allegedly performed illegal activities under the federal 21st Amendment Enforcement Act and Michigan's...
WWMTCw
Michigan health department reveals plan for initial opioids settlement funds
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, or MDHHS, revealed how they plan to spend their initial payments stemming from an $800 million opioids settlement. The $800 million allocated to state and local governments comes from a national $26 billion settlement with McKesson, Cardinal Health and...
WWMTCw
Michigan schools aim to increase mental health services to students
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More students are struggling with mental health problems, but are schools getting them the help they need?. In December, Portage Public Schools appointed new mental health coordinator to promote wellbeing and resilience of students and staff. Hired: Portage Public Schools appoints new mental health coordinator. News...
WWMTCw
Comstock Public Schools issued state grant of $200,000 for improved security
COMSTOCK, Mich. — Comstock Public Schools announced Tuesday, a grant has been issued to help schools install more secure systems, according to Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey J. Thoenes. The State of Michigan helped issue Comstock Public Schools nearly $220,000 through the State School Aid Act, according to school officials. The...
WWMTCw
$2.4M to help expand health services for students, says MDHHS
LANSING, Mich. – School-age youth in 26 Michigan schools will benefit from $2.4 million in funding to plan for new health services. The funding will help students in 21 counties. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is funding communities to convene partners and identify locations in...
WWMTCw
Michiganders to see price increase in recreation passport, first time in three years
Michiganders will have to pay a little more for the Recreation Passport. The Michigan Department on Natural Resources (DNR) said this increase in cost for Michigan residents is a "statutory provision that ensures Recreation Passport funding keeps pace with the economy." Starting March 1, the resident Recreation Passport fee will...
WWMTCw
Whitmer unveils $79 billion budget proposal, Michigan's largest spending plan
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her fifth budget plan on Wednesday, with the spending plan totaling out to $79 billion and setting a record for the largest budget introduced in Michigan history. A five-month process led to the pitch for Fiscal Year 2024 in Lansing with the...
WWMTCw
Michigan Senate vote to get rid of third grade reading retention plan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Senate voted Wednesday to repeal a section of a Gov. Rick Snyder-era law that was seen as a way to ensure elementary students stayed on the right reading path. The vote, 22-16, approved SB 12, introduced by Sen. Dayna Polehanki , D-Livonia, taking the next...
WWMTCw
Bi-partisan support needed to continue movement in tax credit bill
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic leaders announced Monday that a plan is in place to give Michiganders a tax break and issue a $180 inflation relief check as soon as possible. However, some pushback has been received from the Republican Party, with lawmakers saying they won't...
Comments / 0