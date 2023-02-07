ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracey Folly

Women sunbathing in a tidepool at low tide are stunned when they learn they're sharing the water with a host of crabs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I went to the beach on a hot day and decided to sit in a tidepool, with our coolers and refreshments at hand. We didn't want to sit on the sand because it was too hot, and we didn't want to splash in the ocean because it was too cold. We thought sitting in a tidepool would be just right, but we were both wrong.
Claudia Lamascolo

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Mom never used soup in her Tuna Noodle Casserole recipe, so if you're looking for an easy recipe, this one is all made from scratch for tuna casserole and perfect for any weeknight meal.
macaronikid.com

4 SUPER Game Day Appetizers

4 oz of crumbled bleu cheese + extra to garnish/ sprinkle on top. Place all the ingredients into the slow cooker and cook on high for 2 hours or on low for 4 hours. Stir and serve with bread, tortilla chips, celery sticks, carrot sticks etc. Top with extra crumbled...
Entirely Elizabeth

Oven Baked Chicken Wings

These Oven Baked Chicken Wings are perfect for Superbowl Sunday. They are easy to make and crispy every time. Eat them as is or coated in your favorite sauce. Toss them in a simple mixture of flour, baking powder, salt and pepper, then baked until crispy golden brown perfection. It is as easy as that!
EatingWell

Stuffed Peppers

Preheat oven to 375℉. Lightly coat an 11-by-7-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Cut tops from peppers; remove and discard ribs and seeds. Coarsely chop pepper tops, discarding stems; set aside chopped peppers (about 1½ cups). Place whole peppers, cut-sides down, in the prepared dish; bake until slightly tender, about 15 minutes. Let stand at room temperature until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes. Do not turn off the oven.
Tina Howell

Sweet and spicy chicken wings: Perfect tailgate or party time snack

No Super Bowl party is complete without chicken wings and these sweet and spicy baked wings are a healthier version but still with all the incredible flavor. The best part is that these wings take less than an hour to prep and cook and because they are cooked in the oven, there is no deep-frying mess to clean up. They are fast, delicious and will be a big hit for the big game.
The Kitchn

How to Cut Cabbage for Any Recipe

How you cut cabbage depends on the type of recipe you want to cook. Although we’ve seen a few creative ways to cut cabbage, there are two essential techniques that you can use for just about any recipe. The first way to cut cabbage is into wedges — with or without their cores. The second way to cut cabbage is to shred it into thin strips, using either a sharp chef’s knife or a mandoline slicer.
moneytalksnews.com

Slow Cooker Meals for Busy Families

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. There’s nothing like getting to the end of an exhausting day and wondering what you’re going to do for dinner. Add hunger and evening activities to that scenario and you usually end up in a drive-through. Enter...
BHG

These Cotton Dish Towels with 36,300 Perfect Ratings Are Less Than $2 Each Right Now

Whether you’re whipping up favorite recipes or trying new ones or chatting with family and friends, the kitchen is where many people spend most of their time at home. It’s only natural, then, that almost as much time is spent sprucing up this space, and a great kitchen towel can make all the difference. If your dish towels have seen better days or you’re looking for something that can help you to clean up more efficiently, Amazon shoppers love this set that’s on sale for just $19.
BHG

The 9 Best Cast Iron Skillets of 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There are very few cookware investments that are a better bang for your buck than a cast iron skillet. Cast iron skillets are weighty and thick, which allows for uniform heat retention and distribution. This means they are perfect for a variety of cooking techniques like sautéing, braising, frying, and even baking.
Salon

Learn the secret for parchment paper piping bags

In a pastry chef's toolbox, you often find items like a candy thermometer, a bench scraper and an offset spatula, tools that professionals simply can't live without. You may be surprised to find out that one of the principal, indispensable tools a pastry chef often relies on is a DIY project of sorts. According to Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) Pastry & Baking Arts Chef-Instructor Stephen Chavez, a parchment cornet is as valuable, if not more than, a store-bought pastry bag when it comes to decorating cakes.
CBS News

Super Bowl menu ideas and recipes

From burgers, hot dogs, tacos, BBQ and wings, to salsas and cocktails, here are some tempting recipes from top chefs, cookbook authors and restaurateurs to go with watching the Big Game on Sunday, February 12. And whether you're rooting for the Chiefs or the Eagles, you will cheer some of the tasty dishes here! From chef Eddie Jackson:Cajun Sticky WingsCaribbean Jerk SlidersSpinach, Artichoke and Red Pepper DipFrom chef Erik Blauberg: Blauberg's Ultimate Chili With Watermelon, Jalapeno Poppers With Goat Cheese, Spicy Lollipop Chicken Wings, American Classic BrownieFrom chef Guy Fieri:Chicken Avocado Egg Rolls, The Spaniards Cocktail of Shrimp, No Can Beato...
GEORGIA STATE
Taste Of Home

How to Make Slow-Cooker Chicken Casserole

The ease of a slow-cooker chicken casserole can’t be beat. This recipe feeds a crowd and it’s a cinch to whip up. You’ll need 10 minutes of prep time, then your trusty slow cooker will do the rest! Prep this recipe as directed or make the casserole all your own with our tips for adding or swapping ingredients.
The Daily South

French Dip Sliders

Get your French Dip fix on a smaller scale with savory, buttery French Dip Sliders. These sliders feature everything you need with French Dip flavors—roast beef, caramelized onions, creamy provolone cheese, and meaty au jus. But they're converted into perfectly portable sliders and added a slightly sweetened brown sugar-mustard sauce to make them incredibly special and unique.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

