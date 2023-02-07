Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy BalloonThe Veracity ReportMyrtle Beach, SC
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
Mellow Mushroom held 12th annual Lunch of Love event
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Lunch of Love (LOL) is the area Mellow Mushroom’s annual lunch that took place on Friday that benefitted the North Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand, and Florence Humane Societies. This was the 12th Lunch of Love event, and last year they raised over...
wpde.com
New ice cream & coffee shop coming this spring to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) - — If you're near Kings Highway and 82nd Avenue you will soon be able to get your ice cream and coffee fix all in one place. Coffee & Cream Cabana at Heidi's corner will open the spring of 2023 and have a drive-thru. It...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Elvis Festival to pay tribute to artist, decades of music
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach - Elvis is in the building, but don't be surprised if you see more than one!. The Myrtle Beach Elvis Festival begins Thursday and runs through Saturday, at the Doubletree Resort by Hilton Oceanfront. There will be six different shows with 11...
wpde.com
Kids to compete in Myrtle Beach Lego tournament
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Lego Tournament is coming up this weekend in Horry County. The tournament is Saturday at Studio 43*19 Art Playground in the Myrtle Beach area. Kids will essentially use Legos as an art canvas and have 10 minutes each round to build their creations.
wpde.com
GALLERY: Cherry Grove Pier rebuild, first section almost complete
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — When Hurricane Ian hit in September, it damaged five piers along the Grand Strand, one of them including the Cherry Grove Pier. The rebuild began in January when supplies such as a truckload of lumber were delivered to the pier in order for construction to begin.
myhorrynews.com
This Italian restaurant's expansion will satisfy a craving in North Myrtle Beach
After eight successful years in Myrtle Beach, Crave Italian Oven and Bar is expanding to North Myrtle Beach. The second Crave will be located at 200 U.S. 17 North, in a former Five Guys burger restaurant in the Surfwood Shopping Center, which is anchored by a Lowe’s home improvement store.
wpde.com
New theatre opening along the Grand Strand with first performance
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A new live entertainment option has arrived along the Grand Strand!. The Open-Curtain Theater is now open on Burcale Rd. at the Moose Lodge. Brian Koons said founder Steve Mariott wanted to provide the entertainment after feeling there weren't enough theaters in our area.
WYFF4.com
Greenville couple's video of U.S. Navy ship landing North Myrtle Beach shore raises questions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.: A U.S. Navy representative told WYFF News 4 that the vessel is working with the USS Carter Hall in the recovery efforts after the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. Lt. Cdr. Liza Dougherty said the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)...
wpde.com
Bowling, family entertainment center announces grand opening at Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An exciting new venue is rolling into Coastal Grand Mall and will be opening soon. Stars and Strikes grand opening event will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers said the day will be packed with amazing discounts, giveaways,...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wpde.com
Habitat for Humanity Georgetown partners with The Home Depot for Navy Veteran home repair
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Habitat for Humanity Georgetown announced its partnering with The Home Depot in order to help a navy veteran in need. Peter Ridley and his wife Araceli are homeowners in the Habitat Georgetown Repair program and had many repairs made to their home in order to make it safer.
wpde.com
Nonprofit organization joins search for NMB missing duck hunter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A nonprofit organization has joined the search for a missing North Myrtle Beach duck hunter. The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said Wings of Hope from Medford, Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization that specializes in aerial and underwater search and rescue. The...
wpde.com
NEW PHOTOS: More photos released of Chinese balloon debris removal off Carolina coast
WPDE — New photos have been released of a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) out at sea working on debris removal from the Chinese spy balloon. The side of the vessel reads LCAC-86, which is the same name as the landing craft that beached near North Myrtle Beach Thursday. That LCAC was making a routine supply run, according to Lt. Cmdr. Liza Dougherty, U.S. Northern Command spokesperson.
WECT
Questions continue as search for missing boater set to enter third week
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tyler Doyle was last seen Jan. 26 off the coast of North Myrtle Beach when his boat started taking on water. In the weeks following Doyle’s disappearance, thousands have taken to social media to find out what happened. Several groups have formed on Facebook...
wpde.com
Key riverfront property in Georgetown Co. now permanently protected
2-8-2023 — The Open Space Institute announced on Wednesday that a key riverfront property adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge is now permanently protected. Known as the Hendrix Property, officials say the conservation of the land will expand recreational access, and safeguard regional and drinking water resources. It...
wpde.com
Person shot on Strawberry Street in Marion
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been shot Thursday afternoon on Strawberry Street in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Flowers said they’ve taken one person into custody. NEW: Testimony starts in long-awaited trial for 2017 Bennettsville double murder. He added the victim is being...
foxwilmington.com
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Navy vessel came ashore on Thursday in part of the North Strand. Multiple videos sent in from WMBF News viewers showed the Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) on the beach at Ocean Boulevard and Sea Mountain Highway in the Cherry Grove area.
FOX Carolina
Three South Carolinians win big in Monday’s Powerball drawing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three South Carolinians are now winners after Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The South Carolina Education Lottery says all three tickets came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot of $754.6 million that was won in Washington state. In the Upstate -...
wpde.com
'Time to come together:' Georgetown community holds vigil for Tyre Nichols
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — It's been one month since the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. He was an unarmed black man that was pulled over for reckless driving in Memphis. The stop then escalated, eventually leading to five Memphis police officers reportedly beating him. Nichols died three days later in the hospital.
counton2.com
Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are seeking help from the community in locating a missing teenager from the Pawleys Island area. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSD) said Matthew James Henry, 15, was last seen at his home around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6. He is...
Comments / 0