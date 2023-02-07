ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

wpde.com

Mellow Mushroom held 12th annual Lunch of Love event

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Lunch of Love (LOL) is the area Mellow Mushroom’s annual lunch that took place on Friday that benefitted the North Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand, and Florence Humane Societies. This was the 12th Lunch of Love event, and last year they raised over...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Kids to compete in Myrtle Beach Lego tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Lego Tournament is coming up this weekend in Horry County. The tournament is Saturday at Studio 43*19 Art Playground in the Myrtle Beach area. Kids will essentially use Legos as an art canvas and have 10 minutes each round to build their creations.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

New theatre opening along the Grand Strand with first performance

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A new live entertainment option has arrived along the Grand Strand!. The Open-Curtain Theater is now open on Burcale Rd. at the Moose Lodge. Brian Koons said founder Steve Mariott wanted to provide the entertainment after feeling there weren't enough theaters in our area.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Nonprofit organization joins search for NMB missing duck hunter

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A nonprofit organization has joined the search for a missing North Myrtle Beach duck hunter. The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said Wings of Hope from Medford, Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization that specializes in aerial and underwater search and rescue. The...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

NEW PHOTOS: More photos released of Chinese balloon debris removal off Carolina coast

WPDE — New photos have been released of a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) out at sea working on debris removal from the Chinese spy balloon. The side of the vessel reads LCAC-86, which is the same name as the landing craft that beached near North Myrtle Beach Thursday. That LCAC was making a routine supply run, according to Lt. Cmdr. Liza Dougherty, U.S. Northern Command spokesperson.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Key riverfront property in Georgetown Co. now permanently protected

2-8-2023 — The Open Space Institute announced on Wednesday that a key riverfront property adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge is now permanently protected. Known as the Hendrix Property, officials say the conservation of the land will expand recreational access, and safeguard regional and drinking water resources. It...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Person shot on Strawberry Street in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been shot Thursday afternoon on Strawberry Street in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Flowers said they’ve taken one person into custody. NEW: Testimony starts in long-awaited trial for 2017 Bennettsville double murder. He added the victim is being...
MARION, SC
FOX Carolina

Three South Carolinians win big in Monday’s Powerball drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three South Carolinians are now winners after Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The South Carolina Education Lottery says all three tickets came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot of $754.6 million that was won in Washington state. In the Upstate -...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
counton2.com

Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are seeking help from the community in locating a missing teenager from the Pawleys Island area. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSD) said Matthew James Henry, 15, was last seen at his home around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6. He is...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC

