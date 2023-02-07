ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Demand for travel, aircraft leading to recovery in aerospace manufacturing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Demand for air travel and aircraft is creating a strong demand for workers in aerospace manufacturing. This Saturday, Feb. 11, Spirt AeroSystems is looking to fill some openings with a job fair. For people looking for work in aviation, this is creating encouraging prospects following a few difficult years.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita awards first water rebates of the year

The City of Wichita is offering a rebate program again this year for residents who buy water-saving appliances and devices, and the city has started handing out the next round of rebates. Mayor Brandon Whipple said at his weekly news conference that the city has provided almost $8,000 in rebates...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hays Post

News From the Oil Patch: Crude prices nosedive

Crude prices have dropped nearly $9 in nine trading days. The near-month Nymex contract for light sweet crude settled Friday at $73.39 per barrel, down from nearly $82 on January 24th. Kansas prices have dropped nearly $6 in the last week. Kansas Common crude at CHS in McPherson starts the...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Yuengling beer arrives in Kansas and is set to hit store shelves next month

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Nearly four months after Yuengling announced that it would begin selling beer in Kansas, the popular beer brand has begun appearing at Kansas bars and restaurants. A company spokesperson confirmed the rollout began Monday and that Emerson Biggins West and WalkOns in northwest Wichita hosted launch...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. governor: Voluntary water conservation over state mandates

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly outlined for Kansas Farm Bureau members Tuesday the administration’s rural policy agenda by emphasizing a commitment to securing a water supply to sustain agriculture production without imposition of government mandates. “If we want family farms to be passed on to the next generation,...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans

You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas faith leaders, environmentalists call for transparency around Keystone pipeline spill

TOPEKA — Faith leaders joined environmental advocates and Kansas legislators for a vigil Monday at the Statehouse to call attention to TC Energy’s lack of transparency regarding December’s Keystone pipeline spill, which dumped 588,000 gallons of crude oil in northern Kansas. TC Energy — the Canadian natural gas company that owns the Keystone pipeline — […] The post Kansas faith leaders, environmentalists call for transparency around Keystone pipeline spill appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy