KWCH.com
Demand for travel, aircraft leading to recovery in aerospace manufacturing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Demand for air travel and aircraft is creating a strong demand for workers in aerospace manufacturing. This Saturday, Feb. 11, Spirt AeroSystems is looking to fill some openings with a job fair. For people looking for work in aviation, this is creating encouraging prospects following a few difficult years.
kcur.org
After Keystone oil spill, Kansas Democrats want to cancel tax exemptions when pipelines leak
After the Keystone spilled more than half a million gallons of crude oil onto native prairie and cropland and into a creek, some Kansas lawmakers want oil companies to forfeit their tax exemptions when pipelines burst. Right now, energy companies that lay pipelines in Kansas get to skip out on...
Kansans have more than $500M lingering with the state. Here’s how to see if some is yours
The state returned around $26 million of the $56 million it received last year. Here’s where the money comes from and how to find out if you’re owed.
kfdi.com
Wichita awards first water rebates of the year
The City of Wichita is offering a rebate program again this year for residents who buy water-saving appliances and devices, and the city has started handing out the next round of rebates. Mayor Brandon Whipple said at his weekly news conference that the city has provided almost $8,000 in rebates...
12 Kansas towns, cities to receive $5M in federal funds in road safety grants
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A dozen communities in Kansas are slated to receive federal funds to help improve road safety. The Office of the Governor announced that a total of $5 million in federal dollars will be distributed among 12 Kansas communities through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program. This program […]
House committee tackles bill designed to inhibit resident dumping by Kansas adult care facilities
Advocates for people in adult care homes in Kansas want to incorporate an appeals process into state law, but the idea was denounced by the industry. The post House committee tackles bill designed to inhibit resident dumping by Kansas adult care facilities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas’ bivalent COVID booster rate is just 15.8%. These counties have lowest uptake
The updated vaccine better protects against omicron.
New bill to legalize marijuana for veterans in Kansas
A new bill in the Kansas Legislature would legalize medical marijuana for Kansas veterans.
Kansas physician, legislator working to light fire under peers to raise tobacco age limit to 21
Kansas House committee once again hears why health organizations want to change minimum age to purchase or consume tobacco to 21, up from 18. The post Kansas physician, legislator working to light fire under peers to raise tobacco age limit to 21 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
New medical marijuana bills introduced in Kansas Legislature
In Kansas, growing support for medicinal pot is happening slower than some would like.
Shooting range continuing forward, county to seek federal funds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — At a study session on Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners agreed to let the budgeting process continue for the shooting range that is to be built by the Reno County Sheriff's Office near the county landfill. "Hutton Construction is on hold right now," Partington said....
How Kansas lawmakers want to change K-12 education in 2023
Among dozens of Kansas education bills filed in 2023 are proposals to adjust how public schools are funded or make it easier for families to send their children to private school. Kansas lawmakers are also once again floating the idea of adding a back-to-school tax holiday, similar to those held...
Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
News From the Oil Patch: Crude prices nosedive
Crude prices have dropped nearly $9 in nine trading days. The near-month Nymex contract for light sweet crude settled Friday at $73.39 per barrel, down from nearly $82 on January 24th. Kansas prices have dropped nearly $6 in the last week. Kansas Common crude at CHS in McPherson starts the...
No fooling — House committee shopping April 1 demise of state sales tax on groceries
A cross-section championed a Kansas House bill ending the state's portion of sales tax on groceries April 1. No action would keep the tax until 2025. The post No fooling — House committee shopping April 1 demise of state sales tax on groceries appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita Eagle
Racist language persists in some Kansas property records. Could these bills end that?
Racist language that for decades has lingered in some Kansas property records and homes association documents would be easier to remove under bills proposed by two Johnson County lawmakers. The legislation would authorize any city, county or the Kansas Human Rights Commission to eliminate a racially restrictive covenant by redacting...
KAKE TV
Yuengling beer arrives in Kansas and is set to hit store shelves next month
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Nearly four months after Yuengling announced that it would begin selling beer in Kansas, the popular beer brand has begun appearing at Kansas bars and restaurants. A company spokesperson confirmed the rollout began Monday and that Emerson Biggins West and WalkOns in northwest Wichita hosted launch...
Kan. governor: Voluntary water conservation over state mandates
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly outlined for Kansas Farm Bureau members Tuesday the administration’s rural policy agenda by emphasizing a commitment to securing a water supply to sustain agriculture production without imposition of government mandates. “If we want family farms to be passed on to the next generation,...
‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans
You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas faith leaders, environmentalists call for transparency around Keystone pipeline spill
TOPEKA — Faith leaders joined environmental advocates and Kansas legislators for a vigil Monday at the Statehouse to call attention to TC Energy’s lack of transparency regarding December’s Keystone pipeline spill, which dumped 588,000 gallons of crude oil in northern Kansas. TC Energy — the Canadian natural gas company that owns the Keystone pipeline — […] The post Kansas faith leaders, environmentalists call for transparency around Keystone pipeline spill appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
