Following Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns' intense match at the Royal Rumble, Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline continued their vicious beat down Owens. However, when Sami Zayn interceded and was then tasked with delivering a chair shot to a helpless Owens by the "Tribal Chief," it was Reigns who found himself on the receiving end of Zayn's swing. Naturally, Zayn was decimated for the choice he made, with Jey Uso walking out of the violent affair, turning his back on his family.

2 DAYS AGO