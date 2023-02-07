Read full article on original website
WWE Hall of Famer Written Off WWE TV
WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) officially cut ties with Baron Corbin on this week's Monday Night Raw. Layfield first returned to WWE programming back in October and proclaimed Corbin as the "New Wrestling God" of the WWE. The alliance resulted in Corbin picking up a few singles wins on Raw, but ever ...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announcer Discusses Possibility Of Sami Zayn Main Eventing WrestleMania 39
WWE's road to WrestleMania 39 has an interesting dynamic. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated as "the head of the table" for well over two years, but his upcoming challengers have left fans torn on whether it should be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn who faces him in the main event of WrestleMania. Corey Graves assessed the situation on the latest episode of "After The Bell" following Rhodes' emotional promo with Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw."
sportszion.com
Kurt Angle claims Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship under threat ahead of WrestleMania 39
WrestleMania 39 not only has the fans excited but the entire WWE Universe and professionals are showing their delight too. Former WWE star Kurt Angle has decided to speak on arguably the biggest fight of the event even though his former rival ‘The Rock’ may not be making an appearance.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Believes This Will Be A Test For John Cena
It has been rumored for many weeks that John Cena could be featured on this year's WrestleMania card. That speculation has recently intensified, as it's been said that the 16-time world champion is now "locked in" for a match against reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at the big two-night event in Los Angeles. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has weighed in with his thoughts on the potential clash.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Could Have Already Planted Seeds For Cody Rhodes’ Heel Turn
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after a run in AEW, and he received one of the best pops during WrestleMania 38. Then he was injured, and eventually received another babyface reaction during the Royal Rumble in the Alamodome. It seems that WWE could have planted the seeds for Cody Rhodes’ turn to the dark side.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes If Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody Rhodes
A WWE Hall of Famer believes if Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns is a one-off, fans might take it out on Cody Rhodes. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This follows Zayn officially turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
ringsidenews.com
JBL’s WWE Status After Baron Corbin Split
JBL tried to take Baron Corbin under his wing, but the former WWE Champion didn’t have much luck. He cut ties with Corbin this week on RAW, and now it seems the Lone Wolf is lonely once again. This also ended yet another great run for JBL. According to...
ringsidenews.com
How WWE Originally Came Up With ‘Royal Rumble’ Name
The Royal Rumble event is one of WWE’s “big 4 pay-per-views,” and it also kicks off the road to WrestleMania. Every story has a beginning, and the Royal Rumble is no different. This year’s big Royal Rumble event saw Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes pointing at the...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Raves About Paul Heyman’s Raw Promo
A WWE Hall of Famer has waxed lyrical about Paul Heyman’s recent encounter with Cody Rhodes, calling it their favourite thing Heyman has done in his career. On Monday Night Raw in Orlando, Florida Paul Heyman came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes as The American Nightmare picks up the pace on his Road to WrestleMania where he is due to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship – if Reigns can survive the challenge of Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber.
Yardbarker
WWE’s Seth Rollins names his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling
While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins named the wrestlers on his Mount Rushmore pro wrestling list. This is an opinionated question, as people have different answers to the Mount Rushmore question of listing their top 4 all-time wrestlers. After noting that Ric Flair is on the Mount...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Praises Sami Zayn's Turn At WWE Royal Rumble
Following Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns' intense match at the Royal Rumble, Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline continued their vicious beat down Owens. However, when Sami Zayn interceded and was then tasked with delivering a chair shot to a helpless Owens by the "Tribal Chief," it was Reigns who found himself on the receiving end of Zayn's swing. Naturally, Zayn was decimated for the choice he made, with Jey Uso walking out of the violent affair, turning his back on his family.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Michelle McCool Says She Was The One Who Pushed For WWE To Create A Divas Championship
Michelle McCool speaks highly of the WWE Divas Championship. The legendary in-ring performer spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, where she revealed that she and Torrie Wilson were the ones who pushed for the championship to be created. Check out her full story in the highlights below.
411mania.com
The Undertaker, Steve Austin & More Set For WWE 2K23
2K Games has announced some legends for WWE 2K23 including The Undertaker, Steve Austin and more. The official WWE 2K23 Twitter account announced on Thursday that Undertaker, Austin, Booker T, Lita, Beth Phoenix, and Chyna will be part of the game’s roster, as you can see in the post below.
Major Return Expected on WWE SmackDown
The road to WWE WrestleMania 39 is in full throttle. Following WWE Royal Rumble, two championship matches are all but locked in for the showcase of the immortals: Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley. The latter came as a bit of a surprise, ...
wrestlinginc.com
Michael Buffer Endorses WWE Ring Announcer
On Thursday afternoon, legendary boxing and pro wrestling ring announcer Michael Buffer replied to a thread on Twitter about the greatest announcers of all time. One Twitter user said their current pick was WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin while adding that the greatest of all time was between Buffer and Howard Finkle.
