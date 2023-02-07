Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire
Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
NFL legend Warren Moon explains why Patrick Mahomes-Jalen Hurts matchup gives him 'sense of pride'
NFL legend Warren Moon talked to Fox News Digital about the impending historic Super Bowl matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.
Chiefs Owner's Daughter Makes Opinion On Patrick Mahomes' Family Clear
Patrick Mahomes receives a ton of love from the NFL world when it comes to his production on the field. No one will question that. That being said, Mahomes' family has been criticized plenty of times over the past few years. Fans have trolled both his brother Jackson and his wife ...
Here’s what Mahomes says about his ankle for the Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes says he's “definitely in a better spot” when it comes to his ailing right ankle than he was for the AFC championship game.
Patrick Mahomes picked Eagles to win Super Bowl, just not against the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl, but did so many years ago. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in the third Super Bowl of his career, after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 14-3 regular-season record and playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. Now, he is set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a dominant front seven on defense and a fellow NFL MVP finalist in Jalen Hurts.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
A truck driver, security guard, four others. And the Patrick Mahomes story they share
Patrick Mahomes threw six interceptions as a high school senior. Each man who caught one has a story.
Patrick Mahomes Is Just No. 9 in Career Earnings Among Super Bowl LVII Players — Who Is No. 1?
In football, the focus typically falls on the quarterbacks, and Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will take center stage when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet Feb. 12 in Super Bowl...
Houston Chronicle
King of K.C.: Patrick Mahomes brings investment, swagger to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - He's the King of Kansas City, and his kingdom is having a moment. In five years, Kansas City's star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances - including Sunday's - and five consecutive conference title games, and he just won his second National Football League most valuable player award. Along the way, the once-in-a-generation talent has attracted outsize attention - and investment - to this quiet Midwestern city previously known mostly for its barbecue and pleasant living.
It is not easy to ask Patrick Mahomes a question at the Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes is likely the biggest star in Phoenix during Super Bowl week, and the attention his press conferences get proves it.
Brittany Mahomes Reacts to Patrick Mahomes Second MVP Award
As the Super Bowl is just days away, the NFL MVP award was given to Patrick Mahomes. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, is pretty excited. When something big happens for Patrick or the Kansas City Chiefs you can count on Brittany to be there to celebrate accordingly. The Chiefs QB was...
BBC
NFL MVP: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wins award for second time
Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale Date: Sunday, 12 February Start: 23:30 GMT. BBC coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player for the 2022 season,...
KYTV
Duel in the Desert: Patrick Mahomes talks about his legacy ahead of Super Bowl LVII
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Patrick Mahomes has won his second NFL Most Valuable Player Award, adding to his resume of accomplishments. Mahomes discussed his legacy ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
KLTV
Whitehouse mayor proclaims Super Bowl Sunday to be ‘Patrick Mahomes Day’
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A hometown hero is recognized today as the mayor of the city of Whitehouse proclaims Sunday “Patrick Mahomes Day.”. KLTV 7′s Willie Downs reports on how the city is rallying behind Mahomes as he heads to another Super Bowl. “And now therefore James Wansley,...
Patrick Mahomes rightfully named NFL MVP after brilliant 2022
It's been an amazing season for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the star signal-caller isn't done just yet. Come Sunday night, Mahomes will look to capture his second Super Bowl title. Leading up to that, though, Mahomes got some great news on Thursday night, taking home NFL MVP...
Comments / 0