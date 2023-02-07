ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire

Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
MISSOURI STATE
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes picked Eagles to win Super Bowl, just not against the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl, but did so many years ago. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in the third Super Bowl of his career, after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 14-3 regular-season record and playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. Now, he is set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a dominant front seven on defense and a fellow NFL MVP finalist in Jalen Hurts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Houston Chronicle

King of K.C.: Patrick Mahomes brings investment, swagger to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - He's the King of Kansas City, and his kingdom is having a moment. In five years, Kansas City's star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances - including Sunday's - and five consecutive conference title games, and he just won his second National Football League most valuable player award. Along the way, the once-in-a-generation talent has attracted outsize attention - and investment - to this quiet Midwestern city previously known mostly for its barbecue and pleasant living.
KANSAS CITY, MO
12up

Patrick Mahomes rightfully named NFL MVP after brilliant 2022

It's been an amazing season for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the star signal-caller isn't done just yet. Come Sunday night, Mahomes will look to capture his second Super Bowl title. Leading up to that, though, Mahomes got some great news on Thursday night, taking home NFL MVP...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy