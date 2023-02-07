ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

wpr.org

Across Wisconsin, developers are finding ways to transform shuttered big-box stores and malls

As one of the Fox Valley's first enclosed shopping malls began to decline in the 2000s, it threatened to leave a major vacancy along the downtown Oshkosh riverfront. The former Park Plaza Mall opened in the 1970s, and was once home to major retailers like JCPenney and Montgomery Ward. It was home to more than 70 storefronts in its prime. But it began to decline as development along the Interstate 41 corridor caused many retailers to relocate in the mid-2000s.
OSHKOSH, WI
WNCY

Bird Diverters Installed In Marinette, Ozaukee, And Winnebago Counties

WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — Beginning the week of February 13, an American Transmission Company (ATC) contractor will install over 450 bird diverters on the wires of three high-voltage electric transmission lines in Marinette, Ozaukee, and Winnebago counties. Canadian-based FulcrumAir will install the bird flight diverters using a fully autonomous LineFly...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days

FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
dailydodge.com

Green Lake County Man Killed In Michigan Snowmobile Crash

(Berlin) We’re learning of the death of a Green Lake County man who was killed in a snowmobile accident in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. An obituary was recently published for William Shane Stimpfl of Berlin. The accident occurred in Gogebic County’s Town of Wakefield early on Sunday, January 29. The 53-year-old was traveling with a group of snowmobilers on a trail near Ramsey when the crash occurred. He died at the scene. A 54-year-old man operating a second snowmobile was treated for a broken leg. Stimpfl’s life will be celebrated in a pair of events this weekend. The first is Friday night from 5pm to 9pm at Junction Pub in Milton, and the second is Saturday night from 5pm to 9pm at Bucky’s Bar in Berlin.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

City Employees Told to Have “No Communication” With Todd Wolf, Attorney

City employees have been instructed to keep quiet concerning a lawsuit filed against the City of Sheboygan and numerous individuals. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court – Eastern Wisconsin District claiming that the City, Mayor Sorenson, City Attorney Charles Adams, 8 alderpersons and several others actively coordinated to fire former City Administrator Todd Wolf, denying him his constitutional rights in the process.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A clean break: Appleton business prospers after it decides to do the one thing it didn't want to do

APPLETON, Wis. — Cindy Wendzicki wasn’t sure quitting her job and starting a business was a good idea. But she knew this, “My kids – I would have to work Tuesday and Thursday nights and that’s always when school events were,” she said. “Anything that they would have, they would have school events on those nights. So I was like, ‘I’m missing out on so much of my kids’ lives.’ And they were young. … I was just like, ‘I want to work for myself.’”
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Former Sheboygan city administrator fired without cause files lawsuit

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Former Sheboygan City Administrator Todd Wolf filed a lawsuit against the city Monday, Feb. 6, demanding a jury trial after the Common Council fired him without cause in January. The Sheboygan Common Council voted Jan. 9 to fire the city administrator without cause. The 8-2 vote against...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries

11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Handgun, ammunition found in Neenah High School student’s backpack

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah High School student was taken into custody after a handgun and ammunition was found in his backpack Tuesday. The school resource officer received a tip Tuesday afternoon that a student might have stolen a firearm and keeping it at a home in Neenah. The...
NEENAH, WI

