Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMTCw
Grand opening of Western Michigan University Student Center pushed to July
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students will have to wait a while longer for their brand new student center and dining facility. Originally scheduled to open in August 2022, the grand opening for the new on-campus facility was pushed to January, then again moved to late-July, according to Western Michigan University in a release.
WWMTCw
Three West Michigan counties awarded funding for outdoor recreation projects
LANSING, Mich. — Outdoor recreational projects in three West Michigan counties were among 21 who received Michigan Spark grant funding. The grants look to boost the creation, renovation, or redevelopment of public recreation opportunities for Michiganders and visitors, according to Michigan Department of Natural Resources, or DNR. “Under the...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County to receive money as part of Meijer opioid settlement
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo County is expected to receive nearly $1.6 million after Meijer reached a settlement related to opioid litigation, Kalamazoo County Public Information Officer Taylor Koopma confirmed Friday. Meijer will pay a maximum of $35 million in full settlement of all claims, according to an agenda...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Root Beer Stand set to open, a sign of spring
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A sign of spring is the opening of the Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo, despite what Punxsutawney Phil says. Get your cheese dogs, root beer floats, popcorn, and more at the scheduled opening Monday. Last year: The Root Beer Stand officially open for the 2022 season.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo chocolate shop helps kids with felony records find a new start
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Confections with Convictions has been serving Kalamazoo's sweet tooth for more than a decade, but the true heart of their business is helping people rebuild their lives. Sweet Surprise: Lovin' on a budget: How to celebrate Valentine's Day on a dime. Jennifer Faketty has worked at...
WWMTCw
News Channel 3 newscast for Saturday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — There will be a change to News Channel 3's Saturday newscast. The 6 p.m. newscast is scheduled on the CW7 due to the PGA Tour. All other newscasts are scheduled normally.
WWMTCw
Former Paw Paw post trooper named Michigan State Police Trooper of the Year
LANSING, Mich. — Multiple former and current Michigan State Police employees were honored for their dedication and service to Michigan Wednesday. “Today’s ceremony is an excellent reminder of why we have chosen this career of service,” Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper said. Positive news: Residents...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek man faces charges for offering money for murder on social media
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man faces time behind bars for allegedly offering money for murder on social media, according to the City of Battle Creek. Police were told Wednesday morning that Jonothon Allen, 31, allegedly sent social media messages claiming that he would pay the recipient a certain amount of money to kill someone, police said.
WWMTCw
Ford considers Marshall Megasite for possible electric vehicle battery plant
MARSHALL, Mich. — The Ford Motor Company appears to be eyeing the Megasite in Marshall Township, for a proposed multibillion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant. Ford is close to a deal with local leaders to build an electric vehicle battery plant that could create 2,500 high paying jobs, according to an elected official in Calhoun County who is not authorized to provide details of the negotiations.
WWMTCw
Michigan schools aim to increase mental health services to students
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More students are struggling with mental health problems, but are schools getting them the help they need?. In December, Portage Public Schools appointed new mental health coordinator to promote wellbeing and resilience of students and staff. Hired: Portage Public Schools appoints new mental health coordinator. News...
WWMTCw
Graphic Packaging required to build barriers after liquid waste spill
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Curbing and other measures are expected to be installed at a northside paper mill at the request of the City of Kalamazoo. The city filed a violation notice Dec. 19 as a result of a liquid waste spill, Communication Manager Michael Smith confirmed Thursday. Odor violation:...
WWMTCw
Man at hospital says bag of lunch was bomb, Grand Rapids police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 65-year-old man told security officers he had "a bomb" which turned out to be his lunch, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Around 10 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Trinity Health St. Mary's Emergency Department.
WWMTCw
Health officials investigating sewage spillage at Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Home Park
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — An investigation continues into raw sewage spilling within Emmett Township's Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Home Park. About 50 residents at the mobile home park said they were experiencing raw sewage leaking into their homes after a year, News Channel 3 reported Friday. Previous coverage: Sewage...
WWMTCw
Family of eight tests positive for lead poisoning after living in rental home for years
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo family is struggling to find safe housing after lead was discovered in their rental home and in their blood. After finding out their daughter Hope had lead in her system following a well child visit, Troy and Kyla White decided to get checked. Hope...
WWMTCw
Victim identified in January Three Rivers house fire
The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a January fire in Three Rivers. He was identified as 91-year-old Perry Durwood Ballett. First responders were called out to a home in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road around 8:18 a.m. in response to a structure fire.
WWMTCw
Driver crashes into BIGGBY COFFEE on Westnedge in Portage, causing quite a stir
PORTAGE, Mich. — A vehicle drove into the front of BIGGBY COFFEE on South Westnedge Avenue early Thursday morning, causing a stir. The driver's foot slipped off of the brake and onto the accelerator, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The damage was covered up upon News...
WWMTCw
Pride Care Ambulance Service still up and running despite shut down rumors
PORTAGE, Mich. — Rumors of an ambulance service shut down has employees jumping ship and people fearful Kalamazoo County will be left with fewer emergency services. A number of people employed at Pride Care Ambulance in Portage started looking for new jobs after Director of Operations Becki Russon decided to take a step back for personal reasons after nearly 40 years, according to Operations Manager Robert Lohrberg.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office investigates Heather Kelley missing case a homicide
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The case of a missing Kalamazoo County woman has turned into a homicide investigation, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller. A person of interest, who knew missing Heather Kelley, has been taken into custody, but has not been fully cooperating with authorities, Fuller said during a news conference Wednesday.
WWMTCw
Person of interest in Heather Kelley case is her boyfriend, family says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The person of interest in relation to a Portage mother's disappearance is the woman's on-and-off boyfriend, her family confirmed Thursday. The boyfriend had just gotten out of federal prison in summer 2022, according to Heather Kelley's family. The individual is in custody on an unrelated charge, police said.
WWMTCw
Thousands of gallons of raw wastewater spilled in South Haven sewer overflow
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — City of South Haven personnel worked to stop a sanitary sewer overflow that spilled thousands of gallons of raw wastewater Thursday. Evergreen Oaks sewage: Health officials investigating sewage spillage at Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Home Park. The overflow happened at a lift station in South...
Comments / 0