James J. “Jimmy” Boyer, age 52, of Chattanooga, TN, formerly of Staunton, passed away surrounded by his brother and sister-in-law at their home on February 8, 2023. James was born on January 31, 1971, to John and Rebecca (Seger) Boyer in Belleville. James is the dear father of...

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO