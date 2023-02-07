Read full article on original website
stetson.edu
Stetson University Theatre Arts Presents: Men on Boats, Feb. 16-19
Stetson University Theatre Arts continues through the second half of its 117th season with Jaclyn Backhaus’s Men on Boats, which runs Thursday through Saturday, February 16, 17 and 18, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, February 19, at 3 p.m. Men on Boats tells the true-ish story of the feisty,...
askflagler.com
Mayor David Alfin Gives 2023 State of the City Address at Community Center
PALM COAST – The Palm Coast city government hosted its annual State of the City address Thursday evening, with remarks from City Manager Denise Bevan and Mayor David Alfin. It marked Alfin’s second address since being elected in summer 2021, and Bevan’s second since being brought on as permanent City Manager in February 2022.
stetson.edu
Stetson University in the News, Feb. 3-9, 2023
• WMFE and WUWF quoted Rajni Shankar-Brown, PhD, professor and Jessie Ball duPont Endowed Chair of Social Justice Education, in the Feb. 6 broadcast and online story, “Experts, teachers and pundits debate: How do you teach African American history in Florida?”. “Why Clarence Thomas Refused to Attend Biden’s State...
floridapolitics.com
Ex-UCF professor fought to keep her job after moonlighting accusations at another school
'To say that this abrupt termination will have catastrophic impact on my personal career is an understatement.'. As she was getting fired from her University of Central Florida (UCF) academia job, Pamela Douglas fought to stay at the Orlando school and argued she hadn’t done anything wrong, according to newly released school documents.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Islamic community anticipates the grand opening of Orlando’s largest mosque
Orlando's largest mosque is in the final stages of construction and will replace the current 35-year-old Islamic Center of Orlando. The end is in sight for the grand opening of the new ICO. The scheduled date for the opening is March 22. Haniya Saqib said she feels sentimental about the old mosque but that the new mosque will provide more benefits socially and spiritually.
WESH
Majority of Flagler County school employees' votes on survey were against staff being armed on campus
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An overwhelming number of Flagler County school employees don't want to be armed on campus, according to a recent survey conducted by the school district. The district is considering two different guardian program models to supplement school resource deputies. One of the models, arming teachers...
Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
wmfe.org
DeSantis says bill replacing Disney's Reedy Creek means 'a new sheriff in town'
Republican leaders in Florida laid out their expectations Wednesday for a bill to replace Disney's self-governing Reedy Creek Improvement District near Orlando. The bill — House Bill 9B — is making its way through a special session. At a press conference in Ocla, Gov. Ron DeSantis said "there's...
Avelo Airlines announces new nonstop service from Orlando
Avelo Airlines Chairman Andrew Levy said the new routes add to the airline’s already growing presence at OIA.
fox13news.com
DeSantis vows to have Disney pay its fair share of taxes: ‘There’s a new sheriff in town’
ORLANDO, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis pledged a new day is dawning at Disney. "There is a new sheriff in town," the governor said during a press conference in Ocala. "That's just the way it's going to be." A bill proposed by Republicans would keep the special taxing district in...
OUC plans potential new energy plant
Orlando Utilities Commission has taken the first steps on a partnership for a potential power storage solution to help its renewable energy goals.
mynews13.com
DeLand's historic Putnam Hotel set to be demolished after a century on West New York Avenue
VOLUSIA, Fla -- DeLand's historic Putnam Hotel will be coming down in less than a week after the city issued a permit to demolish the structure a month after engineers recommended it because of the failing structural integrity of the century-old building. What You Need To Know. Last month, engineers...
Popular Puerto Rican Takeout Eatery to Re-Open as Sit-Down Establishment in Sanford
“We are reopening because we have a vision and we want to make sure it’s accomplished.”
flaglernewsweekly.com
What’s For Dinner? Pizza, Of Course!
Apparently it’s National Pizza Day. I discovered it by accident (as most good things seem to happen lately) and it just so happens that we ordered pizza for dinner tonight. What a coincidence!. It’s kind of funny to watch locals in Palm Coast contemplate who has the best pizza....
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/10/23 - Sunday 2/12/23
It's Mardi Gras in downtown Leesburg, it's Super Bowl Sunday, and it's the weekend before Valentine's Day. Do you have any plans for this weekend? Lake County, Florida has a bunch of options for you!
topshelfmusicmag.com
WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE 2023 STAGING THE LARGEST TOURING FESTIVAL IN THE WORLD
Daytona International Speedway, get ready for Rockville! On May 18-21 the largest touring event in the world bringing the best bands in a four-day slammer! Four days and four nights of nonstop music that will exceed all expectations and your wildest dreams!. The festival will appease all senses from food...
Inside the Magic
Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately
Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
Inside the Magic
Universal Orlando Decreases Prices For Popular Experience
There is so much more to experience at Universal Orlando Resort than just the attractions that reside in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Universal also has a water park called Universal’s Volcano Bay that includes many attractions for Guests to enjoy. Of course, it’s easy...
tourcounsel.com
Oviedo Mall | Shopping mall in Oviedo, Florida
Oviedo Mall (previously known as the Oviedo Marketplace) is a single-story indoor shopping mall, with movie theater, located in Oviedo, Florida, a northeastern suburb of Orlando, Florida. The mall is owned and managed by International Growth Properties. Its only current anchor store is Dillard's, although there are two empty spaces that formerly housed Macy’s and Sears. Other major tenants are Barnes & Noble, a Paul Mitchell cosmetology school, and a Regal Cinemas movie theater.
tourcounsel.com
West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida
West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
