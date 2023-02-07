ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

stetson.edu

Stetson University Theatre Arts Presents: Men on Boats, Feb. 16-19

Stetson University Theatre Arts continues through the second half of its 117th season with Jaclyn Backhaus’s Men on Boats, which runs Thursday through Saturday, February 16, 17 and 18, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, February 19, at 3 p.m. Men on Boats tells the true-ish story of the feisty,...
DELAND, FL
askflagler.com

Mayor David Alfin Gives 2023 State of the City Address at Community Center

PALM COAST – The Palm Coast city government hosted its annual State of the City address Thursday evening, with remarks from City Manager Denise Bevan and Mayor David Alfin. It marked Alfin’s second address since being elected in summer 2021, and Bevan’s second since being brought on as permanent City Manager in February 2022.
PALM COAST, FL
stetson.edu

Stetson University in the News, Feb. 3-9, 2023

• WMFE and WUWF quoted Rajni Shankar-Brown, PhD, professor and Jessie Ball duPont Endowed Chair of Social Justice Education, in the Feb. 6 broadcast and online story, “Experts, teachers and pundits debate: How do you teach African American history in Florida?”. “Why Clarence Thomas Refused to Attend Biden’s State...
DELAND, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Islamic community anticipates the grand opening of Orlando’s largest mosque

Orlando's largest mosque is in the final stages of construction and will replace the current 35-year-old Islamic Center of Orlando. The end is in sight for the grand opening of the new ICO. The scheduled date for the opening is March 22. Haniya Saqib said she feels sentimental about the old mosque but that the new mosque will provide more benefits socially and spiritually.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Phoenix

Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglernewsweekly.com

What’s For Dinner? Pizza, Of Course!

Apparently it’s National Pizza Day. I discovered it by accident (as most good things seem to happen lately) and it just so happens that we ordered pizza for dinner tonight. What a coincidence!. It’s kind of funny to watch locals in Palm Coast contemplate who has the best pizza....
PALM COAST, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately

Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando Decreases Prices For Popular Experience

There is so much more to experience at Universal Orlando Resort than just the attractions that reside in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Universal also has a water park called Universal’s Volcano Bay that includes many attractions for Guests to enjoy. Of course, it’s easy...
ORLANDO, FL
tourcounsel.com

Oviedo Mall | Shopping mall in Oviedo, Florida

Oviedo Mall (previously known as the Oviedo Marketplace) is a single-story indoor shopping mall, with movie theater, located in Oviedo, Florida, a northeastern suburb of Orlando, Florida. The mall is owned and managed by International Growth Properties. Its only current anchor store is Dillard's, although there are two empty spaces that formerly housed Macy’s and Sears. Other major tenants are Barnes & Noble, a Paul Mitchell cosmetology school, and a Regal Cinemas movie theater.
OVIEDO, FL
tourcounsel.com

West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida

West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
OCOEE, FL

