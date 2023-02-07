Read full article on original website
Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks
President Biden ripped Republicans during his State of the Union address for efforts to use the nation’s debt ceiling as leverage to extract spending cuts from Democrats. “Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage, I get it, unless I agree to their economic plans,” Biden said Tuesday night as the White…
Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
