FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX2now.com
The new history of your stolen car
Criminals are no longer stealing cars for a joyride or to dismantle for parts. They want your car to commit violent crimes. A single mom from St. Louis County recently found out the hard way when her car ended up involved in a shooting in St. Charles. The new history...
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois amid gusty winds
Ameren reports thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois on Thursday morning as intense wind hits the Midwest.
FOX2now.com
Meeting opposing bill for state control of St. Louis Police happening today
Some Missouri lawmakers want to put the St. Louis Police Department back under state control. Many city officials oppose that idea. Meeting opposing bill for state control of St. Louis …. Some Missouri lawmakers want to put the St. Louis Police Department back under state control. Many city officials oppose...
FOX2now.com
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: How our actions reveal our character
What we do doesn’t define our character, it reveals it. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: How our actions …. What we do doesn’t define our character, it reveals it. Afghan community center and chamber of commerce opens …. For more than 200 years, immigrants have made their way...
FOX2now.com
Missouri's new attorney general begins investigation into pediatric transgender center in St. Louis
Missouri's Attorney General announced Thursday that his office is launching an investigation into the Pediatric Transgender Center in St. Louis. A whistleblower claimed the program designed to help transgender teens is harming them instead. Missouri’s new attorney general begins investigation …. Missouri's Attorney General announced Thursday that his office...
FOX2now.com
Aldermen consider summer town hall meetings on Rams settlement money
Another committee is meeting Thursday to discuss the city's share of the Rams' NFL settlement money. Aldermen consider summer town hall meetings on Rams …. Another committee is meeting Thursday to discuss the city's share of the Rams' NFL settlement money. House passes bill to allow for state takeover of...
FOX2now.com
Missouri House Committee considers bill for state control of St. Louis Police
A special prosecutor to handle St. Louis cases is in a bill the Missouri House could vote on Thursday. Missouri House Committee considers bill for state …. A special prosecutor to handle St. Louis cases is in a bill the Missouri House could vote on Thursday. House passes bill to...
See What Divers Found in a Flooded Historic Missouri Mine
Most scuba divers would likely argue their dives are almost always interesting. Even more so when it happens inside a flooded historic Missouri mine where tools from two centuries ago remain. Bonne Terre Mine in Missouri was an operating mine back in the 1860's and continued well into the 1900's....
FOX2now.com
City of St. Charles seeking legal assistance for water wells woes
FOX 2 continues to dig for answers about who is responsible for the water contamination in St. Charles. Five of the seven water wells in St. Charles are shut down, and while local leaders work out a plan to move forward, the city continues to buy water daily from St. Louis.
Building collapses near I-70 in north St. Louis
A building at 927 Tyler has collapsed.
FOX2now.com
House fire in Cahokia Heights kills 2 people, injuring others
Two people are dead and several others, including firefighters, are injured after a Cahokia Heights house fire. House fire in Cahokia Heights kills 2 people, injuring …. Two people are dead and several others, including firefighters, are injured after a Cahokia Heights house fire. Vacant house fire in south St....
FOX2now.com
The Plant Truck Blooms Anywhere it’s Planted!
ST. LOUIS — Plants love to travel! Gina Houska is behind the cutest truck on four wheels. She’s built a thriving business that runs all year. Gina rolled “The Plant Truck” into our back lot to show off the plants you can get right now. She also does events like weddings, and you can see her soon at the Home and Garden Show next month!
FOX2now.com
20-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis
St. Louis City Police are looking into another homicide Wednesday morning. St. Louis City Police are looking into another homicide Wednesday morning. What effect could the proposed changes to statute …. Missouri lawmakers could be making changes to the statute of limitations in some circumstances. Missouri Chief Justice urges overtime...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis aldermen meet with FBI and police about raids against Black community today
A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI. St. Louis aldermen meet with FBI and police about …. A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI. What effect could the proposed changes to statute …. Missouri lawmakers could be making changes to the statute...
Multiple car crashes in St. Louis leave one dead and one injured
Last night, there were multiple car accidents in Webster Groves and St. Louis, Missouri, that killed at least one person and hurt at least one other.
Missouri lawmakers looking at new set of distracted driving laws
ST. LOUIS — Every state that touches Missouri has some form of distracted driving law. St. Louis' closest neighbor Illinois has a texting and hand-held phone ban. Wednesday morning, Missouri lawmakers heard from lobbyists and the public about why the state needs detailed distracted driving legislation. "Missouri has one...
kcur.org
Why St. Louis County quietly removed a memorial to ‘white colonists’
In 1955, a sign was erected in Clayton, Missouri, that recounted the history of the founding of St. Louis County. According to the sign, that history began when the county was “first visited by white colonists” in the early 1700s. In November 2022, the sign was gone. It...
Madison County Record
Belleville man sues over alleged injuries after falling in hole
BELLEVILLE - A Belleville man is suing the city, a water company and other parties, saying he was injured when he fell in a hole. Mike Pacheco filed the complaint in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against the City of Belleville, Stookey Township, Illinois-American Water Company and Patrick Brym.
beltmag.com
St. Louis’ Wealthy “King of the Hobos”
“By the hoboes, for the hoboes, of the hoboes.”. It doesn’t take many days in St. Louis to learn that the city is constituted with the names of the rich and white, the dead and old. Nineteenth-century beer barons endure as street signs long after their draughts stopped flowing. Dogfood moguls lend their names to entire college campuses, and it’s impossible to forget that the major institutes of art and culture are brought to you by a handful of banking dynasties. Busch, Danforth, and Kemper might sound familiar to those outside of St. Louis, but there is one ubiquitous local name that seems to be ours alone – that of the Eads family.
