ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 3000

False swatting threat prompts lockdown at Portage High School Friday

PORTAGE, Wis. -- A false threat against Portage High School put the school on lockdown Friday in what officials believe to be another swatting incident targeting the district. The Portage Police Department said two officers were already at the school at the time the threat was made on Friday. The school was immediately put into a lockdown until police determined the threat was not credible.
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

Visually-impaired woman robbed on downtown Madison street

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A woman who is visually-impaired had her bag snatched on Wednesday evening while walking in downtown Madison, the police dept. reported. According to the MPD statement, the victim was using a guide cane as she walked down the 100 block of N. Broom St. Around 6:30 p.m., MPD continued, the perpetrator approached her from behind, grabbed the bag she was carrying, and took off after a brief struggle.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes

With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Trial dates scheduled for man charged in deadly north Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. -- The trial of a man charged in a deadly shooting on Madison's north side last July has been scheduled to begin in late September. Aquille Lowe, 28, of Fitchburg, faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, in the July 22, 2022, shooting that killed 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Madison police search for man who robbed visually impaired woman

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are searching for a man who they said robbed a visually impaired woman Wednesday night while she was walking downtown. Police said the woman was walking in the 100 block of North Broom Street at around 6:30 p.m. when the man came up behind her and grabbed a bag off of her arm.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Janesville police arrest two women after off-duty officer heard gunshots

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police arrested two women Wednesday night after they said an of-duty officer heard gunshots. Police said the officer was driving home at around 11 a.m. when she heard shots near the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street. Two women were seen running through the parking lot to an apartment in the 300 block of Dodge Street.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Woman loses thousands to scammer posing as Sun Prairie police officer

MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel 3000

Janesville police searching for law enforcement impersonator

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville residents should be on the look out for a man driving a black Hummer posing as a law enforcement officer, local police said Thursday. Authorities said they were first alerted to the impersonator after a woman reported he tried to stop her while she was driving on the city's southside around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Shooting outside Madison education center was accidental, man tells MPD

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The shooting outside an education center on Madison’s west side on Friday that led to the large police presence near two Madison Metropolitan School District schools was reportedly an accident, the Madison Police Dept. explained in an update. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m....
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Madison police make arrests in summer car thefts

MADISON, Wis. -- Three teenagers were charged on Wednesday in connection to a string of burglary, car theft and fraud cases across Madison last summer. The three teens are accused of working together to steal wallets and other items, and using stolen credit cards to buy gas and snacks at gas stations around town. Two are also accused of stealing vehicles.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Suspect in Friday downtown bank robbery arrested, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. -- Police in Madison arrested a suspect over the weekend in connection with a Friday bank robbery in the city's downtown. The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Park Bank on East Main Street, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in an incident report Wednesday afternoon. The suspect gave a teller a note saying he had a weapon and demanded money.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

One person taken to hospital after materials fall from crane

MADISON, Wis. -- One person was injured Friday after materials fell from a crane and landed on a car, Madison Fire Department officials said. Emergency crews were called to a construction site in the 1300 block of Regent Street just before noon. Officials said a crane was carrying building materials about 40 feet in the air when the materials fell, landing on a passing vehicle.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect accused of attacking man at Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect was arrested after a confrontation at a hotel on Madison’s east side Monday evening in which he allegedly attacked another man. The Madison Police Dept. reported officers were first called to the Motel 6, near East Towne Mall, around 6:40 p.m. after learning the suspect was allegedly threatening a woman with a knife.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy