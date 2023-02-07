Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
False swatting threat prompts lockdown at Portage High School Friday
PORTAGE, Wis. -- A false threat against Portage High School put the school on lockdown Friday in what officials believe to be another swatting incident targeting the district. The Portage Police Department said two officers were already at the school at the time the threat was made on Friday. The school was immediately put into a lockdown until police determined the threat was not credible.
nbc15.com
Visually-impaired woman robbed on downtown Madison street
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A woman who is visually-impaired had her bag snatched on Wednesday evening while walking in downtown Madison, the police dept. reported. According to the MPD statement, the victim was using a guide cane as she walked down the 100 block of N. Broom St. Around 6:30 p.m., MPD continued, the perpetrator approached her from behind, grabbed the bag she was carrying, and took off after a brief struggle.
Channel 3000
Man wanted in Madison drive-by shooting found hiding under bed, arrested, US Marshals Service says
MADISON, Wis. -- Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force on Friday arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in a drive-by shooting on Madison's east side earlier this year, the agency said. Members of the agency's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Raizelle Schaffer at a home in the...
nbc15.com
Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes
With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
Channel 3000
Trial dates scheduled for man charged in deadly north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. -- The trial of a man charged in a deadly shooting on Madison's north side last July has been scheduled to begin in late September. Aquille Lowe, 28, of Fitchburg, faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, in the July 22, 2022, shooting that killed 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee.
Channel 3000
Madison police search for man who robbed visually impaired woman
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are searching for a man who they said robbed a visually impaired woman Wednesday night while she was walking downtown. Police said the woman was walking in the 100 block of North Broom Street at around 6:30 p.m. when the man came up behind her and grabbed a bag off of her arm.
Channel 3000
Janesville police arrest two women after off-duty officer heard gunshots
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police arrested two women Wednesday night after they said an of-duty officer heard gunshots. Police said the officer was driving home at around 11 a.m. when she heard shots near the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street. Two women were seen running through the parking lot to an apartment in the 300 block of Dodge Street.
Channel 3000
Woman loses thousands to scammer posing as Sun Prairie police officer
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
Channel 3000
New Badger Ridge Middle School principal named following death of former leader
VERONA, Wis. -- More than a month after Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died in a crash near her home in Fitchburg, the Verona Area School District has named her successor. Dr. Larry Love has accepted the job as the school's principal, the district said in a news...
Channel 3000
Man has wallet stolen outside Monona gym; police searching for suspect
MONONA, Wis. -- Police in Monona are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery outside a gym in the city earlier this week. The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot outside the Planet Fitness in the 2300 block of West Broadway.
Channel 3000
Janesville police searching for law enforcement impersonator
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville residents should be on the look out for a man driving a black Hummer posing as a law enforcement officer, local police said Thursday. Authorities said they were first alerted to the impersonator after a woman reported he tried to stop her while she was driving on the city's southside around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
nbc15.com
Shooting outside Madison education center was accidental, man tells MPD
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The shooting outside an education center on Madison’s west side on Friday that led to the large police presence near two Madison Metropolitan School District schools was reportedly an accident, the Madison Police Dept. explained in an update. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m....
Two women charged after Janesville bar fight, shooting
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two women were arrested after a shooting following a bar fight in Janesville Wednesday night. According to Janesville Police, Olivia Abarca, 34, and Jamie Payton, 39, got into an argument with a bartender in the 200 block of W. Milwaukee Street around 11 p.m. Police said the argument escalated into a […]
Channel 3000
Madison police make arrests in summer car thefts
MADISON, Wis. -- Three teenagers were charged on Wednesday in connection to a string of burglary, car theft and fraud cases across Madison last summer. The three teens are accused of working together to steal wallets and other items, and using stolen credit cards to buy gas and snacks at gas stations around town. Two are also accused of stealing vehicles.
Channel 3000
Suspect in Friday downtown bank robbery arrested, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. -- Police in Madison arrested a suspect over the weekend in connection with a Friday bank robbery in the city's downtown. The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Park Bank on East Main Street, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in an incident report Wednesday afternoon. The suspect gave a teller a note saying he had a weapon and demanded money.
Rockford man arrested after trying to escape Ogle County police
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County Deputies have arrested Michael Moore, 36, of Rockford, after he attempted to flee from them after a traffic stop on I-39. According to police, deputies had pulled Moore over and were speaking to him when he hit the accelerator and fled at over 90 mph northbound on the interstate. […]
VIDEO: Rock County deputy saves man who slipped on ice from being hit by car
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A quick-acting Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to pull a man to safety after he slipped on ice crossing HWY 14, directly in the path of an oncoming car. According to police, Deputy Hathorn was assisting a motorist who had run off the road into median. In body cam […]
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin felon prohibited from owning firearms sentenced after posting video with a gun
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southern Wisconsin was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm after reportedly posting a video making threats to law enforcement. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday that Alfonso Randall was sentenced to three years in prison....
Channel 3000
One person taken to hospital after materials fall from crane
MADISON, Wis. -- One person was injured Friday after materials fell from a crane and landed on a car, Madison Fire Department officials said. Emergency crews were called to a construction site in the 1300 block of Regent Street just before noon. Officials said a crane was carrying building materials about 40 feet in the air when the materials fell, landing on a passing vehicle.
nbc15.com
Suspect accused of attacking man at Madison hotel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect was arrested after a confrontation at a hotel on Madison’s east side Monday evening in which he allegedly attacked another man. The Madison Police Dept. reported officers were first called to the Motel 6, near East Towne Mall, around 6:40 p.m. after learning the suspect was allegedly threatening a woman with a knife.
