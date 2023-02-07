Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria; National Pizza Day
BURLINGTON, Wis. - Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria has been around for more than 30 years and during that time they’ve made many pizzas and great memories with their family and customers. Christina Van Zelst is in Burlington with a family that’s helping us celebrate National Pizza Day!
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin’s Ice Castles closed for the season after 3 days
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — If you didn’t hit Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, Wis. yet this season, your plans to do so have melted away — literally. The Ice Castles team took to Facebook on Thursday to announce that after a short, three-day run, Wisconsin’s Ice Castles is closed for the season.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ice Castles in Lake Geneva close for season due to melting sculptures
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - Ice Castles in Lake Geneva announced it is closed for the season after warm temperatures melted its signature designs after being open for just three days. The Wisconsin attraction is usually on display for about four weeks but ended its run this year after "unprecedented weather challenges," organizers said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Johnsonville new sponsor of Summerfest
MILWAUKEE - Johnsonville has been announced as Summerfest's new sponsor starting with Summerfest 2023. The partnership includes Johnsonville Summerville's footprint and stage at Summerfest, as well as its designation as Summerfest's Official Sausage, Hot Dog, and Sausage Stick. The Johnsonville Summerville footprint will be on the North End of Henry...
First Black-owned coffee shop in Kenosha opens downtown storefront
Blak Coffee started as a pop-up in a local barber shop two days a week. This past weekend, that pop-up turned into its own store in downtown Kenosha serving up brews Tuesday through Saturday.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
news8000.com
Wisconsin woman loses thousands to scammer posing as police officer
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Opening date for new shoe store in West Bend, WI
February 9, 2023 – West Bend, WI – The facade at 1616 S. Main Street received a fresh coat of paint this week as a new shoe store is prepping to open at the Paradise Pavilion in West Bend, WI. Shoe Sensation will be opening in the spot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer Jerving fundraiser, Kelly's Bleachers Wind Lake volleyball event
WIND LAKE, Wis. - A friend who recently got to know Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving has helped organize a fundraiser for his family. Officer Jerving died after he was shot early Tuesday, Feb. 7 during a struggle after chasing a robbery suspect. Officer Jerving was part of a group...
Two women charged after Janesville bar fight, shooting
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two women were arrested after a shooting following a bar fight in Janesville Wednesday night. According to Janesville Police, Olivia Abarca, 34, and Jamie Payton, 39, got into an argument with a bartender in the 200 block of W. Milwaukee Street around 11 p.m. Police said the argument escalated into a […]
WBAY Green Bay
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
In honor of Peter Jerving: Milwaukee company's shirts benefit family
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee company, "Shirts and Logos," has created a T-shirt to commemorate the life and service of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. All proceeds will be donated to Officer Jerving's family. The T-shirt features the fallen officer's badge number on the front and his end of watch date...
Milwaukee mom who tried to save her daughter from drowning, dies
Henya Federman, a Milwaukee native who nearly drowned trying to rescue her infant daughter who fell into the waters of the U.S. Virgin Islands., dies after two months on life support.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian fatally struck in Milwaukee near 16th and Cleveland
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened Friday morning, Feb. 10 near 16th and Cleveland. The call came in around 5:45 a.m. A vehicle struck a pedestrian that was crossing the street. The pedestrian, a 52-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal injuries. The driver...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Peter Jerving fundraisers; Milwaukee officer killed in line of duty
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving died after he was shot early Tuesday, Feb. 7, during a struggle after chasing a robbery suspect. Multiple fundraisers are taking place in support of Officer Jerving and his family. A friend who recently got to know Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving has...
Cemetery prepares for fallen Officer Jerving's funeral
The quiet grounds of Wisconsin Memorial Park will be transformed on Monday for the large funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges. The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities involved in high-speed chase in Wisconsin ends in Walmart parking lot
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin were involved in a high-speed chase on Wednesday night, where two suspects were eventually taken into custody. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on February 8, 2023, around 10:30 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department was involved in a...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
