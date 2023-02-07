ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria; National Pizza Day

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria has been around for more than 30 years and during that time they’ve made many pizzas and great memories with their family and customers. Christina Van Zelst is in Burlington with a family that’s helping us celebrate National Pizza Day!
BURLINGTON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin’s Ice Castles closed for the season after 3 days

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — If you didn’t hit Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, Wis. yet this season, your plans to do so have melted away — literally. The Ice Castles team took to Facebook on Thursday to announce that after a short, three-day run, Wisconsin’s Ice Castles is closed for the season.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ice Castles in Lake Geneva close for season due to melting sculptures

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - Ice Castles in Lake Geneva announced it is closed for the season after warm temperatures melted its signature designs after being open for just three days. The Wisconsin attraction is usually on display for about four weeks but ended its run this year after "unprecedented weather challenges," organizers said.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Johnsonville new sponsor of Summerfest

MILWAUKEE - Johnsonville has been announced as Summerfest's new sponsor starting with Summerfest 2023. The partnership includes Johnsonville Summerville's footprint and stage at Summerfest, as well as its designation as Summerfest's Official Sausage, Hot Dog, and Sausage Stick. The Johnsonville Summerville footprint will be on the North End of Henry...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
news8000.com

Wisconsin woman loses thousands to scammer posing as police officer

MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

In honor of Peter Jerving: Milwaukee company's shirts benefit family

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee company, "Shirts and Logos," has created a T-shirt to commemorate the life and service of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. All proceeds will be donated to Officer Jerving's family. The T-shirt features the fallen officer's badge number on the front and his end of watch date...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian fatally struck in Milwaukee near 16th and Cleveland

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened Friday morning, Feb. 10 near 16th and Cleveland. The call came in around 5:45 a.m. A vehicle struck a pedestrian that was crossing the street. The pedestrian, a 52-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal injuries. The driver...
MILWAUKEE, WI
B100

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Peter Jerving fundraisers; Milwaukee officer killed in line of duty

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving died after he was shot early Tuesday, Feb. 7, during a struggle after chasing a robbery suspect. Multiple fundraisers are taking place in support of Officer Jerving and his family. A friend who recently got to know Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges. The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.
WAUWATOSA, WI

