Kewanee High to celebrate school song's 100th birthdayMike BerryKewanee, IL
A sensory room, a priority for the new director, opens at Kewanee Public LibrarySusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Another clergyman opposes Pride eventMike BerryKewanee, IL
Kewanee police report heroin, meth bustMike BerryKewanee, IL
City Council makes deal for downtown parking lotMike BerryKewanee, IL
977wmoi.com
Clydesdales Return to American Home of Alexis
Alexis, Illinois is the American Home of the Clydesdale. In the late 1800s, the American Clydesdale first settled in Alexis, which became historically known across the world. Over the past 50 years, the gentle giants only existed as a memory until Alexis native Kyle Flowers, along with Sam Medhurst, formed F & M Clydesdales and decided to bring Clydesdales back to West Central Illinois. Flowers shares the history behind Alexis’ claim to fame of the American Clydesdales:
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Two dead in ice fishing accident; dog rescued in Galesburg fire; Ag Mech show returns to WIU
A husband and wife are dead after what appears to be an ice fishing accident in Hancock County. The sheriff's department said it was called to a farm pond near Durham at 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies arriving on the scene managed to pull the couple from the...
starvedrock.media
Princeton Mayor Hints At Effort To Bring Back OB Services
Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram is making headlines by saying he had a lengthy discussion with an OSF HealthCare administrator regarding the state of rural healthcare as it relates to obstetrics. Quiram says while re-establishing an OB department at OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton isn't currently an option, “there is hope and light”.
aledotimesrecord.com
See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Feb. 2-8
GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Feb. 2 to Feb. 8. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
aledotimesrecord.com
Plans for a CO2 pipeline have changed. What does that mean for Illinois and Knox County?
GALESBURG — In July 2022, a company that specializes in the capture, transportation and storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) filed an application with the Illinois Commerce Commission to build a pipeline that would stretch across 13 Illinois counties. That company, Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC (Navigator), withdrew its application on...
Flashback: Illinois Woman Invents Duct Tape, Tells President
I didn't know any of this until this morning, and I have a gift from my son to thank for giving me the information. My son Spencer gave me a "365 Days Of Military History" desk calendar for Christmas, and as I was ripping of yesterday's page to look at today's (February 10th, 2023), I was treated to a fascinating story about World War II, an Illinois mom, a game-changing invention, and a letter sent to, and received by, the President of the United States.
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
977wmoi.com
Take the Temptation Away, Lock Up Personal Belongings
In this day and age, you can never be too secure. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards reminds residents to lock up their houses, garages, cars, and take personal belongings inside:. “We run into situations sometimes where large amounts of cash or firearms are left unsecured in a car and they...
Knox County property transfers for Feb. 2-8, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Feb. 2-8, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
25newsnow.com
Unknown number of people displaced after fire in Bartonville Thursday night
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - A house fire in Bartonville Thursday night has left an unknown number of people displaced. Assistant Bartonville Fire Chief Drew Zachman says there were no injuries and a damage estimate is currently not known. The fire happened at a home on McClure Court. Heavy smoke...
Illinois Drivers Should Never Do This With Their Car
We got a lot of rain recently in Illinois and in Iowa. On my morning commute, I saw a lot of motorists driving through massive pools of water along the side of the road since sewers weren't keeping up with all of the rain, or they were building because of potholes. What a lot of those drivers don't know is the amount of severe damage that they could be causing to their cars.
nrgmediadixon.com
Hotel Space, Indoor Parking, Shops and a Rock Star Bar on top of a Building, All Things Mentioned as Part of Sterling Riverfront Master Plan
If things go according to plan, the Sterling Riverfront may someday be filled with not just the riverfront park, but repurposed buildings with a very active amount of businesses in each. During the recent Sterling City Council meeting, a study session was held. During the meeting, spokespersons from Gorman and...
Central Illinois Proud
Problematic intersection in Washington to be realigned
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three million dollars in state grants are headed to Washington to realign a troublesome intersection at Nofsinger Rd. and Route 24, in addition to $4 million in federal funds granted in October. There have been five fatalities in the past 20 years at the intersection....
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
Illinois man pleads guilty to embezzlement from a labor union
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Brent Toppert, 42, the treasurer of Local 238 of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA), pleaded guilty to embezzling $63,713 from the labor union. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Toppert, who lives in Morrison in Whiteside County, began stealing funds in 2018. The SPFPA represented members […]
Former employee files suit against John Deere
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A former John Deere employee has filed a lawsuit against his former employers in the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Court in Rock Island, according to online court records. On Dec. 27, former employee Daniel J. White filed the suit. White was employed as...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: High winds to blame for thousands losing power Thursday in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The Ameren Illinois outage map shows many without power across Central Illinois. That number is much lower than the couple of thousand the map showed earlier in the day. A 25News crew near the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino around 10 a.m. witnessed part of a tree...
tspr.org
Oglesby pleads not guilty to poisoning former police chief
Marcy Oglesby, 50, is charged with murder in the case. A Maquon woman pleaded not guilty to charges she poisoned the village’s former police chief with eye drops and hid his dead body in a storage unit. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, appeared before Ninth Circuit Judge James Standard in...
tspr.org
Death investigation in Macomb
Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
wglt.org
Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal
The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
