bravotv.com

Tom Sandoval Makes Surprising Confessions About Katie and Schwartz’s Divorce & Friendship with Katie

On WWHL, Sandoval shared why Schwartz’s split “hit me pretty hard,” and he had an update on his friendship with Katie. During the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere, viewers got plenty of insight into Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s 2022 divorce. Katie revealed that she never felt like a “priority” to her now-ex and that the two dealt with “a lot of issues” throughout their marriage.
bravotv.com

Ariana Madix Sets the Record Straight on Her and Tom Sandoval’s Relationship

After hearing plenty of rumors about her relationship, Ariana is revealing the truth about their “nontraditional” connection. There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s relationship, and the latter Vanderpump Rules cast member is now setting the record straight about it all.
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Tom Schwartz and Taylor Ann Green

Shep Rose’s ex and Southern Charm castmate previously revealed she was crushing on Tom, but did anything come of the admission?. Tom Schwartz may be single, but he’s not exactly ready to mingle. The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere and Tom’s subsequent appearance on Watch What Happens Live...
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Reveals He “Strayed a Few Times” While Married to Katie

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere pulled back the curtain on Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce, and he got even more candid about the split during a subsequent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. After Tom shared an update on how things are between him...
POPSUGAR

Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps

Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
bravotv.com

We Have a Surprising Update on Below Deck's Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber

Below Deck's Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb weren't exactly the best of friends while aboard St. David, but now, there's nothing but smooth sailing ahead. Alissa revealed as much in a February 6 interview with E! News. "Actually, me and Camille talk more than I thought we would," the second stew said. "Camille's reached out to me a few times and we kind of said our piece to each other."
The Hollywood Gossip

David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
UTAH STATE
bravotv.com

Katie Says Tom Schwartz and Raquel’s Kiss Was "Such a Slap in the Face"

While addressing the kiss between her ex and Raquel, the Vanderpump Rules cast member teased some of the drama to come on Season 10. Katie Maloney is getting real about that shocking moment from the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer, a.k.a. the kiss between Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss. Speaking...
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Shows Her Gorgeous & Serene “Morning Coffee Spot”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member starts her day in a stunning area of her Encino house. In the video above, Kyle Richards shares a look at her backyard and tells BravoTV.com, “It makes me so happy sitting out here in the morning, having my coffee, on the porch in my rocking chair watching my dogs.” While the outdoor space is perfectly serene, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member recently showed a different “morning coffee spot” inside her Encino home, and it’s equally gorgeous.
bravotv.com

Taylor Armstrong Shares Major News About Her Career

The RHOC rookie is heading to Oklahoma City for a surprising new project. Taylor Armstrong is set to appear on Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, making her the first Housewife to switch franchises. (Before her stint on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, Taylor was introduced to Bravo audiences as one of the OG cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.) In a recent Instagram post, Taylor announced another first.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bravotv.com

Fraser Has a Message for Captain Sandy After Their Tense Conversation: “Fire Me”

Is the morale aboard St. David sinking fast as the crew hits troubled waters?. In the final moments of the February 6 episode of Below Deck, Captain Sandy Yawn spoke to chief stew Fraser Olender about how she felt like the interior crew members were doing “a lot of standing around chatting” in the pantry after the guests from Charter 6 ate breakfast.
bravotv.com

What Was Addressed About Katie and Tom’s Split in the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Premiere

The exes opened up about several of the specific reasons they decided to get divorced on the February 8 premiere. The Vanderpump Rules cast members shared separate statements on their respective Instagram pages about the conclusion of their marriage, their remaining “deep admiration” for each other, and their desire to remain friends.
bravotv.com

Lala Kent and James Kennedy Reveal Updates on Their Sobriety Journeys

During the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere, Lala shared what it’s like to be “single and sober” for the first time, while James called his journey “a little confusing.”. Lala Kent and James Kennedy have both been candid about their relationship with alcohol over the years,...
bravotv.com

Shannon Storms Beador Shared a Sweet Photo with Her “Man”

The Real Housewives of Orange County mom had an outing with a loyal companion. If there’s anyone Shannon Storms Beador can count on, it’s her old pal Archie. The Real Housewives of Orange County mom has had her faithful companion by her side since 2016. And based on a recent post, it looks like the two are still keeping great company.

