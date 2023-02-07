ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vance County, NC

Sheriff's office: Intruder killed in Vance County home invasion, homeowners shot

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xJwe_0kfJXHkV00 An intruder was shot and killed in a home invasion in Vance County.

On February 3, deputies responded to Kelly Road in Henderson for a home invasion call and found three people were shot including the homeowners, according to Vance County Sheriff's Office.

A third person, 42-year-old Jay Edwards Davis Jr., was found dead inside the home.

Investigators claim Davis was one of the people who broke into the home. They believe other people were with him, but are on the run.

The sheriff's office said the case is isolated and that the victims were targeted.

Anyone with information should call the Vance County Sheriff's Office at (252) 738-2200 or Henderson-Vance Crimestoppers at 252-492-1925.

Raleigh, NC
