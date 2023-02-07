Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Akron Pizza Fest confirms it will return, though shifting location
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Organizers announced the fourth Akron Pizza Fest is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Friday to Sunday, Sept. 1-3. The fest is moving temporarily because of construction at Lock 3 downtown. This year, events will be held just north of the site in the parking lot bordering Bowery Street and the Akron Civic Theatre.
We’re accepting fish fry submissions for our 2023 guide
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Our fish fry guide launches in less than two weeks. Our weekly listing is for non-profit fish frys only. Churches, schools, VFW halls, clubs and other groups are welcome to submit information, but we aren’t accepting ones from restaurants. We will include details on frys...
Akron Home and Garden Show set for Feb. 17-19 at John S. Knight Center
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Home and Garden Show is scheduled for Feb. 17-19 at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. The show features more than 120 exhibitors and advice from industry experts to help attendees with their renovation, decoration and landscaping projects. The show’s Carter Lumber Stage will feature industry professionals who will share information about design, color and home trends, according to the event website. Additional expert talks will cover topics such as wallcoverings, upcycling and lighting.
News-Herald.com
Sunday Pub Crawl has drawn repeat customers over the years
For more than a decade, people have gotten to know one another through the ever so popular Sunday Pub Crawl, observed by Marty Graham, owner of the Firehouse Grille and Pub in Willoughby Hills. The crawl, which covers western Lake County, is scheduled to take place Sundays Feb. 19 through...
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
cleveland.com
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
Brewery cancels drag story hour after threats
WADSWORTH, Ohio – Wadsworth Brewing Co. has canceled a scheduled drag story hour because of threats. The show, set for Saturday, March 11, was a fundraiser for a non-profit that supports LGBTQ+ people. Ernie Joy and Ericha Fryfogle-Joy run the brewery. This week, they posted on the brewery’s Facebook...
medinacountylife.com
Upcoming Hotel Medina to Bring Flair To The Square
From a valet service to a rooftop lounge, up and down, Hotel Medina will have everything you need for a good night stay in a historical town. Hopefully opening in Autumn of 2024, Hotel Medina is a place you’ll want to stay. “I thought there was a need to...
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you want a tasty burger, you can't go wrong with Lock 15. Check out their Lock 15 burger, which has a beef patty, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, cheddar cheese, and confit tomato aioli between brioche buns. Customers also enjoy the black and blue burger, which is topped with arugula, red wine onions, gorgonzola, and bacon. They also offer a gluten-free bun. If you have room for dessert, check out the carrot cake, chocolate silk pie, or panna cotta.
Noble Library branch to close in April for yearlong renovation: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The word has been out for a while that the Noble Library branch in Cleveland Heights is about to get a lot bigger -- about twice its current size. With more size at its disposal, Heights Libraries plans to expand and broaden the services it provides to residents of the Noble neighborhood and surrounding communities in the northeastern section of Cleveland Heights.
OnlyInYourState
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
Brenda Frazier aims to keep Cleveland’s Winery at Chateau Hough a thriving, positive force in neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just off the beaten path in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, sits a ¾-acre lot with 13 rows of meticulously trimmed and tied grapevines and a micro-winery. Bonded in 2019, the Winery at Chateau Hough was the brainchild of the late community activist and writer Mansfield Frazier.
Cleveland Orchestra boldly connects far-flung scores on vibrant program with Klaus Makela
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If ever a Cleveland Orchestra program countered classical music’s placid stereotype, it was this week’s. With one glorious exception, serenity and quiet were nonexistent Thursday night at Severance Music Center. In their place were struggles between order and chaos, played out in two very different pieces by one very dynamic ensemble under one very compelling conductor.
Land conservancy recommends adding lakefront property occupied by mobile homes to Cleveland Metroparks’ Euclid Beach Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A transition from low-cost housing to public parkland is looming closer for the badly aging Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community located between Lake Shore Boulevard and Lake Erie in the city’s North Collinwood neighborhood. The nonprofit Western Reserve Land Conservancy, which bought the 28.5-acre property...
Now Open: Winking Lizard in the AECOM Building Downtown
The opening comes on the heels of closures at the Galleria and Gateway District
Cleveland tobacco business ready to lawyer up if city passes tobacco ban
The latest tobacco ban proposal by Cleveland city leaders would include a tobacco retail license and the halt of all flavored tobacco product sales, including menthol cigarettes.
100 days of school means 100 percent chance of fun in Avon, Avon Lake
AVON, Ohio – Avon Eagles are 100 days smarter than they were at the start of this school year. The Avon Early Learning Center and Avon East Elementary School recently celebrated the 100th day of school. Several 100-themed activities took place throughout the schools, and students enjoyed dressing up...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a bakery with great baked goods?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This bakery in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood offers wonderful treats that are made from scratch with high-quality ingredients. Check out their delectable cupcakes. You can find flavors such as strawberry cassata (vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream and pastry cream plus strawberry preserves), chocolate fig and cheese (devil's food cake with fig and wine compote plus cream cheese filling), and lemon raspberry (lemon cake with lemon curd and raspberry jam). They also have great brioche donuts that are made fresh every day and frequently sell out, so if you want one, try to come to the bakery early in the morning. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their croissants and breakfast sandwiches, which come on their brioche bread.
Enjoy sweet treats at these Cleveland area chocolate shops
Several Cleveland area shops can satisfy your sweet tooth when you're craving a chocolaty treat. They offer everything from classic favorites to one-of-a-kind creations. The chocolate shops include:
Private retreat in Moreland Hills asks $2.25M: House of the Week
MORELAND HILLS, Ohio -- Located on a wooded lot with a creek running through it, 50 Falls Creek Circle is a private sanctuary located just 20 miles southeast of Downtown Cleveland. Built in 1997, the property takes full advantage of its tranquil surroundings. “This home has an incredible two-story deck...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0