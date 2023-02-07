In the "Abbott Elementary" Season 1 episode "Work Family," Janine tries to tell the other teachers that their little work unit functions as a sort of family, and her co-workers insist that they are just that, co-workers. "Honey, family you kill for. I ain't killing for any of ya," Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) tells her before adding, "Except Barbara." The streetwise Melissa Schemmenti may seem like an odd match for a church-going woman with old-fashioned morals like Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), but somehow the two have formed an unshakable bond on the show. While it's already pretty well known that fans favor them as the best teachers on the show, apparently, some favor them as the show's best friends.

