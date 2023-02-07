Read full article on original website
The Battlestar Galactica Legend Who Was In The Running To Play NCIS' Abby Sciuto
It's safe to say that "NCIS" features a rather colorful cast of agents, but few have popped off the screen more than Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto. A forensic scientist with an oddball mixture of a gothic aesthetic and a happy-go-lucky attitude, Abby was a mainstay of the show's main NCIS team all the way from the beginning of the show up until Season 15. Though some "NCIS" fans have a love-hate relationship with Abby, it's undeniable that the character was a foundational part of the procedural's identity for many years — and that significance has a lot to do with Perrette's performance.
Fast & Furious Fans Latch Onto The Family Focus In Fast X's First Trailer
The "Fast and Furious" series has truly set itself apart from every other blockbuster franchise. They go where others are too afraid to. They do what others can't. But, most importantly, family comes first, no matter what. Today, Universal dropped the trailer for the 10th — yes, 10th — film...
South Park Fans Are Cracking Up Over The Credits In Season 26's Premiere
"South Park" has made its triumphant return to the small screen with Season 26. While Trey Parker says it's difficult to keep making original jokes, the season got off to a hot start with Episode 1, "Cupid Ye," jumping at the opportunity to give the show's spin on the recent Kanye West controversy.
You Showrunner Sera Gamble Teases A Fifth Season, But That Might Be It
Love can be a beautiful emotion that brings out the very best of us, or it can manifest as something far more sinister. For most people, love is something to strive for, to build for, and ultimately be at peace with, but for some, like Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in "You," love becomes something else entirely. This is because Joe may or may not experience love but rather grows increasingly obsessive over somebody, combing through their social media accounts and stalking them.
Melanie Lynskey Wouldn't Change A Thing About The Last Of Us' Script, Claiming It's 'Perfect'
Even with the incredible watch that "The Last of Us" has become as the series has progressed, some fans have debated the creative choices applied in its adaptation from loading screen to television. Co-creator of the HBO series and original creator of the game, Neil Druckmann, anticipated that some viewers wouldn't be happy with the deviations made in the show saying, "I've learned to expect backlash from sneezing" (via Variety). With that said, one person has stood firm in the writing of the scripts, even if it includes some changes from the game.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Matthew McConaughey's Addition To Yellowstone Doesn't Have Everyone Screaming 'Alright, Alright, Alright'
"Yellowstone" fans were clutching their pearls this week following a February 6 report that claimed Taylor Sheridan's beloved show was being led out to pasture by Paramount+ over an alleged scheduling conflict with series star Kevin Costner (via Deadline). In order to try and make everyone feel better, Sheridan's team was going to bring in Hollywood heavyweight Matthew McConaughey to hopefully lead the streaming giant's "Yellowstone" universe, with people assuming he'd be a massive pickup for the franchise, regardless of the role or series he's put in (via Deadline). But apparently, not everyone is loving the reported idea. In fact, a lot of people want McConaughey to stay far, far away from the world of "Yellowstone," and there are a number of reasons why.
Are Sandra Oh And Kevin McKidd From Grey's Anatomy Friends In Real Life?
As Owen Hunt and Cristina Yang on "Grey's Anatomy," Kevin McKidd and Sandra Oh spun friendship, heartache, passion, and tragedy out of their years-long working relationship. Their storyline, which swayed from swoony to scary and back again, lasted the course of five seasons and became one of the series' most iconic and essential relationships. Both damaged and in love with their jobs, the two were simultaneously perfect and problematic for each other, bringing out each other's best while sometimes compounding their worst. Of course, it all came to an end when Cristina finally left for Zurich, mirroring Sandra Oh's real-life departure from the show. But their love lived on past Cristina's departure.
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
A Spartacus Sequel Series In The Works At Starz
The Starz series "Spartacus" premiered at a time when historical TV epics were both interesting and barbaric. Originally led by late actor Andy Whitfield, the 2010 debut season of Steven S. DeKnight's "Spartacus" franchise still gets talked about to this day — with television fans longing for a proper follow-up since the show ended in 2013. Well, according to reports, that day has finally come. "@spartacus_starz is coming back LFG!" wrote Twitter user @Titancrazy1992.
The Winchesters Fans Are Losing It Over Charles Shaughnessy's Appearance In Season 1
"The Winchesters" serves as a prequel series to the beloved dark fantasy drama "Supernatural," which focused primarily on the monster-hunting duo of Sam and Dean Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, respectively). "The Winchesters" takes us back to the 1970s to explore how Sam and Dean's parents, John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), first fell in love amid a monster hunting adventure to find their missing fathers.
Jamie Lee Curtis Revs Up The Freaky Friday Sequel Rumors On Instagram
In November 2022, Jamie Lee Curtis sparked rumors of a "Freaky Friday" sequel finally coming to fruition, revealing in an interview that both she and Lindsay Lohan were in talks with Disney and fully committed to appearing in a follow-up. Well, on Friday, February 10 — because, obviously — Curtis decided to turn up the heat on those sequel rumors.
Abbott Elementary Fans Are All Smiles Over Barb And Melissa's BFF Moment In Season 2 Episode 14
In the "Abbott Elementary" Season 1 episode "Work Family," Janine tries to tell the other teachers that their little work unit functions as a sort of family, and her co-workers insist that they are just that, co-workers. "Honey, family you kill for. I ain't killing for any of ya," Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) tells her before adding, "Except Barbara." The streetwise Melissa Schemmenti may seem like an odd match for a church-going woman with old-fashioned morals like Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), but somehow the two have formed an unshakable bond on the show. While it's already pretty well known that fans favor them as the best teachers on the show, apparently, some favor them as the show's best friends.
Harrison Ford Sometimes Tries To Change His Dialogue, But Not In 1923
As "Yellowstone" continues to grow, so does Taylor Sheridan's power to bring Hollywood A-listers into the franchise. While he got started with an excellent hand, as Kevin Costner was ready for a big TV comeback, adding Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford to "1923" solidified his place as an industry-leading showrunner. While the casting was surprising, to say the least, it paid off tenfold as both actors gave masterful performances, elevating the spinoff to greater heights. Ford's even gone on record saying that his "1923" character is unlike any character he's played, showing love for Sheridan's ability to craft complex characters.
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Weighs In On Use Of Real Guns On Set In Light Of Rust Tragedy
While Hollywood continues to process the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the indie Western "Rust" in October of 2021, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher is sharing her ideas of how to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Actor Alec Baldwin — who stars in the...
Naruto Creator Masashi Kishimoto Had To Calm His Wife Down After She Found Out About Hinata
When the "Naruto" anime finally ended in 2017, the series concluded with answers to its biggest questions. In the end, after a drawn-out fight that resulted in lots of bloodshed and lost limbs, Naruto finally brought his friend Sasuke back from absolute darkness. And the orange-clad hero later achieved his childhood dream of his village acknowledging him as the Hokage. On the romantic side, fans finally learned the most important fact of which desired couples became canon. By the time the dust settles, and cupid arrows have flung, Sasuke ultimately bonds with Sakura, and Naruto winds up with Hinata.
An MLB Star Had To Be Written Out Of A Seinfeld Episode Due To Bad Publicity
"Seinfeld" has plenty of hilarious players in its lineup. Whether they are part of the starting squad or frequently recurring off the bench, there is no shortage of hilarious contenders occupying the ranks of the show's team. But a number of guest stars also contributed to the NBC comedy's championship run, including several MLB players, with one big name having to be ejected due to problems off the field.
Why Harry Melling's Experience Of Working On The Harry Potter Franchise Was 'Unique'
While Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) has his fair share of challenges during his time at Hogwarts, not even Voldemort's (Ralph Fiennes) worst could compare to the life Harry had before attending the magical school. Not only does Harry receive contempt from his uncle, Vernon (Richard Griffiths), and aunt, Petunia (Fiona Shaw), but he is also picked on by his cousin, Dudley Dursley (Harry Melling).
Days Of Our Lives Actor Cody Longo Dies At 34
Cody Longo, an actor who frequently appeared on the NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives," tragically passed away in Austin, Texas, at the age of 34 (via TMZ). The "Hollywood Heights" star's lifeless body was discovered in his bed by police called to the scene by Longo's wife Stephanie, who was not with the actor at the time he died. Longo's family shared with TMZ that he had recently been in a rehabilitation center during the summer of 2022 where he was treated for alcoholism –- an addiction he struggled with for years. The actor's family believes that alcohol likely played a role in his death.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Applauding Mandy For Standing Up To Her Mother In Season 6 Episode 12
Ever since she showed up in Season 5, Episode 11 ("A Lock-In, a Weather Girl and a Disgusting Habit"), telling Georgie (Montana Jordan) she was 25 — while he lied and told her he was 21 — "Young Sheldon" fans have been getting a headache trying to figure Mandy (Emily Osment) out. Obviously, a 13-year age difference versus four years puts the pair on very different footing, not to mention the fact that at 17, Georgie's still a teenager. But while living with the Cooper family and preparing for their baby, the two have seemed to grow even closer, even while she encourages him to pursue other women.
Looper
