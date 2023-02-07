ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick & Morty's Justin Roiland Allegedly Hasn't Done Anything On The Series Other Than His Voice Roles For Years

By Joseph Stanichar
 3 days ago
Justin Roiland hadn’t been on speaking terms with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Dan Harmon for several seasons

Without question, Adult Swim sitcom Rick and Morty has easily become one of the most popular comedy animation series of all time, notably etching its spot next to The Simpsons and Family Guy. However, all of that success soon came crashing down once it was publicly revealed that co-creator Justin Roiland had been charged with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. And yet, animosity between Roiland and co-creator Dan Harmon had apparently been boiling over long before allegations were even brought to light.
Justin Roiland thought he would never get fired if he cast himself in key voice roles

The rise of Justin Roiland may have been a gradual one, spanning over a decade across various popular animated shows such as Rick and Morty, Gravity Falls, Solar Opposites, and most recently Koala Man. His downfall, however, happened overnight. Now, new reports suggest the 42-year-old animator and voice actor had been safeguarding himself from such a fate by casting himself in key voice roles.
Rick and Morty Gets Good News Despite Justin Roiland Controversy

Rick and Morty might be in the midst of some massive shifts due to everything happening with series co-creator Justin Roiland, but there's finally been some good news for the rest of the team working on the series as a new report is teasing that the series is still planning to go beyond its currently ...
'Rick and Morty' Will Fill 70-Episode Order Without Justin Roiland

While Season 7 of Rick and Morty is currently in production, fans were still unsure if the series would survive any longer than that without co-creator Justin Roiland. However, as The Wrap reveals, Adult Swim intends to fulfill their previous 70-episode Rick and Morty order, of which there are still 40 episodes left to air.
