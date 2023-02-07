ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Nick Bosa named NFL Defensive Player of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa picked up another award Thursday night as he was named the AP's Defensive Player of the Year. Bosa led the NFL with 18.5 sacks with 51 total tackles and 19 tackles-for-loss. The former Ohio State Buckeye wrapped up his...
Hamlin joins medical staff that saved his life at NFL Honors

PHOENIX — The first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life were recognized with a tribute video at “NFL Honors” before being invited onto the stage. The man they saved was right behind them. Hamlin made his second appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week Thursday night, paying...
Garrett Wilson named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson capped off his first season in the NFL by being named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. The former Ohio State Buckeye led all rookies and set rookie franchise records with 83 receptions for 1,103 yards. He had...
