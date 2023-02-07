ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos, MI

Miscommunication leads to confusion at Okemos High School after false shooting report

By Maggie George
The State News, Michigan State University
 3 days ago

Frustrated parents wait instructions to pick up their children at the 242 Community Church in Okemos after a false shooting report at Okemos High School on Feb. 7, 2023.

