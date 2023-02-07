Miscommunication leads to confusion at Okemos High School after false shooting report

Meridian Township Police said multiple area police and fire agencies responded to reports of shots fired at Okemos High School in a Facebook post from around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7."Responding officers cleared the interior of the building and determined there was no indication of shots fired or any other danger," the Meridian Police said in the post. "All students and faculty are safe."The post also said students would be transported by bus to 242 Church on Bennet Road to await pickup from their parents or guardians. Meridian Township Police specified in the post that police agencies had...

