Where to pre-order 'Hogwarts Legacy' (and get $10 in free money)
It's been 26 years since Harry Potter went off to Hogwarts for the very first time. Now, thanks to a new open-world role-playing game, fans of the series can finally follow in Harry's footsteps through "Hogwarts Legacy." The new "Harry Potter" video game is available for pre-order at Best Buy for PS5, Xbox and PC -- with an extra magical deal included.Top products in this article: "Hogwarts Legacy" (PS5) plus $10 gift card, $70"Hogwarts Legacy" (Xbox Series X) plus $10 gift card, $70In this new open-world role-playing game (RPG), fans can customize their own character to play as a fifth-year student...
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players awkwardly ask developers to let them make their characters more white
One half of the world is currently advocating Hogwarts Legacy while the other half tries to boycott it, but amidst the maelstrom of controversy that afflicts everything that has to do with the Wizarding World these days, a few players are realizing something off-putting about the game’s character creator.
TikTok Of Disneyland Parkgoers On A Rapidly Sinking Pirates Of The Caribbean Boat Goes Viral. Turns Out, The Pirate's Life Was Not For Them
Disneyland guests on Pirates of the Caribbean got wetter than expected on the popular attraction.
Idris Elba doesn’t need James Bond, he has Luther
In the 2010s, Idris Elba — the suave British actor best known as the business-minded criminal Stringer Bell in HBO’s The Wire — had a small army of passionate fans that wanted one thing for him: James Bond. Online discussion was so persistent for so long that Elba’s odds of playing 007 regularly became national news, even as the actor lined up all sorts of roles ranging from mech master Stacker Pentecost in Pacific Rim to the anti-hero Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad. Elba never really needed Bond; his career has borne that out. But he also always had something better, a role that was uniquely his: Detective John Luther, protagonist of the British thriller Luther — a character Elba will return to in a new Netflix movie.
Beloved Star Wars Video Game Saga on Sale for Under $4
A new deal for one of the most beloved Star Wars video game franchises of all-time is now available for a brief period of time. Long before titles like Star Wars Squadrons or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order came about, Star Wars games used to release far more frequently. And while video games set within ...
Latest Fantasy News: Fans steel themselves to play ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ as ‘Lord of the Rings’ fans reject a severely unpopular opinion
The fantasy world is overrun with Hogwarts Legacy discourse, as early access to the game officially opens up. Despite the ongoing debate surrounding creator J.K. Rowling and the Wizarding World at large, gamers are flocking to the highly-reviewed latest entry into the library of Harry Potter games. They’re focusing on the work done by the development team and, for what its worth, it seems that Avalanche has done everything in its power to distance itself from the author. It even goes so far as to include the option to be transgender in the game, which can’t help but feel like a clear dismissal of Rowling’s TERF viewpoints.
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
A world-building spinoff already lost to the sands of time takes a top secret assignment on Netflix
Zack Snyder has been keeping himself plenty busy with Netflix’s two-part sci-fi extravaganza Rebel Moon, but that doesn’t mean the filmmaker’s fans aren’t growing equal parts suspicious and concerned over the lack of movement on the expanded Army of the Dead franchise, especially when Army of Thieves has largely been forgotten already.
New Xbox Controller Comes with an Exclusive Feature
Xbox announced another new Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controller this week with the reveal of the Stellar Shift controller, a unit that's compatible with both of those consoles as well as the PC platform. As its name suggests, this controller is part of the "Shift" collection that includes others like the Lunar Shift, ...
A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts
Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
Why these absurd red boots are suddenly all over TikTok and Twitter — and listing for as much as $1,000 on StockX
Art collective MSCHF's oversized boots go on sale February 16 for $350. The boots have taken social media by storm.
Nintendo is finally letting some of its most beloved games out of the vault
In a surprising move, as a part of the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has released several old Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games onto the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service for the Nintendo Switch. Of course, the service already boasted games from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo...
Wow, Disney Just Announced That Frozen 3, Toy Story 5 And More Are On The Way
Walt Disney Studios just shared plans to return to three of their animated worlds for upcoming movie sequels.
Where to pre-order Metroid Prime Remastered’s physical version
Nintendo surprise-launched Metroid Prime Remastered during its February Direct, and even more shocking was that the $39.99 digital version arrived on the eShop on the same day. The remaster brings updated HD graphics, improved sound, and twin stick shooter controls to make it play like most other modern FPS games (optionally, it features Wii-style controls, and they’re apparently great).
A disaster flick so bad its own star completely disowned it takes Netflix by storm
Spare a thought for poor Toby Kebbell and his ongoing battle to recement himself as the seriously good actor he is despite being utterly defeated by 2015’s horrendous Fantastic Four. But there’s one film, far, far worse than his attempted superhero film, and it’s worming its way up the Netflix charts.
Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
The Hogwarts Legacy can have players visit Azkaban, but only if they meet specific requirements
There are several iconic spots players can visit in the Hogwarts Legacy, that are also in Harry Potter books and movies. The site is more memorable than other sites. However, a dangerous location for some players is Azkaban. It is a dungeon full of dangerous witches and wizards of the series. Player may visit this site in Legacy but they’ve got to meet specific requirements and meet the appropriate deadline for it to happen.
Woman Gives Bathroom ‘Dragon Scales’ and It Is Every Nerd’s Dream
It could easily be re-imagined as mermaid scales too!
Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents
During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and ...
