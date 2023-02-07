In the 2010s, Idris Elba — the suave British actor best known as the business-minded criminal Stringer Bell in HBO’s The Wire — had a small army of passionate fans that wanted one thing for him: James Bond. Online discussion was so persistent for so long that Elba’s odds of playing 007 regularly became national news, even as the actor lined up all sorts of roles ranging from mech master Stacker Pentecost in Pacific Rim to the anti-hero Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad. Elba never really needed Bond; his career has borne that out. But he also always had something better, a role that was uniquely his: Detective John Luther, protagonist of the British thriller Luther — a character Elba will return to in a new Netflix movie.

1 DAY AGO