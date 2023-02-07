ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Proposed law could be a game-changer for new housing on 1,965 acres in Sacramento County

Sen. Scott Wiener’s SB 4 bill aims to streamline new building projects. The first steps in solving California’s affordable housing crisis are finding available land to build on and streamlining a cumbersome bureaucratic process that slows building projects down to a snail’s pace. A new bill introduced last December aims to tackle both of these issues.
The Sacramento News & Review is an award-winning alt-weekly publication providing local news, arts and entertainment coverage of the Greater Sacramento area.

