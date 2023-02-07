ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

3 Doors Investors Are Finally Starting to Open in 2023

By Rick Munarriz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

It's been a year since I wrote about three relatively new "doors" -- DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) , Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) , and Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE: KIND) -- that investors didn't want to open. The three stocks had hit the market within the two previous years. They were out of favor then, and 2022 didn't play out any better.

DoorDash, Opendoor, and Nextdoor would go on to plummet 67%, 92%, and 74%, respectively, in 2022. It's been a different story so far in 2023. The three stocks are up 22%, 106%, and 18%, respectively, averaging out to a 49% year-to-date surge. Let's take out a keychain to see why these "door" prizes are opening so freely this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173pzU_0kfJWae500

Image source: Getty Images.

DoorDash

The leader of restaurant takeout delivery has expanded the offerings its fleet of drivers can bring to your door, but the one thing it hasn't been able to deliver is profitability on a reported basis. However, there are some encouraging signs that it can get there if it continues to scale its operations.

The popularity of DoorDash isn't in question. It has been able to grow its order volume -- and revenue -- sequentially every single quarter since its IPO in late 2020. Despite the steady stream of losses, its contribution profit has moved higher for four consecutive quarters. In short, it's driving in the direction of sweet green.

DoorDash has been able to take advantage of its scale to strike unique partnerships, and I'm no longer talking about just retailer partners. On Tuesday DoorDash announced a deal with Roku where a targeted merchant ad can place click-to-order offers via DoorDash within their actual Roku ads. It's a win-win-win for DoorDash, Roku, and the restaurant or retailer teaming up with DoorDash for home delivery. And, let's face it, if you're already streaming something good you don't want to interrupt your experience to drive to an eatery or store.

Opendoor

In late 2021 there were three publicly traded companies engaged in the home-flipping business. Today it's just Opendoor, as a leading real estate portal and a high-tech residential property broker have bowed out of this challenging space. It wasn't easy to turn a profit even when homes were rising. How do you make the iBuyer model work when prices are vulnerable and demand is thinning in the face of rising mortgage rates?

Opendoor was always better at this niche than the other two players. It didn't have much of a choice, as this was its primary business. It was the one generating a contribution profit until the bull market for housing finally buckled in the latter half of 2022.

Opendoor reports its fourth-quarter results later this month, but it was still growing in its previous financial update. Revenue soared 48% to hit $3.4 billion in the third quarter that ended in September. It had $6.1 billion worth of homes to flip at the time. The quarterly report coming later this month won't be as kind.

Starting lines matter in any race, so it's important to frame Opendoor's success correctly. The stock has more than doubled in 2023, but as the biggest loser of the three in 2022 the shares are still down 84% from where they were at the beginning of last year. With the Fed starting to slow on rate hikes, market sentiment is starting to improve for the real estate market.

Nextdoor

Checking in with the weakest of the three bounces -- which is still ahead of the general market's 7% year-to-date ascent -- is Nextdoor. The hyperlocal message board where locals can share experiences, specialist referrals, and general neighborhood complaints timed its market debut like an unwelcome house guest. It hit the market as a special purpose acquisition company ( SPAC ) in late 2021 , just as the market was tiring of unprofitable growth stocks.

Nextdoor continues to be years away from profitability. As a free ad-supported model, its growth prospects have also deteriorated. Revenue growth has decelerated from 66% when it hit the market to a mere 2% in its latest quarter.

It's a fixer-upper right now. Nextdoor's latest quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations, and its guidance was even worse. It will need the ad market to bounce back as well as continue to grow its community platform's reach to keep the rally going at this point.

Rick Munarriz has positions in Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DoorDash, Nextdoor, Opendoor Technologies, and Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Android Headlines

How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
268K+
Followers
125K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy