ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Joe Biden Takes Aim At Two Of The Biggest Killers Of Americans

By Kevin Robillard
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZmbJ_0kfJWUIb00

President Joe Biden will pitch new actions against two of the biggest killers of Americans ― fentanyl and cancer ― during his State of the Union speech, White House aides told reporters on Tuesday morning.

During the Tuesday evening speech, Biden will ask Congress to permanently list fentanyl as a Schedule I drug, the same level as heroin and LSD, aides said. He’ll also ask lawmakers to reauthorize two major pieces of legislation funding cancer treatments.

Both steps are part of what the Biden administration calls its “unity agenda,” a series of broadly popular and bipartisan goals Biden first laid out in last year’s State of the Union. The other major planks of the agenda are aiding veterans and tackling the mental health crisis.

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said the administration made progress on all these goals over the past year: passing the PACT Act to help veterans exposed to burn pits, removing obstacles to access the anti-overdose drug narcan, providing funding for cancer research and increasing mental health funding for kids as part of a bipartisan deal to combat gun violence.

“What you’ll hear the president talk about in tonight’s State of the Union is a desire to keep moving forward on that work ... and continue working with members of Congress of both parties to deliver results for the American people,” Bedingfield said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fDk9_0kfJWUIb00 President Joe Biden, shown arriving at the White House of Monday, will emphasize the ongoing battles against fentanyl overdoses and cancer in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night.

The administration revealed proposals on Monday to quadruple a tax on stock buybacks and install a minimum tax for billionaires ― two proposals far less likely to win over the GOP.

The move to permanently list fentanyl as a Schedule I drug is likely to draw pushback from doctors, progressives and at least some members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Schedule I drugs are defined as having no legitimate medical uses, while fentanyl has long been used as an anesthetic and painkiller.

Progressives and members of the CBC have argued moving the drug to Schedule I amounts to doubling down on the same “War on Drugs” policies that they have long derided as failures.

“It’s important to protect Americans from the threat of fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances,” said Rahul Gupta, the head of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, the most recent year for which full data is available, according to the Centers for Disease Control. That was a 15% increase over 2020, with deaths from fentanyl driving the spike.

Cancer remains the second-leading cause of death for Americans, behind heart disease. Biden made reducing cancer deaths a personal mission following his son Beau’s death from brain cancer, and he will ask Congress to reauthorize the National Cancer Act ― which first created the National Cancer Institute 50 years ago ― and to continue to fund the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H.

The administration also plans to take more actions to encourage people to quit smoking cigarettes, which remain a major cause of cancer.

Aides laid out plans for other pieces of Biden’s agenda as well.

His new budget will triple the number of low-income veterans who qualify for housing assistance, administration officials said, noting the number of homeless veterans declined by 11% between 2020 and 2022.

The Education Department plans to announce $280 million in grants to help “high-need” school districts hire mental health professionals, one of a slew of steps the administration is taking to improve teen mental health, White House aides said.

Comments / 2420

responsible adult
3d ago

American citizens would be smart to not even tune in to his speech!! Do not give him TV ratings!! show the left wing woke liberal media that we don't believe ANYTHING he says!! DONT WATCH!! There are PLENTY of other worthwhile programs to entertain yourself with tonight!!!

Reply(223)
1401
B B
3d ago

Biden - “I remember when I was a young boy, I found America and made it what it is today”….we have one of the most delusional leaders of any nation on earth. What an embarrassment to the nation.

Reply(145)
1370
Peggy Reimus
3d ago

what about securing the BORDER!!??? What about the economy and the unheard of high prices we are paying?? What about bringing our schools back to NORMAL and letting parents into the classrooms???

Reply(63)
812
Related
The List

Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Set To Undergo Physical After BLOWING OFF Two Previous Exams As 2024 Election Season Draws Near

President Joe Biden is scheduled to receive a physical later this month after previously missing the exam two months in a row, RadarOnline.com can confirm.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre confirmed the news on Wednesday during her daily press briefing.According to Jean-Pierre, President Biden’s physical is scheduled for February 16 and the results of the exam will be released to the public later that day.“I know folks are wondering why it hasn't happened yet,” she explained Wednesday. “This was literally a matter of scheduling around what has been an incredibly busy schedule for the president the past several months,...
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
News Breaking LIVE

Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll

Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle Slays In Tight Purple Dress & Heels After Calling Out President Joe Biden — See Photo!

Kimberly Guilfoyle looked all dolled up when she posted a selfie on Tuesday, January 31. In the photo, the TV star, 53, rocked a tight purple dress and black heels as she posed at home. It's unclear where the brunette beauty, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., was going, but she looked ready to have a good time. The sighting comes after Guilfoyle attacked President Joe Biden for having classified documents in his home — something that also happened to Donald Trump. On Thursday, January 26, Guilfoyle shared a photo of two kids in play cards with the caption,...
DELAWARE STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

265K+
Followers
15K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy