NFL: Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Super Bowl LVII Kicks Off the 2023 Homebuying Season
Many neighborhoods are bound to be packed with cars on Feb. 12, as families, friends and fans gather to watch the Super Bowl. But cars may line up around the block the next day for an entirely different reason —…
Reports: Vic Fangio aiding Eagles' prep for Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVII prop picks: Flea flickers and Gatorade showers
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference
Feb 8, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media during a press conference at Phoenix Convention Center prior to Super Bowl LVII. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
NFL: New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles
Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen in a game against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) dives for the end zone as New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) defends during the first quarter of a wild card game at U.S. Bank Stadium.…
Bills safety Damar Hamlin, medical staff recognized at NFL Honors
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin appeared at the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday night, taking the Symphony Hall stage in Phoenix to a standing ovation before speaking to the crowd.
Chiefs add CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) to injury report
Eagles activate P Arryn Siposs, elevate pair
