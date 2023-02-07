ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NFL: Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
Feb 6, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) speaks with media during Super Bowl Opening Night at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
