Dallas, TX

This restaurant is the best date night spot in Texas & among best in US: report

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s date night season as love is in the air for Valentine’s Day around the country and you need to be sure to find some good spots to take your significant other out to for a good time.

Table for two? Yes, it’s time to take your SO on the best date possible, but you might not know where to go. So, we checked out a report from Love Food on the best date night restaurants in every US state.

“When we think of the perfect date night, images of cozy corners, charming ambience, and easy conversation over plates of delicious food come to mind. Although we’re partial to relaxed and intimate spaces, crisp white tablecloths with leather-bound menus have their place too, for those special anniversaries and times you want to be a bit fancy,” the report said.

Texas’ pick can be found in the city of Dallas and all you have to do is get a table at Gemma.

“Chic Gemma feels like it should be perched by the coast in California rather than in Dallas’ sleek, cosmopolitan center. In fact, the owners moved here from the Napa Valley, something that shows in the impressive wine list and the breezy blue, grey, and white tones that run through the dining room. People rave about the incredible food , with standout dishes like rabbit pappardelle,” the report said.

Be sure to click here for a look at all the best date night restaurants around US.

