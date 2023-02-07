Read full article on original website
You Can Play a Lifesized Chutes and Ladders at this WA State Park
When I was a kid my dad took us to Sea World. Yeah, there were dolphins and whales and whatever else but what blew my mind the most was a life-sized chess board where you could play chess with full-sized pieces. Or, if you had enough people you could play chess using real people. I thought that was the coolest thing in the world when I was 8 years old.
Pour Decisions? Top 10 Drunkest Cities in Washington
Almost every great story starts with, "Hold my beer and watch this!" Okay, most of the incredible stories from MY family start this way (thank you, Uncle Floyd). Thank goodness for smartphones and YouTube, so we can capture and relive those moments, as well as share in the laughter and disgrace that can come from a pour decision (Yes, I intentionally used that version of pour).
Lawmakers Consider Bill Forcing You To Vote in Every Election
When it comes to voting in an election at least half the people in the state of Washington ignore the ballot. Voter turnout ranges from a low of 25% in Eastern and Central Washington to a high of 51% in King County in western Washington. Auditors around the state have looked for ways to increase voter involvement but many remain frustrated because voter turnout remains low.
WA One of 3 States Considering Education Savings Accounts
The question will be, is the legislature willing to commit to this?. According to information from the Mountain States Policy Center, The Center Square, and the Washington Policy Center, the three states have bills introduced that would create accounts parents, students and families can use for their own educational purposes.
When Are We Going to Finally Abolish Daylight Saving Time in WA, OR, CA?
It's that time of year when we look forward to shedding those winter blues and welcoming spring sunshine. Springing forward one hour with Daylight Saving Time always helps us to progress to that goal, offering more daylight hours. But wait, are we still doing Daylight Saving Time this year? Didn't...
Liquor Scandal Scheme Uncovered in OREGON, 6 People Busted
Whew, chile, this story is bananas. Better sit down for this one. Six Oregon State Liquor and Cannabis Commission Agency members have been accused of using insider information to help themselves and those in their insider circle to buy up certain rare bourbons and other drinks before the public had a chance to go get some, too. I’m calling this Pappygate 2.0.
88 Unsolved Missing Persons in Washington. Have You Seen Them?
Every day, someone goes missing in Washington, Oregon, and California. Sometimes, some of these instances are quickly solved, perhaps a miscommunication, and the person that was once believed to have gone missing returns home. But all too often, years may pass, without the slighted word of the mother, father, sister, brother, or friend who is gone, but not forgotten. The worry and the anguish continue for families who are left desperately wondering.
Washington State Ranks In the Top Ten For This Vehicle Crime
There have been plenty of cold mornings this winter. How many people on one of those cold mornings want to get the car warmed up before heading to work? How many people have stopped off at the closest convenience store to grab a quick coffee and left the running? How many people think their neighborhood is safe and don't lock their car doors at night?
Mission Director Says Jail Time Could Save Lives In Washington
The Executive Director of the Yakima Union Gospel Mission, Mike Johnson has penned a letter to the community in which he says it's time we get tough with those who break the law. Johnson says for the last 15 years he's worked directly with thousands of men and women overcoming homelessness and addiction.
State Democrats Proposing Universal Health Care Plan
The bill would create a universal health care plan, open to all WA residents. Democrats propose a payroll tax to pay for a universal health care system. It's called the WA Healthcare Trust, Senate Bill 5335. It's the proposal of Democratic Senators Senators Hasegawa, Hunt, Liias, Nguyen, and Stanford, some of the bigger names in the legislature.
Could You Be Forced To Vote in Washington State?
Voting is considered a right by some, a solemn duty by others, and a whole other sector of the voting age population believes theirs doesn't count. Voter participation has been a topic of conversation for decades. It has been the subject of studies and used by political parties to influence strategy.
Top 3 Restaurants in the Three Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon
EAT TO LIVE, LOVE TO EAT... Spring "road trip" weather is just around the corner and I’ve been dying to travel to Oregon when it starts warming up. I want to do a foodie's road trip experience when I go!. I am always looking for recommendations for the best...
Wine Demand Sliding and NCBA’s Today’s Beef Consumer Report
**California winegrape growers and wine professionals say they’ve been facing sliding demand for wine over the past two years. At the recent 2023 United Wine & Grape Symposium in Sacramento, speakers said the wine sector needs to win over younger consumers and market to a more diverse customer base.
Bill That Would ‘Force’ WA Residents to Vote Advances in Senate
Perhaps one of the most shocking pieces of legislation to ever be introduced in WA state continues to move through the legislature. Senate Bill 5209 would require all WA residents of legal voting age to cast a ballot in all major elections (primary and general) in the state. According to information from GOP Senate Communications Coordinator Tracy Ellis on Wednesday, February 8th:
Move Over COVID, WA State Launches Vaccine Dashboard
The Washington State Department of Health announced Wednesday, February 8th, they are launching a new vaccine dashboard. The dashboard will be very similar to the COVID models. The new Influenza Vaccine Dashboard will allow the state, and presumably, the public, to track the number of types of vaccines (flu) across WA state.
Got a Pot Arrest or Conviction? You Could Own a WA Pot Store
It was first launched about a year and a half ago, and is starting to move ahead. Social equity program to award pot store licenses to 'certain' individuals. The Social Equity in Cannabis program will formally begin accepting applicants March 1st, 2023, and the application process will close on March 30th.
WA Bill to Toughen Fentanyl Laws Gets Committee Hearing
Spokane Valley GOP Senator Mike Padden has seen his bill get a hearing. Proposed bill would raise penalties on fentanyl possession. Tuesday, February 7th, Senator Patten's SB (senate bill) 5035 would make fentanyl possession a Class "C" felony, and would allow those convicted of it to have an opportunity for drug court participation.
SHUT UP! Washington Coffee Stands Need To Start Doing This!
So what do you do if you are "socially shy" but love coffee? Usually, you ask your significant other to drive. That way, he is forced to make small talk with the barista while getting you a drink. Your "ultra venti skinny caramel macchiato with just a touch of cinnamon and two pumps of espresso, with ice and a regular lid with a straw. On her gold card so that she can get her star."
