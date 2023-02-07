Read full article on original website
Donald Mcneill
3d ago
The only thing I got to say is you don’t have to live here and with an attitude like that don’t
3d ago
Texans might boast about the great state of Texas but they're far less snobby than other states.
James Garrett
3d ago
If you don’t like it don’t let the door hit you where you are split as you leave
One Of The Most Haunted Bridges In Texas Is Just Down The Road From Abilene
Halloween is long gone but if you're like me you can go for something creepy any time of the year. Texas is a state that has no shortage when it comes to haunted history. From abandoned hospitals to old schools, there's a little bit of everything, including haunted bridges. There's...
Only the Filthy Rich Are Allowed to Live in These 10 Texas Cities
Unless you've got pockets deeper than the Gulf of Mexico, you won't be calling any of these cities home. Texas is riddled with affluent areas that cater to the wealthiest in the state. When average homes start at one million dollars you know you are in a filthy rich area....
Two years after its historic deep freeze, Texas is increasingly vulnerable to cold snaps – and there are more solutions than just building power plants
Texas wasn’t prepared to keep the lights on during Winter Storm Uri, and it won’t be ready for future cold weather unless it starts thinking about energy demand as well as supply.
OnlyInYourState
11 Quirky Facts About Texas That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Did you know the largest rose garden in America is located in Texas? How about the fact that our State Capitol is taller than the U.S. Capitol? Below are 11 crazy facts about Texas that sound unbelievable, but are 100% true. They just might surprise you!. How many of these...
6 Texas Cities Named The Best in America, What Do You Think?
Here are 6 Texas cities that have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
Ask A Texan: What Are Appropriate (And Tasty) Chili Fixins?
Here in Texas, we love our chili, especially on a cold day. Texans are famously anti-beans in chili, although I know many Texans who do, in fact, use pinto or black beans. Chili preferences vary wildly both inside and outside of Texas. Arkansas and Oklahoma, for example, tend to serve (checks notes) cinnamon rolls with chili. Huh? I don't know a single Texan who does that, or who uses cinnamon at all in chili, which is apparently common in Cincinnati and is also served with spaghetti noodles. Come, again? The amount of cheddar cheese on top seems appropriate though.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Texas
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
10 Highly Offensive Facts Every Texan Should Be Embarrassed About
Texans are beaming with pride. The unofficial motto is " Don't like it? Then leave!" To be fair, Texas is pretty remarkable; the food alone could have out-of-staters packing their bags and planting their roots in the Lone Star state. However, it's not always rainbows and sunshine. Texas has some...
Austin Chronicle
Day Trips: Love Locks in Texas
Where to continue the love lock tradition for Valentine’s Day. Love locks cover the fence around Prada Marfa, the sculptural art installation outside of Valentine in West Texas. Lovers have attached hundreds of padlocks to the heavy iron fence separating the livestock from the tourists. Etched with the couples'...
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant Strategy
"New York City is busing migrants north after attacking the Texas busing mission. They experience a FRACTION of what small Texas border towns deal with every single day. Biden's open border policies forced Texas to step up. Now, NYC follows our lead." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
cbs19.tv
HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Update on Blotchy Bass Syndrome
TYLER, Texas — Scientists are studying a puzzling virus in bass fishes and we're getting some answers tonight. In this this week’s Hooked On East Texas, we've got an update on Blotchy Bass Syndrome. Last year, we featured fishing guide Vince Richards who caught this blotchy bass at...
San Antonio pizza shop ranked the best pizza in Texas: Reader’s Digest reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.
A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game
With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
Two goats make Target run in Texas
Even goats like to make Target runs -- at least in Texas.
Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List
I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
No Flirting Allowed! And 3 Other Weird Things Texans Are Banned From Doing!
In the words of our beloved Taylor Swift, 'it's me, Hi, I'm the problem it's me.' I'm a flirt and I know it. I've been told before that I am and I've just come to embrace it. But never in a million years did I think my flirting could get me in trouble in any certain city. Upon researching things that Texans are banned from doing, this one popped up.
Report: Texas oil and natural gas industry breaks records in every category in 2022
(The Center Square) – The Texas oil and natural gas industry once again led the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and lowered emissions. It also ranked first in industry job growth, wages, payroll and Gross Regional Product (GRP) nationwide. States that ranked second weren’t even close by comparison, a new report published by The Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) found. In 2022, Texas was the...
Do Texans Pick The Perfect Pizza, Or Drop The Dough?
I can talk/write about pizza all day. USA Today republished some findings on what topping is most popular in every state, and I was not let down. What does let me down is that people around this area at large don't really like pizza, they like cheese bread. Anyone, who wants "light sauce" can just step away from the pizza, put on a bib, and go suck on a baby bottle. People who want "light sauce" are the same people who want "light ice", "mild salsa", and put more cream than coffee in their cups. Seriously, grow up and eat a pizza the way god intended it (or just go get some garlic bread).
Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year
This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
