I can talk/write about pizza all day. USA Today republished some findings on what topping is most popular in every state, and I was not let down. What does let me down is that people around this area at large don't really like pizza, they like cheese bread. Anyone, who wants "light sauce" can just step away from the pizza, put on a bib, and go suck on a baby bottle. People who want "light sauce" are the same people who want "light ice", "mild salsa", and put more cream than coffee in their cups. Seriously, grow up and eat a pizza the way god intended it (or just go get some garlic bread).

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO