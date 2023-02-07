ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 27

Donald Mcneill
3d ago

The only thing I got to say is you don’t have to live here and with an attitude like that don’t

Reply(1)
15
ranting 95
3d ago

Texans might boast about the great state of Texas but they're far less snobby than other states.

Reply
11
James Garrett
3d ago

If you don’t like it don’t let the door hit you where you are split as you leave

Reply(1)
13
Related
LoneStar 92

6 Texas Cities Named The Best in America, What Do You Think?

Here are 6 Texas cities that have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

Ask A Texan: What Are Appropriate (And Tasty) Chili Fixins?

Here in Texas, we love our chili, especially on a cold day. Texans are famously anti-beans in chili, although I know many Texans who do, in fact, use pinto or black beans. Chili preferences vary wildly both inside and outside of Texas. Arkansas and Oklahoma, for example, tend to serve (checks notes) cinnamon rolls with chili. Huh? I don't know a single Texan who does that, or who uses cinnamon at all in chili, which is apparently common in Cincinnati and is also served with spaghetti noodles. Come, again? The amount of cheddar cheese on top seems appropriate though.
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Love Locks in Texas

Where to continue the love lock tradition for Valentine’s Day. Love locks cover the fence around Prada Marfa, the sculptural art installation outside of Valentine in West Texas. Lovers have attached hundreds of padlocks to the heavy iron fence separating the livestock from the tourists. Etched with the couples'...
TEXAS STATE
cbs19.tv

HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Update on Blotchy Bass Syndrome

TYLER, Texas — Scientists are studying a puzzling virus in bass fishes and we're getting some answers tonight. In this this week’s Hooked On East Texas, we've got an update on Blotchy Bass Syndrome. Last year, we featured fishing guide Vince Richards who caught this blotchy bass at...
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game

With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List

I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
LUBBOCK, TX
KCEN

Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Center Square

Report: Texas oil and natural gas industry breaks records in every category in 2022

(The Center Square) – The Texas oil and natural gas industry once again led the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and lowered emissions. It also ranked first in industry job growth, wages, payroll and Gross Regional Product (GRP) nationwide. States that ranked second weren’t even close by comparison, a new report published by The Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) found. In 2022, Texas was the...
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

Do Texans Pick The Perfect Pizza, Or Drop The Dough?

I can talk/write about pizza all day. USA Today republished some findings on what topping is most popular in every state, and I was not let down. What does let me down is that people around this area at large don't really like pizza, they like cheese bread. Anyone, who wants "light sauce" can just step away from the pizza, put on a bib, and go suck on a baby bottle. People who want "light sauce" are the same people who want "light ice", "mild salsa", and put more cream than coffee in their cups. Seriously, grow up and eat a pizza the way god intended it (or just go get some garlic bread).
TEXAS STATE
Majic 93.3

Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year

This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

Rock 108

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://keyj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy