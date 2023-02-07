Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
EVENT ALERT: Via Carota Craft Cocktails Tasting RoomNewyorkStreetfood.comNew York City, NY
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Related
Six Flags Lake George 2023 Dates to Remember, When Will the Park Open?
We have approximately a month and a half until Spring officially arrives, time to start thinking of warmer weather. I have seen announcements for the New York State Fair and the Dutchess County Fair so I started dreaming of one of my favorite Summer activities, amusement parks!. Before you know...
WNYT
Amsterdam WinterFest cancelled due to warmth
Amsterdam’s WinterFest – which was postponed last week because it was too cold – is now off completely because it’s too warm. The event was supposed to have skating, music, free food and much more. The city is now looking forward to the upcoming St. Patty’s...
Troy hosts first ever hot chocolate stroll
Make your way to the Collar City for its first ever Hot Chocolate Stroll. Wonder around Downtown Troy tasting variations of hot chocolate and vote on your favorite!
tourcounsel.com
Aviation Mall | Shopping mall in Queensbury, New York
Aviation Mall is a major regional shopping mall in Glens Falls North, New York. It serves the extreme northern portion of the Capital District (Albany Metropolitan Area) as well as the Glens Falls/Lake George area. The mall has a gross leasable area of 630,000 square feet (59,000 m2). It is owned and managed by The Pyramid Companies.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Druthers To Take Over Operations at 550 Waterfront
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Druthers Brewing Company is expanding its reach again, signing a lease to take over operations at 550 Waterfront on Saratoga Lake. John Boyle, managing partner at 550 Waterfront, said the lease runs for 10 years. He called it “a nice, synergistic opportunity” for both companies. “It really is a merging of the best of both of our companies,” Boyle said.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Feb. 10-12
The weekend is almost here! From plays to concerts to Saratoga Chowderfest, there are quite a few things happening on February 10, 11, and 12.
The Capital Region’s 5 Best Chicken Wings [RANKED]
Nothing beats a great batch of wings, so which are Albany's best?. As a chicken wing connoisseur, I am always looking for great restaurants to enjoy the wonderfully perfect fried chicken wing. Be it buffalo, garlic parm, barbeque, and beyond, I love 'em all and I am always looking for great spots to try.
Druthers Brewing Company Taking Over Popular Saratoga Lake Restaurant
Druthers Brewing Company announced that it will be running a popular Saratoga Lake restaurant and taking over operations for the next ten years. This announcement comes just a couple of months after Druthers opened its fifth location in Clifton Park. What Popular Saratoga Lake Restaurant is Druthers Taking Over?. Druthers...
Street closures and parking restrictions for Saratoga’s ChowderFest
Saratoga Springs announced street closures and parking restrictions ahead of the 2023 ChowderFest. The street closures will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday as participants fill Downtown Saratoga to taste delicious chowder.
newyorkalmanack.com
Saratoga’s Grand Union Hotel, the Leland Brothers & A.T. Stewart
It may be Paris in April, and Miami or the Riviera in January, but it has always been Saratoga in August. This fostered a necessity to house guests, whether they were seeking the curing waters, or the fickle whims of fortune at the track or faro tables. Accommodating guests in...
Schenectady cafe reopening as new concept
Puzzles Bakery & Café closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, in 2023, owner Sara Mae Pratt has announced that she's reopening with a new concept at 515 State Street in Schenectady.
$19K Take 5 Winning Tickets Sold at Saratoga County Stewart’s!
Check your tickets! There was another Take 5 winning ticket sold. This time it was purchased at a Stewart's Shop in Saratoga County. That winner is cashing in a ticket worth $19,881. Where Was The Winning Ticket Sold?. The midday Take 5 drawing on Monday, February 6th with the numbers...
Capital Region specials for National Pizza Day
Thursday, February 9 is National Pizza Day! To celebrate the day, some restaurants around the Capital Region are offering pizza specials.
5 things to know this Friday, February 10
Saratoga city leaders are working on a new plan for the growing homeless population. Meanwhile, in Schenectady, a man admitted to causing the crash that killed Denise Guthinger in October 2021. The details top today's five things to know.
Rotterdam bakery, pizzeria relocating to Colonie
Oh Sugar Bakery and All in the Family Pizzeria are permanently merging and relocating to Colonie. Both are currently located at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam.
11-year-old runs baking company from Ballston Spa home
Isla Davis, a fifth grader at Gordon Creek Elementary School in Ballston Spa, started Isla's Divine Desserts at the end of September 2022. She sells her baked goods in the front of her property at 301 Hop City Road.
New pizza, burger joint opens in Albany
Fatty’s Uptown has opened in the former Pastina building at 11 Colvin Avenue in Albany. The restaurant is open for takeout and dine-in.
New pizzeria opening in Rotterdam
A new pizza place will soon be opening at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam. In the same plaza as Poppy's Ice Cream will be Poppy's Pizzeria.
Sovrana throws it back to 1985 for National Pizza Day
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday is the perfect day to enjoy a fresh slice, as it marks National Pizza Day. At Sovrana Pizza & Deli in Albany, cheese slices were discounted to a $1, to embrace the history of the business that first opened in 1985. When you walk into Sovrana, you get a feel […]
One Night In Schenectady, Immerse Yourself In Van Gogh and the Music of the Grateful Dead
Van Gogh, the Immersive Experience debuted in the Capital Region in 2022 and has been so popular that the run has been extended with unique experiences added to the attraction. The latest twist combines a live music performance and the art of Vincent Van Gogh. Surround your senses with 'Gratefully...
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0