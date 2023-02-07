ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

WNYT

Amsterdam WinterFest cancelled due to warmth

Amsterdam’s WinterFest – which was postponed last week because it was too cold – is now off completely because it’s too warm. The event was supposed to have skating, music, free food and much more. The city is now looking forward to the upcoming St. Patty’s...
AMSTERDAM, NY
tourcounsel.com

Aviation Mall | Shopping mall in Queensbury, New York

Aviation Mall is a major regional shopping mall in Glens Falls North, New York. It serves the extreme northern portion of the Capital District (Albany Metropolitan Area) as well as the Glens Falls/Lake George area. The mall has a gross leasable area of 630,000 square feet (59,000 m2). It is owned and managed by The Pyramid Companies.
QUEENSBURY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Druthers To Take Over Operations at 550 Waterfront

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Druthers Brewing Company is expanding its reach again, signing a lease to take over operations at 550 Waterfront on Saratoga Lake. John Boyle, managing partner at 550 Waterfront, said the lease runs for 10 years. He called it “a nice, synergistic opportunity” for both companies. “It really is a merging of the best of both of our companies,” Boyle said.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

The Capital Region’s 5 Best Chicken Wings [RANKED]

Nothing beats a great batch of wings, so which are Albany's best?. As a chicken wing connoisseur, I am always looking for great restaurants to enjoy the wonderfully perfect fried chicken wing. Be it buffalo, garlic parm, barbeque, and beyond, I love 'em all and I am always looking for great spots to try.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Druthers Brewing Company Taking Over Popular Saratoga Lake Restaurant

Druthers Brewing Company announced that it will be running a popular Saratoga Lake restaurant and taking over operations for the next ten years. This announcement comes just a couple of months after Druthers opened its fifth location in Clifton Park. What Popular Saratoga Lake Restaurant is Druthers Taking Over?. Druthers...
MALTA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, February 10

Saratoga city leaders are working on a new plan for the growing homeless population. Meanwhile, in Schenectady, a man admitted to causing the crash that killed Denise Guthinger in October 2021. The details top today's five things to know.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Sovrana throws it back to 1985 for National Pizza Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday is the perfect day to enjoy a fresh slice, as it marks National Pizza Day. At Sovrana Pizza & Deli in Albany, cheese slices were discounted to a $1, to embrace the history of the business that first opened in 1985. When you walk into Sovrana, you get a feel […]
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

