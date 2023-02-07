Read full article on original website
PG&E Says They Are Working to Help Customers Deal With the Impacts of Increased Energy Costs
PG&E trucks in the Garberville area in 2021. [Photos from PG&E]Press release from PG&E:. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers are seeing much higher energy bills this winter. PG&E knows that’s a challenge for many customers and is sharing why bills are higher and how the company is supporting its customers.
Mad River Community Hospital To Suspend Home Health Services With the Goal of Resuming Services When the Economic Climate Stabilizes
Press release from the Mad River Community Hospital:. The Board of Mad River Community Hospital voted to accept management’s recommendation to provide for the orderly suspension of home health services effective upon the completion of services to our existing patients (in or about April, 2023). Mad River Home Health Services will begin referring prospective home health patients to health providers within the County.
North Coast Water Board Fines Unlicensed Cannabis Cultivators for Discharging Sediment to Trinity River
The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board approved a. $506,813 penalty against two Trinity County cannabis cultivators Thursday for failing to clean up sediment discharges to Trinity River tributaries that threatened fish habitat and aquatic life. The two accused growers, who had not responded to numerous contacts from board...
Yreka City Council approves contentious housing expansion plan. What that could mean
Yreka took a first step at easing its housing shortage, approving a housing plan to make infill and higher-density developments easier to achieve, as well as efforts to smooth the way for worker and more affordable housing. “This is something that’s huge. But it’s also a huge development for our...
Recovery continues after 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Northern California coast
RIO DELL -- Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the county said in a statement Tuesday. The county assisted about 117 households with temporary shelter and that program is no longer accepting new applications, but residents with red-tagged homes or certain yellow-tagged homes may be eligible for shelter voucher extensions. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck offshore on Dec. 20 and was followed by hundreds of aftershocks including a magnitude 5.4 on Jan. 1. Damage was largely focused on the small city of of Rio Dell. A recently approved City Council action on housing recovery noted that the 91 uninhabitable structures included 125 dwelling units and that nearly 300 people were displaced.
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 2/9/23 – The Reimagined Moore Park Gets a Step Closer; ODF Klamath-Lake District Says Prescribed Fires Will Occur Today Near Midland
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
Volunteer Firefighter Encourages Southern Humboldt Residents to Vote Yes on Measure U
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Fuel Hazard Reduction Burning in the Mad River and Redwood Creek Watersheds
Weather conditions permitting, Green Diamond Resource Company plans to conduct fuel hazard reduction burning in the Mad River and Redwood Creek watersheds on Thursday 2/9. Please note that smoke may be visible throughout the area. This burning is being conducted in coordination with CAL FIRE and the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District. Green Diamond staff will be on site conducting and monitoring burning activities.
City of Fortuna Accepting Applications for Fortuna Planning Commission
Notice is hereby given that the City Council is accepting applications for membership on the Fortuna Planning Commission. Appointments to be made by the City Council as soon as possible. To qualify for membership on any Council appointed board, commission or committee, a person must be 18 year of age...
Supervisor Bohn Makes Misogynistic Comment at Chamber Event
Amid the fallout from Humboldt County First District Supervisor Rex Bohn's misogynistic comments while serving as an auctioneer at her organization's Jan. 27 fundraiser, Eureka Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nancy Olson said the nonprofit is taking steps to prevent something similar from happening in the future. Bohn's comment...
[UPDATE 10:41 a.m.] ‘We don’t know where to go’: Caltrans and CHP Cleared the Greenbelt in North Eureka Again Yesterday
The north end of Eureka’s 6th Street was revisited Thursday morning by clean-up crews as they swept through an area known as “The Jungle” again. The crews removed much of the remaining trash in the greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education and removed the people who had begun returning to camp not long after the area was emptied last fall.
Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team takes down 33% more illegal grow sites in 2022
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Today, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) released data from their search warrants during 2022, and they say they took down 33% more sites than last year. Last year, JMET executed search warrants on 69 illegal marijuana cultivation operations in the county, which they say...
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
HumCoSO: “#Correction Incident is located on Kristin Way.”
As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
Eureka High School Student Set to Represent Humboldt County at the State Poetry Out Loud Competition
Humboldt County’s annual Poetry Out Loud Contest took place on Sunday, February 5th at the Morris Graves Museum of Art. Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recitation contest open to all high school students across the country. Each year, the Humboldt Arts Council organizes and hosts our county contest. This year students from two county schools participated, including Eureka High School, and Northern Unified Humboldt Charter School. Zoe LoCicero from Eureka School was announced as the 2023 Poetry Out Loud Champion for Humboldt County. Evie Dowd, a student at Northern Unified Humboldt Charter School came in second place.
‘Furious’ Rob Arkley Says He’s Moving Security National HQ Out of Eureka After Clashing With City Staff About Development Priorities
It was early in the morning, two days before Christmas, and Robin P. Arkley II was furious. He said so in an email to Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery: “I am furious.”. Arkley, the 67-year-old president and chief executive officer of Security National Servicing Corporation, a Eureka-based company dealing in real estate acquisition and management, said he wanted a meeting the following Tuesday, and he directed Slattery to bring along the city attorney, newly seated Mayor Kim Bergel and one member of the city council.
Alleyway Activation Project Continues downtown Klamath Falls
In 2022 Healthy Klamath was able to install 4 beautiful pieces of art on the exterior wall of a building downtown thanks to the AARP 2022 Community Challenge grant. Due to the success of this initial project, we are excited to announce that in 2023 we plan to continue these beautification efforts!
HCOE Offers Countywide Substitute Teacher Orientation
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. Are you ready to step into the classroom and make a difference as a substitute teacher in Humboldt County? Look no further! The Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE) is excited to offer a FREE countywide substitute teacher orientation on Wednesday, February 15th from 2:00-3:30 PM that will give you the tools and knowledge you need to succeed as a substitute teacher.
Investigation into Olsrud Family Community Playground fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police continue to investigate a community playground fire that happened early this morning. At 1:01 a.m. Medford Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on the Olsrud Family Community Playground at Bear Creek Park. Police say that witnesses in the area saw an unidentified figure who was playing with a butane torch on the structure.
Logging Truck Accident Slowing Traffic on Hwy 20
Just before 1 p.m., a big rig tipped over at Country Club Drive in Lucerne on Hwy 20 and landed on its side. Logs tumbled off the truck and into the roadway. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the westbound lanes are blocked and Caltrans QuickMap shows traffic is moving slowly through the area.
