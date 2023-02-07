A story about Tom Brady’s new line of underwear was more than one of WABI-TV 5's News Anchors could handle, sending her into giggles as she struggled to tell the next story. It happens to everyone who does news, at one time or another. We all try very hard to keep our composure, no matter what it is we’re talking about. Working in news, you cover everything from the darkest stories of murder and mayhem to fluffy stories about puppies and kids. Through it all, the goal is to sound professional and in control. But sometimes, that’s just not possible.

MAINE STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO