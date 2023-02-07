Read full article on original website
Related
Maine Women Fall to Vermont 68-60
The Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to the University of Vermont on Wednesday night, February 8th in Burlington, 68-60 Maine trailed 19-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-24 at the end of the 1st Half. The Catamounts led 46-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Maine...
Remember When ‘Selfie Kid’ Represented Maine During the Super Bowl?
I remember when I was watching the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show when Justin Timberlake performed. He went into the stands and something magical happened that we all witnessed. And when I say, "all" I mean millions of spectators. But even more magical, our beautiful state of Maine was featured...
Tom Brady Underwear Story Causes Giggle Fit in Maine News Anchor
A story about Tom Brady’s new line of underwear was more than one of WABI-TV 5's News Anchors could handle, sending her into giggles as she struggled to tell the next story. It happens to everyone who does news, at one time or another. We all try very hard to keep our composure, no matter what it is we’re talking about. Working in news, you cover everything from the darkest stories of murder and mayhem to fluffy stories about puppies and kids. Through it all, the goal is to sound professional and in control. But sometimes, that’s just not possible.
