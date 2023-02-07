Read full article on original website
Stanley man sentenced for drug and firearm offensesTracy LeicherStanley, VA
Valley Health closes three more fitness centersTracy LeicherBerkeley Springs, WV
Where to see a "Stalagpipe" Organ Inside a CaveRene CizioLuray, VA
Everyone in Virginia Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least OnceTravel MavenCulpeper, VA
Ronald Bruce Buracker
Ronald Bruce Buracker, 76, of Luray, died on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. He was born on Jan. 7, 1947, in Luray and was a son of the late Ralph Cleveland Buracker and Gladys Marie Price Buracker. Mr. Buracker was a member of the Stanley United Methodist Church and the Luray...
James Bernard Bolen
James Bernard Bolen, 87, of Luray, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center. He was born on Aug. 14, 1935, in Luray and was a son of the late John B. Bolen and Ruth Racer Bolen. James was a veteran of the United States Air Force....
James Mason Triplett
Age 97, Harrisonburg, Va. James Mason Triplett, 97, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. He was born on Jan. 20, 1926, in Luray and was a son of the late Raymond Triplett and Juanita Burner Triplett. James worked as a supervisor at Merck for 25 years. He...
Catherine Margaret Wince Stevens
Catherine “Cathy” Margaret Wince Stevens, 66, of the Egypt Bend area of Page County, passed away at her home on February 8, 2023. She was born on March 1, 1956, in Warrenton and was a daughter of the late Howard “Dooley” Grimsley Wince Sr. and Leah Margaret Wince.
Ernest William Burrill Jr.
Ernest William Burrill Jr., 49, of Palmyra, Va. passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. He was born on October 15, 1973. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at The Bradley Funeral Home, 187 E. Main St., Luray. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
New owners of Fairview Country Market and Deli bring historic site back to life…and the donuts too!
LURAY, Feb. 8 — They’re back, and they brought some friends…blueberry glaze with lemon drizzle, chocolate glaze with sprinkles, cookies and cream, blueberry cobbler, strawberry glaze with sprinkles, strawberry shortcake, powdered, PB&J, peanut butter glaze, peanut butter glaze with chocolate chips, French toast, maple bacon, and of course…just glazed. The famous Fairview donuts are back on Saturdays at the small country store on the east side of Luray, thanks to its new owners.
Campbell makes history on the mat
WOODSTOCK, Feb. 4 — Page County High School freshman Kaylee Campbell made history on Saturday. While competing at the Bull Run District Wrestling Tournament at Central High School, Campbell became the first female to medal for the Panthers at the district tournament and advance to region competition. Campbell, who...
Markowitz seeks second term as clerk of the court
LURAY, Feb. 10 — Although he spent the majority of his adult life as a local business owner in the private sector, Grayson Markowitz has long held a desire to serve the public from an elected position. “I have aspired to be Clerk of the Court since I was...
