LURAY, Feb. 8 — They’re back, and they brought some friends…blueberry glaze with lemon drizzle, chocolate glaze with sprinkles, cookies and cream, blueberry cobbler, strawberry glaze with sprinkles, strawberry shortcake, powdered, PB&J, peanut butter glaze, peanut butter glaze with chocolate chips, French toast, maple bacon, and of course…just glazed. The famous Fairview donuts are back on Saturdays at the small country store on the east side of Luray, thanks to its new owners.

LURAY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO