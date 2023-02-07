Read full article on original website
Officials plan prescribed burn in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Croatan National Forest officials are planning to conduct a 1,474-acre prescribed burn in Craven County on Thursday. The purpose of the prescribed burn is to “reduce hazardous fuel reduction and improve wildlife habitat,” according to a press release. The burn is located off Hope Road, Pine Cliff Road and Ferry Road, […]
ocracokeobserver.com
N.C. 12 Task Force reviews detailed plans for Hatteras and Ocracoke Island’s seven vulnerable hotspots
Reposted courtesy of Island Free Press, Feb. 8, 2023. The N.C. 12 Task Force on Tuesday at their meeting in Manteo reviewed reports on proposed solutions and priorities for seven vulnerable stretches of N.C. Highway 12 on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. The Task Force was formed in 2021 to address...
globalconstructionreview.com
Balfour Beatty awarded $242m design-and-build contract for Interstate 70 in North Carolina
UK contractor Balfour Beatty has been awarded a $242m design-and-build contract to upgrade the Interstate 70. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has tasked it with improving mobility for the military and increasing safety on 10km of road between the Havelock Bypass and Thurman Road in Craven County. The...
carolinacoastonline.com
Car crash blocks morning traffic near Newport
NEWPORT - A morning motor vehicle collision temporarily halted traffic near Morehead city Thursday morning. Highway Patrol, Morehead City Fire and EMS were dispatched at approximately 7 a.m. near Carteret-Craven Electric Co-Op, according to emergency officials. The incident blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 24 until responders could clear a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Barden Inlet dredging expected to begin Nov. 1 after long approval process
HARKERS ISLAND — Cape Lookout National Seashore (CLNS) Superintendent Jeff West said Thursday that after years of efforts by the National Park Service (NPS), Carteret County officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ACE), dredging of Barden Inlet – partly in the park and partly outside – is set to begin Nov. 1.
wcti12.com
Carteret authorities seeking two subjects for questioning
CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — Authorities in Carteret County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects related to an attempted break-in at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The Carteret County Sheriff's Office says the subjects in the clips are wanted for questioning for an attempted...
People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina scallop shuckers fear the end of an era
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Scallop shuckers are sounding the alarm of staffing woes in one Eastern Carolina town. Outer Banks Seafood in Beaufort says they are one of four full-time seafood houses still in operation hand shucking scallops in Eastern North Carolina. The State Department of Environmental Quality says more...
WAVY News 10
Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – An Edenton woman died and two other people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Dillard’s Mill Road in Chowan County, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash, in which...
WNCT
Be Our Guest Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant PT 2
Join Meghan in New Bern at Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant as she shows you a delicious dining experience. Plus, how you can get a great deal! Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina’s CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!. Be...
Suspects wanted in attempted break-in at Carteret County business
CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects they said were involved in the attempted breaking and entering of a business on Wednesday. Three people can be seen in the two videos. The individuals are wanted by the sheriff’s office for questioning for an attempted […]
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Planning Board moves Wanchese project forward
Dozens at meeting voice opposition to cluster home plan. At a Feb. 7 Dare County Planning Board meeting that included roughly two hours of public comment, the board concluded that a special use permit for a cluster home project in Wanchese “was reasonable and appropriate for the proposed use” and moved the project forward to the county commissioners.
newbernnow.com
Things to Do In and Around New Bern: Feb 9 – 12
Special thanks to everyone who showed up for today’s Community Listening Session presented by Shannan Bowen, the executive director of NC Local News Workshop at Elon University. Your voice and participation are important to New Bern Now and vital to helping us deliver news to New Bern and surrounding communities’. A summary of what was discussed will be published within the next week. We appreciate Piero Passalacqua and La Casetta for sponsoring lunch and event center. Stay tuned for future updates.
carolinacoastonline.com
Sheriff issues runaway teen alert
STELLA — Sean James Castle has been reported as a habitual runaway from his residence in Stella by the Carteret County Sheriff's Office. Castle was last seen Feb. 6. Officials are asking anyone with information to notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
ocracokeobserver.com
Heavy rain forecast for Sunday morning
The National Weather Service out of Newport/Morehead City is monitoring a potential for a coastal low that will bring localized heavy rainfall/flash flooding, gusty winds and minor coastal flooding to the region Sunday morning into Monday. See graphic below for details.
newbernnow.com
On with the show: Historic New Bern theater will reopen in grand fashion
After being closed to the public for nearly two months, the New Bern Civic Theatre will pull back the curtain on its newly renovated performance space during a grand re-opening Friday. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. with a reception and open house from 6-9...
roanokebeacon.com
Details scarce on drug arrest
Details are unavailable regarding circumstances of the January 29 arrest that landed a Plymouth man with a long criminal history back in jail. Julius Reco Ford, 53, is held on $3,000 bond following his arrest by Plymouth police, while in possession of nearly a half-pound of marijuana...
ocracokeobserver.com
Dolphins boys finish first place in conference
Last night in an away game, the boys varsity Dolphins beat Bear Grass Charter Bears, 44-33, to secure first place (6-1) in 1 Conference 1-A. The team will host the first round of the conference tournament at home next Tuesday, Feb. 14, against the Hatteras Hurricanes who defeated the Mattamuskeet Lakers, 42-37, last night to secure fourth seed.
WITN
Washington County and Riverside-Martin boys basketball game ends early after fight, Knights players involved
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time this season there has been a brawl at a Washington County High School basketball game where the Panthers players were not involved. It is a shame because the boys are now 18-1 after last night’s shortened 57-33 win over rival Riverside-Martin.
