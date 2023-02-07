ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde County, NC

WNCT

Officials plan prescribed burn in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Croatan National Forest officials are planning to conduct a 1,474-acre prescribed burn in Craven County on Thursday. The purpose of the prescribed burn is to “reduce hazardous fuel reduction and improve wildlife habitat,” according to a press release. The burn is located off Hope Road, Pine Cliff Road and Ferry Road, […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Car crash blocks morning traffic near Newport

NEWPORT - A morning motor vehicle collision temporarily halted traffic near Morehead city Thursday morning. Highway Patrol, Morehead City Fire and EMS were dispatched at approximately 7 a.m. near Carteret-Craven Electric Co-Op, according to emergency officials. The incident blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 24 until responders could clear a...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Barden Inlet dredging expected to begin Nov. 1 after long approval process

HARKERS ISLAND — Cape Lookout National Seashore (CLNS) Superintendent Jeff West said Thursday that after years of efforts by the National Park Service (NPS), Carteret County officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ACE), dredging of Barden Inlet – partly in the park and partly outside – is set to begin Nov. 1.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Carteret authorities seeking two subjects for questioning

CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — Authorities in Carteret County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects related to an attempted break-in at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The Carteret County Sheriff's Office says the subjects in the clips are wanted for questioning for an attempted...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina scallop shuckers fear the end of an era

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Scallop shuckers are sounding the alarm of staffing woes in one Eastern Carolina town. Outer Banks Seafood in Beaufort says they are one of four full-time seafood houses still in operation hand shucking scallops in Eastern North Carolina. The State Department of Environmental Quality says more...
BEAUFORT, NC
WAVY News 10

Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – An Edenton woman died and two other people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Dillard’s Mill Road in Chowan County, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash, in which...
EDENTON, NC
WNCT

Be Our Guest Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant PT 2

Join Meghan in New Bern at Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant as she shows you a delicious dining experience. Plus, how you can get a great deal! Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina’s CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!. Be...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suspects wanted in attempted break-in at Carteret County business

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects they said were involved in the attempted breaking and entering of a business on Wednesday. Three people can be seen in the two videos. The individuals are wanted by the sheriff’s office for questioning for an attempted […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare Planning Board moves Wanchese project forward

Dozens at meeting voice opposition to cluster home plan. At a Feb. 7 Dare County Planning Board meeting that included roughly two hours of public comment, the board concluded that a special use permit for a cluster home project in Wanchese “was reasonable and appropriate for the proposed use” and moved the project forward to the county commissioners.
DARE COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Things to Do In and Around New Bern: Feb 9 – 12

Special thanks to everyone who showed up for today’s Community Listening Session presented by Shannan Bowen, the executive director of NC Local News Workshop at Elon University. Your voice and participation are important to New Bern Now and vital to helping us deliver news to New Bern and surrounding communities’. A summary of what was discussed will be published within the next week. We appreciate Piero Passalacqua and La Casetta for sponsoring lunch and event center. Stay tuned for future updates.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Sheriff issues runaway teen alert

STELLA — Sean James Castle has been reported as a habitual runaway from his residence in Stella by the Carteret County Sheriff's Office. Castle was last seen Feb. 6. Officials are asking anyone with information to notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
STELLA, NC
ocracokeobserver.com

Heavy rain forecast for Sunday morning

The National Weather Service out of Newport/Morehead City is monitoring a potential for a coastal low that will bring localized heavy rainfall/flash flooding, gusty winds and minor coastal flooding to the region Sunday morning into Monday. See graphic below for details.
roanokebeacon.com

Details scarce on drug arrest

Details are unavailable regarding circumstances of the January 29 arrest that landed a Plymouth man with a long criminal history back in jail. Julius Reco Ford, 53, is held on $3,000 bond following his arrest by Plymouth police, while in possession of nearly a half-pound of marijuana...
PLYMOUTH, NC
ocracokeobserver.com

Dolphins boys finish first place in conference

Last night in an away game, the boys varsity Dolphins beat Bear Grass Charter Bears, 44-33, to secure first place (6-1) in 1 Conference 1-A. The team will host the first round of the conference tournament at home next Tuesday, Feb. 14, against the Hatteras Hurricanes who defeated the Mattamuskeet Lakers, 42-37, last night to secure fourth seed.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC

