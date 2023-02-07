Read full article on original website
MPD: Woman shoots, kills boyfriend after argument
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after she allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend during an argument this week. Shantel Collins, 24, was charged with voluntary manslaughter after a shooting that killed her boyfriend, according to the affidavit. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting...
Kait 8
Man accused of raping child
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Paragould man with raping a child. 21-year-old Jacob Howard is accused of one count of rape, a Class Y felony. On Thursday, Feb. 2, Paragould police responded to a home on Baldwin Street regarding rape allegations involving...
WREG
Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
neareport.com
Cause of Marshall Price’s in-custody death released
PARAGOULD, Ark. – The death certificate for Marshall Ray Price, who died in custody of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department last December, was released to family this week. The certificate states that the immediate cause of death was hypovolemic shock. The certificate goes on to state that the...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with 18-wheeler
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck with a tractor-trailer in Southwest Memphis early Friday. Reports say the accident took place at 3rd Street and Mitchell Road a little after 1 a.m. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD says the tractor-trailer driver was not injured. This is an ongoing […]
Kait 8
Drug arrest made during traffic stop, thanks to K-9
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A traffic stop in Jonesboro led to drugs taken off the streets and a driver arrested. The Jonesboro Police Department posted on social media that on Wednesday, Feb. 8, Corporal Heath Loggains conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Apache Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard.
Essence
Fired Memphis Police Officer Texted Photo Of Tyre Nichols After Fatal Beating
Memphis police documents show two photos taken by Demetrius Haley, and at least five people were texted. We know that Memphis police mercilessly kicked, pepper-sprayed, and hit 29-year-old Tyre Nichols before taking him into custody. It gets worse, however, as new documents reveal that Demetrius Haley, one of the now-fired police officers, took photos of Nichols sitting “propped against a police car, bloodied, dazed and handcuffed.”
Kait 8
Shooting victim nervous about future while out of work
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man thought getting shot was bad enough, but he said thing got even worse. Kenneth Vann recalled the moments his life flashed before his eyes after a disagreement turned violent. Vann and his girlfriend were shot Tuesday, Jan. 31, on Cartwright Street. They drove...
One injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man is recovering in the hospital while his shooter is on the run. Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting at a home on the 5100 block of Windham road shortly before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound. Neighbors told WREG that […]
Officer who used Taser on Tyre Nichols lied in statements, records allege
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Preston Hemphill, the sixth Memphis Police officer fired in the Tyre Nichols investigation, lied in his statements after the deadly traffic stop, according to records submitted to the state. In files submitted after a disciplinary hearing, Hemphill admitted that while Nichols was pulled over for allegedly driving recklessly at high speed, […]
Arrest made in Dillard’s purse thefts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a person who they say is responsible for stealing purses from Dillard’s and selling them on the street. According to reports, on January 13, Appling Farms Station Officers responded to a theft in the 2700 block of N. Germantown Parkway. Officers were told that two women entered the store […]
Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
One killed in South Memphis ‘domestic’ shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Fields Avenue near Swift Street Wednesday night. Police say one shooting victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say one woman was taken into custody, and two other men have been […]
Kait 8
Police: Thousands spent after victim’s wallet stolen
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for three people suspected of stealing a woman’s wallet and using her credit cards to make thousands of dollars of purchases. According to the initial incident report, officers responded to the Kroger on South Caraway on Tuesday, Feb. 7, regarding a...
WBBJ
Man found after fleeing from law enforcement
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One man has been apprehended after escaping the police in handcuffs. Early Wednesday afternoon, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a search going on in Rutherford. Sources say that a man was apprehended in Rutherford for an apparent vandalism. Somehow, he was able...
Kait 8
Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A sheriff’s deputy found himself on the wrong side of the bars and out of a job. According to a preliminary incident report, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:46 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, to an undisclosed home regarding a “physical altercation.”
Child injured in Midtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is injured following a shooting in Midtown Tuesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue at 3:15 p.m. The male victim was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The age of the victim has not been released. Police say the investigation […]
thunderboltradio.com
Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity
A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street. Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg...
Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
