Memphis police documents show two photos taken by Demetrius Haley, and at least five people were texted. We know that Memphis police mercilessly kicked, pepper-sprayed, and hit 29-year-old Tyre Nichols before taking him into custody. It gets worse, however, as new documents reveal that Demetrius Haley, one of the now-fired police officers, took photos of Nichols sitting “propped against a police car, bloodied, dazed and handcuffed.”

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO