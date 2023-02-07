Read full article on original website
ILCC Ranks First Among Iowa Community College for Enrollment Growth
(Estherville)-Iowa Lakes Community College has measured enrollment growth for the 2022-2023 academic year, moving the College’s enrollment closer to pre-pandemic figures. During the Fall 2022 term, Iowa Lakes Community College experienced a 4% increase in headcount and a nearly 9% increase in total credit hours. According to the 2022...
Iowa DNR Hosting Town Hall Style Meetings on Hunting, Trapping Seasons
(Des Moines)--The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings where local staff will provide updates on recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, discuss possible changes, and address other topics as requested. Two meetings will be held in the KILR listening area, both on February...
MnDOT Announces Winners in 2023 Name A Snowplow Contest
(St. Paul)—The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced the winners of the 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest. More than 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest. One newly named snowplow will be assigned to each of MnDOT’s eight districts. In District 7, which covers south...
Iowa State Patrol Stepping Up Enforcement for Big Game Weekend
(Estherville)--The Iowa Department of Public Safety is reminding football fans not to overindulge during this Sunday’s big game. The Iowa State Patrol and local law enforcement will be on the lookout for drunk drivers. Iowa State Trooper Kevin Krull says fans need to plan ahead. Krull says in the...
