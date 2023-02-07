Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
‘The trees love us and we love the trees’: Protestors in Detroit Lakes against Hwy 34 project
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Over a dozen protestors gathered in Detroit Lakes, Minn., to voice their concerns with the Hwy 34 project. The Minnesota Dept. of Transportation said the trees have to be removed because of a $15 million resurfacing project. “Our hearts are in it and...
valleynewslive.com
Coalition protesting tree removal along Highway 34
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Trees are being cleared along Highway 34 in Becker County as part of a resurfacing project, and some people in the area aren’t happy about it. A protest is planned for Friday, February 10, according to the Save The Trees Coalition. The...
Employees restrain active shooter at boat factory in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- Employees at the Lund Boat Company in New York Mills restrained an active shooter Thursday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says a 21-year-old man, an employee at Lund, is in custody pending criminal charges in relation to the incident.Deputies responded to the plant shortly after 7 a.m.Authorities say the suspect had been in a verbal confrontation with another employee when he pulled out a handgun and fired a round at the other employee, a 31-year-old man, but did not hit him.The suspect then chased the victim outside and the victim got away.One employee held...
valleynewslive.com
Car crashes into Fargo Smoke 4 Less shop
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say a car drove into a Fargo business, damaging the building, Thursday night. Authorities were called to the Smoke 4 Less shop on 45th St. S. around 5:35 p.m. Officers say the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and struck...
kvrr.com
Employees restrain active shooter at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills
NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (KVRR) – Employees at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills catch an active shooter before deputies arrived Thursday morning. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:20 to 318 West Gilman Street. The Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old David Gadsden shot at a...
valleynewslive.com
Icy roads causing crashes in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol is responding to several crashes in Clay County. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says they have encountered crashes, spinouts and a jackknifed semi in the areas of Interstate-94 and Highway 10. Troopers say there are scattered slippery spots Thursday morning and the wind is also a contributing factor.
'We're thankful for the work that the staff did' | Employee arrested after shooting at Minnesota plant
NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. — The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old suspect is in custody after an active shooter incident was reported at the Lund Boat Company in northern Minnesota Thursday morning. In a Facebook update, the sheriff's office said the suspect was an employee at...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo water usage rates are going up
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo’s water usage rates are increasing. Officials say it will go up $0.40 per 1,000 gallons. The new rate for a typical residential water user is now $7.40 per 1,000 gallons. The monthly fixed charge is typically $7.25, and that will stay the same. The change will appear on Feb. bills due on March 15.
valleynewslive.com
SWAT team conducting training in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley SWAT team is conducting a training exercise in the metro. It will happen on Thursday, Feb. 9 around 5:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of 52nd Ave. W. The training is expected to go until 8:30 p.m. Authorities say...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo business robbed at gun point early Friday morning
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo business was robbed early this morning. Fargo Police say a call came in around 12:16 a.m. today Feb. 10, at a business in the 1100 Block of 19th Ave. N. in Fargo. Authorities say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun,...
fox9.com
Silo explosion injuress firefighter, damages 2 firetrucks in western Minnesota
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A firefighter was injured after a silo’s roof exploded during a fire on Saturday in western Minnesota. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews responded to a silo fire just after 11:30 a.m. on the 13400 block of Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township.
voiceofalexandria.com
Investigation considered "active" once again in Garfield shooting from 2018
(Douglas County, MN)--A woman who fatally shot a man from Douglas County nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. According to the criminal complaint, Sarah Jean Hartsfield of Chambers County, Texas, is being held on a $5 million bond after the death of her latest husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield. He was reportedly her fifth husband.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Schools to continue cancelling bus routes “for the foreseeable future”
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As Valley News Live has reported before, West Fargo schools have had to cancel some bus routes over the last few months because of a bus driver shortage. Now, it looks like that will continue. In newsletters, sent out to parents, the district...
Boat factory employee charged for firing gun at coworker
NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. -- A 21-year-old man has been charged for allegedly firing his gun at a coworker at an Otter Tail County boat factory on Thursday morning.The sheriff's office says David Gadsden had already been subdued by other employees at the plant by the time they arrived, and no one was injured in the incident.Gadsden was charged on Friday with attempted second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, dangerous discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.Documents say deputies interviewed an employee, who said he had a question about how to complete his job and asked...
kfgo.com
Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified
STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
fergusnow.com
Otter Tail County Complete Streets Policy Adopted
Recently the Ottertail County Board of Commissioners adopted what is being called, “The Ottertail County Complete Streets Policy”. The Complete Streets Policy defines requirements for county roadway projects, provides best practices and context-specific design recommendations, and clarifies procedures for project planning, implementation, and evaluation. Implementation of this policy...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police Department to honor fallen police officers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department will host a memorial service in honor of Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer, who died in the line of duty on February 11, 2016. The service will be held on Saturday, February 11, at 10:00 a.m. at the Fargo Police...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo renter says she was evicted after voicing concerns
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman says she’s out $1,100 after being evicted from her place before moving in. As with many renters, Sheena Swiggum was looking forward to moving into her new north Fargo home at the start of the month. She paid her deposit and first month’s rent.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Business robbed at gunpoint in North Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A business in North Fargo is recovering after being robbed early Friday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 12:16 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call for a robbery at a business in the 1100 block of 19th Ave N. According to law...
valleynewslive.com
Nonprofit asking for donations to save horses from kill pen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Non-profit organization Pride and Joy Rescue, based in Fargo, is asking for immediate action to help save a truckload of foals on their way to a kill pen in Kansas. Pride and Joy Rescue received word about trucks of foals being delivered to kill...
Comments / 0