SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s last Ethnic Festival was held about 20 years ago, but its next Ethnic Festival is just 212 days away. The 2023 version of the Ethnic Festival has been scheduled for Sept. 9. That’s the Saturday after Labor Day weekend. The new Ethnic Festival will be held in and around Howard Park. Details will be released at a later date.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO