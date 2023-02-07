ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Ethnic Festival to return to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s last Ethnic Festival was held about 20 years ago, but its next Ethnic Festival is just 212 days away. The 2023 version of the Ethnic Festival has been scheduled for Sept. 9. That’s the Saturday after Labor Day weekend. The new Ethnic Festival will be held in and around Howard Park. Details will be released at a later date.
SOUTH BEND, IN
nwi.life

High School Bowling teams all across Northwest Indiana are on a roll

Bowling in Northwest Indiana (NWI) is a hot commodity, especially in a high school environment. Schools like Valparaiso High School, Michigan City High School, Munster High School, Lowell High School, Wheeler High School, La Porte High School, and much more are competing in the Lakeshore Indiana High School Bowling Conference (Lakeshore IHSB).
VALPARAISO, IN
WGN News

Northwest Indiana man killed in Michigan snowmobile crash

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Northwest Indiana man has died as the result of a snowmobile crash in Luce County, Michigan on Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers responded to an area near the intersection of Devil’s Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Robert Huffmaster […]
LUCE COUNTY, MI
WNDU

South Bend’s Seitz Park set to reopen on Aug. 7

Bare Hands Brewery still moving forward with South Bend expansion despite delays. An inspection date set for Feb. 1 has been pushed back to March 1 due to what was described as a supply chain problem. Updated: 53 minutes ago. The South Bend Cubs are looking to add to their...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Feb. 10, 2023

(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!. Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Feb. 10, 2023. Washington Twp. 48, South Central (Union Mills) 45(OT) Goshen 60, Wawasee 45. Tri-Twp. 61, West Central 53. Westville 70, Whiting 59.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses

ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Elkhart man shot to death, suspect in custody

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead and the Goshen man suspected of killing him is in custody. Shortly after 5:15 Saturday morning on a report of gunshots Elkhart police were called to the 2300 block of West Lexington Avenue -- which is in North River Landing apartments.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

16-year-old sentenced to 50 years for 2021 shooting, murder

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 16-year-old was sentenced to 50 years on Friday for the murder of 21-year-old Sai'Von Jackson and the shooting of 26-year-old JaiVon Berry in South Bend in 2021. A'Quan Irons of South Bend was sentenced to 45 years for murder and five years for aggravated...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Crews responding to house fire on West Jefferson Boulevard

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is responding to a house fire in the 1100 block of W. Jefferson Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in at 1:31 p.m. No injuries have been reported so far. Multiple units are currently on scene.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Community Schools mourns loss of Elkhart Academy student

ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools is mourning the loss of an Elkhart Academy student who died recently. Daysean Jackson was described as charismatic, goofy and loved to make people laugh. Those who knew him well say he had a big heart and loved hard. Jackson loved to play basketball...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Racism incident at John Glenn High School under investigation

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - An apparent incident of racism at John Glenn High School is being investigated. A viewer shared a photo with 16 News Now of a disturbing message written into the dirt on the side of a vehicle in the school’s parking lot on Thursday afternoon. That message included a racial slur.
WALKERTON, IN
95.3 MNC

Counterfeit money hits Elkhart businesses

Counterfeit money is hitting Elkhart businesses and it passes several tests. One bank has detected $250 in fake money this week. The scammers are using real $10 bills reprinted as $50 bills or $100 bills, meaning they will pass the pen test which turns fake bills black. Some restaurants have...
ELKHART, IN

