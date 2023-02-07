Read full article on original website
WNDU
Ethnic Festival to return to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s last Ethnic Festival was held about 20 years ago, but its next Ethnic Festival is just 212 days away. The 2023 version of the Ethnic Festival has been scheduled for Sept. 9. That’s the Saturday after Labor Day weekend. The new Ethnic Festival will be held in and around Howard Park. Details will be released at a later date.
nwi.life
High School Bowling teams all across Northwest Indiana are on a roll
Bowling in Northwest Indiana (NWI) is a hot commodity, especially in a high school environment. Schools like Valparaiso High School, Michigan City High School, Munster High School, Lowell High School, Wheeler High School, La Porte High School, and much more are competing in the Lakeshore Indiana High School Bowling Conference (Lakeshore IHSB).
Indiana brothers hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Southwest Michigan
MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI – Two men were hospitalized after two vehicles crashed Friday, Feb. 10 causing one to strike to a tree. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded around noon to the scene at Ironwood Road and Redfield Street in Milton Township, a news release said. Two brothers...
Northwest Indiana man killed in Michigan snowmobile crash
LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Northwest Indiana man has died as the result of a snowmobile crash in Luce County, Michigan on Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers responded to an area near the intersection of Devil’s Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Robert Huffmaster […]
WNDU
South Bend’s Seitz Park set to reopen on Aug. 7
Bare Hands Brewery still moving forward with South Bend expansion despite delays. An inspection date set for Feb. 1 has been pushed back to March 1 due to what was described as a supply chain problem. Updated: 53 minutes ago. The South Bend Cubs are looking to add to their...
WNDU
ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Feb. 10, 2023
(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!. Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Feb. 10, 2023. Washington Twp. 48, South Central (Union Mills) 45(OT) Goshen 60, Wawasee 45. Tri-Twp. 61, West Central 53. Westville 70, Whiting 59.
WNDU
1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
abc57.com
South Bend Fire mourns the death of recently retired firefighter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is mourning the death of Firefighter Mike Brown, who recently retired from the department. Brown retired on January 7, 2023, and was diagnosed with incurable cancer on January 25.
abc57.com
'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses
ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
WNDU
Riley alums react to proposal that could drop 2 SBCSC high schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Folks are learning more about what the future of South Bend Community Schools could look like, which could mean saying goodbye to Clay or Riley High School. 16 News Now spoke with several people who graduated from Riley High School, which would downsize to a middle...
WNDU
Elkhart man shot to death, suspect in custody
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead and the Goshen man suspected of killing him is in custody. Shortly after 5:15 Saturday morning on a report of gunshots Elkhart police were called to the 2300 block of West Lexington Avenue -- which is in North River Landing apartments.
Channel 3000
2 men arrested in the 1975 drowning in Indiana of a 17-year-old church camp worker who 'fought for her life'
Two Indiana men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose 1975 drowning death remained a cold case until evidence linked the suspects to the victim in a decades-long investigation, police said. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, have each...
abc57.com
16-year-old sentenced to 50 years for 2021 shooting, murder
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 16-year-old was sentenced to 50 years on Friday for the murder of 21-year-old Sai'Von Jackson and the shooting of 26-year-old JaiVon Berry in South Bend in 2021. A'Quan Irons of South Bend was sentenced to 45 years for murder and five years for aggravated...
wfft.com
Troopers arrest man accused of driving drunk with pregnant wife, kids in car
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Indiana State Police have arrested a man accused of driving drunk this morning with his family in the car. Troopers say 31-year-old Alex James Kincaid of Akron, Ohio had a blood-alcohol concentration of .21, nearly three times the Indiana legal limit of .08. Kincaid is...
nwi.life
Northwest Indiana to receive more than $272,000 in federal funds to support local emergency food and housing programs
Northwest Indiana has been awarded more than $272,000 by the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to support local food pantry, homeless shelters and basic needs services. The award was made by the EFSP National Board, chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and...
WNDU
Washington vs. Riley boys basketball game postponed by fight unable to be rescheduled
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation says it is unable to reschedule a basketball game between Washington High School and Riley High School that was cut short after a fight broke out in the stands during halftime. Riley led Washington by two at halftime before...
abc57.com
Crews responding to house fire on West Jefferson Boulevard
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is responding to a house fire in the 1100 block of W. Jefferson Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in at 1:31 p.m. No injuries have been reported so far. Multiple units are currently on scene.
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools mourns loss of Elkhart Academy student
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools is mourning the loss of an Elkhart Academy student who died recently. Daysean Jackson was described as charismatic, goofy and loved to make people laugh. Those who knew him well say he had a big heart and loved hard. Jackson loved to play basketball...
WNDU
Racism incident at John Glenn High School under investigation
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - An apparent incident of racism at John Glenn High School is being investigated. A viewer shared a photo with 16 News Now of a disturbing message written into the dirt on the side of a vehicle in the school’s parking lot on Thursday afternoon. That message included a racial slur.
95.3 MNC
Counterfeit money hits Elkhart businesses
Counterfeit money is hitting Elkhart businesses and it passes several tests. One bank has detected $250 in fake money this week. The scammers are using real $10 bills reprinted as $50 bills or $100 bills, meaning they will pass the pen test which turns fake bills black. Some restaurants have...
