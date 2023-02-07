Read full article on original website
kilrradio.com
Emmet Co. Residents Opposed to CO2 Pipelines Pleased with Trip to State Capital
(Estherville)--A group of Emmet County residents who went to the State Capital Wednesday to express their opposition to the proposed CO2 pipelines say the trip was productive. Holle Smith of Estherville said they were able to discuss their concerns with several legislators from around the state. Smith says there are...
ILCC Ranks First Among Iowa Community College for Enrollment Growth
(Estherville)-Iowa Lakes Community College has measured enrollment growth for the 2022-2023 academic year, moving the College’s enrollment closer to pre-pandemic figures. During the Fall 2022 term, Iowa Lakes Community College experienced a 4% increase in headcount and a nearly 9% increase in total credit hours. According to the 2022...
Estherville City Administrator Says Proposed Bills Could Have Major Impact on City Budget
(Estherville)--City officials in Iowa are concerned about legislation under consideration by state lawmakers that would significantly impact city budgets. Estherville City Administrator Penny Clayton says one of them is Senate File 181. Clayton says city officials are keeping their eye on several other bills including Senate Study Bill 1124. She...
