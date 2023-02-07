ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ILCC Ranks First Among Iowa Community College for Enrollment Growth

(Estherville)-Iowa Lakes Community College has measured enrollment growth for the 2022-2023 academic year, moving the College’s enrollment closer to pre-pandemic figures. During the Fall 2022 term, Iowa Lakes Community College experienced a 4% increase in headcount and a nearly 9% increase in total credit hours. According to the 2022...
