Carlisle, PA

Philly Shipyard Workers Ink Four-year Labor Deal

Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI) announced that a new four-year collective bargaining agreement has been ratified by the Philadelphia Metal Trades Council (PMTC). The PMTC is the exclusive bargaining representative for Production and Maintenance employees at PSI and consists of nine unions. “We are pleased to have successfully ratified this agreement...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philly Mechanic Admits To Putting Phony Air Bags In Cars: Feds

A Philadelphia automotive technician pleaded guilty to putting fake Chinese airbags in cars that he sold to unwitting customers, according to federal officials. Emiliano Rodriguez, a 45-year-old Dominican national living in Philly, copped to one count of trafficking counterfeit goods and two more related counts in federal court on Thursday, Feb. 9, said US Attorney Jacqueline Romero.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Information for Homeowners When Construction Starts Next Door

Information for homeowners when new construction begins next door. In neighborhoods throughout Philadelphia, residents’ homes are being affected by nearby demolition, renovation, and construction. A new city law provides new rights and information to residents about adjacent construction that is permitted after January 1, 2023. Below are frequently asked...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County

Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Concrete slab falls off of Pa. building, hits woman in the head: reports

A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after part of a building’s facade fell onto the street in Center City Philadelphia, according to 6ABC and Fox29. It happened Wednesday morning at 13th and Chancellor streets, near Walnut Street, where officials said a 30-year-old woman was struck in the head by a concrete slab that fell from a building contractors were working on at 201 South 13th Street, according to Fox29.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Why the Mail a Doylestown Man Found on the Road Was Probably Part of a Check-Stealing Scheme

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A local man believes he discovered first-hand evidence that mail thieves are targeting Doylestown and the surrounding communities. Doylestown resident Chip Krauss was taking his daily walk in early February when he came across a trail of opened mail by the roadside. Krauss makes a habit of picking up trash while he’s walking to keep the community clean and the roadsides clear of garbage. While Krauss was walking down on an on-ramp to Route 611/Easton Road, he noticed a couple of envelopes that looked like they were from greeting cards. A few steps later, he found a birthday card and a...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

